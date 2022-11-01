ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miguel Robertson named Player of the Week

By Omar Tellow
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a2c9x_0itsDIPN00

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Rose-Hulman junior quarterback Miguel Robertson was named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for 7 touchdowns in a 76-35 win over Defiance.

Robertson finished with 324 yards passing while only playing in the 1st half. He tied a record previously set by Austin Swenson in a 2014 win over Illinois College with the 7 touchdown passes.  Up next the Fightin’ Engineers go to Hanover College on Saturday at 2 pm.

