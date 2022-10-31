Read full article on original website
The Top 5 Artists We’d Kill to see in Yakima
Yakima is by no means a hot spot for big artists to come to, but we know we're worth the stop when it comes to a country-wide tour. We have a lot to offer including our amazing venue, the Yakima Sun Dome. There's a lot of shows announced especially with...
The 15 Best Yakima Valley LUNCH DATE Restaurants
I love going to lunch in Yakima with my girl friends! It gives my work week a little extra sparkle when I know that I will be having lunch with a friend. The only stressy part is trying to figure out which restaurant I will recommend we eat. It's so hard to decide where to eat because there are so many delicious restaurants to have lunch in Yakima Valley, whether you're eating in Selah, Toppenish, Union Gap, or even within Yakima city limits.
Seize The Dining Deal at Legends Casino Hotel in Toppenish
Every Friday, tap the station app to Seize your Dining Deal of the week!. This Friday's deal is a Legends Casino Hotel Buffet gift certificate. Dining Deals for Friday, November 4th at Legends Casino Hotel. This Friday's deal is a Legends Casino Hotel Buffet gift certificate - good for everything...
Yakima’s Halloween Hangover! What To Do With The Wrappers?
Okay, so it’s November 1st. You’ve awoken from an amazing, spectacular, stupendous night of Halloween trick or treating that will go down as legendary in the halls of your mind. The heartburn from too many peanut M&M’s is getting to you, but the pain is a pleasant reminder of the epic night you had celebrating. You sit up on the floor, barley remembering that you passed out there. Not from a hard night of drinking or drugs, no, but from the candy coma that was induced by fun sized snickers, bite size Reese’s peanut butter cups, and the regular sized Starbursts that they just package much smaller and only give you two squares per treat. The candy is all gone, and you’re just covered in wrappers. Sure it was a good blanket for passed out you, but now awake you has to figure out what to do with the mess of wrappers. What do you do? WHAT DO YOU DO? Or if you’re like most people and had a normal amount of fun on Halloween and find yourself with candy wrappers throughout the next couple days, the question still remains… WHAT DO YOU DO?
Thanks to Vandals, This May Be the Last Year for a Popular Haunted Attraction in Yakima
This is why we can't have nice things in our town. Haunted Tents on 37th and Nob Hill has been a staple tradition in Yakima for almost 20 years. Since 2004, what once started out as just a Halloween night thing, evolved into a walkthrough event that lasts over a week now leading into everyone's favorite spooktacular holiday. So many look forward to this and now, thanks to a few unattended kids, this may be the last time they do this.
How Bazaar! Yakima Craft Fairs Are In Full Swing
Now that we can stop worrying about our Halloween costumes and how to dress ourselves up, we can start turning our attention toward making up our houses! Craft fair and holiday bazaar season is officially kicking off SATURDAY! (At least it has finally popped up on my radar) Whether you're...
Time to Fill Up With Cheaper Gas This Week in Yakima
Drivers in Yakima are enjoying cheaper gas prices down 13.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.54 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. GasBuddy says prices in Yakima are 39.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 73.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Did You Experience Excitement Friday at The Seasons in Yakima?
Did you experience what happened at the Seasons Performance Hall on Friday night?. If you did, you're probably still recovering from the fun. If you didn't, you've got to check out the photo gallery below and make sure you don't miss the next amazing event that's coming this week. Cockaphonix...
Time To Fall Back and Check Those Smoke Alarms
A big change in time happens this Sunday, November 6 when we mark the end of daylight savings time meaning we fall back an hour. While you're changing clocks before you go to bed on Saturday night the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office wants you to check your smoke alarms that could save your life in a fire.
Yakima Rotary Clubs To Help Increase Security at City Parks
Yakima city officials hope to improve lighting and safety at city parks through a new partnership with the Rotary Clubs of Yakima. On Tuesday the Yakima City Council passed a resolution that "authorized" the agreement. City officials say the clubs want to donate funds up to $130,000 to the Yakima Parks and Recreation Division to shed more light on some specific parks in the city. A press release from the City of Yakima says the clubs are willing to contribute funding for the design and installation of "lighting at Kiwanis Park skate park and basketball courts, Chesterley Park skate park, and Randall Park basketball courts."
What Will You Find At The NERD SWAP Meet in Yakima?
This time of year, craft fairs are popping up left and right. But what if you’re more of a fan of collectables rather than crafts? If you’ve never been to a craft fair, they actually are really neat and creative. Many people selling items that they have made, or are representing, and the variety of items from different sellers is amazing. Once again, what about the rest of us? Luckily, for we nerds and lovers of all things that was once looked down upon, but is now celebrated and held on high, there’s a type of craft fair or swap meet for us.
What Should Artist Rihanna Try and See While Visiting Yakima?
Rihanna hasn't dropped a new song in six years, until now! She walked the red carpet at the premiere of the film Wakanda Forever because she has a powerful single on the soundtrack titled, "Lift Me Up" "Lift Me Up" You know our station will be lit up with her...
It’s Over Yakima But Do I Still Need to Wear a Mask?
It's over but do I still have to wear a mask? The Yakima Health District has lifted the public health emergency declaration after the Governor set October 31 as the day he's lifting the Washington State state of emergency because of COVID-19. The declaration was put in place in March of 2020.
8 Yakima Valley Adlibs Perfect for Whose Line is It Anyway
Am I pushing **** up a hill? Not sure if that's a phrase but being clever can sometimes turn out that way. Laughs are contagious, humor is subject to interpretation, and live events bring the real magic together. Searching for a good laugh in the Yakima Valley?. Do You Remember...
Luxurious Home for Sale in Yakima You’ll Love. Can You Afford it?
It's perfectly okay to ooh and ahh over something incredible. You might find yourself perhaps oohing and ahhing at a beautiful holiday lights arrangement or a fourth of July fireworks display or, how about an amazingly luxurious home that you may feel is a bit out of your price range. It doesn't hurt to dream, does it? Well, what if that home was more affordable than you may think? And how about if it's actually on the market right now? You have to see this one to appreciate it. I guarantee it'll generate several oohs and ahhs.
nbcrightnow.com
Suspect arrested minutes after robbing Banner Bank
YAKIMA, Wash. - One man was arrested following a robbery at the Banner Bank on the 500 block of W Yakima Avenue, according to Yakima Police Department's Public Information Officer Yvette Inzunza. Police were called around 4:53 p.m. after a man reportedly handed a note to the bank teller demanding...
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima Downtown businesses concerned about vandalism, homelessness
YAKIMA, Wash. – Tuesday morning, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray spoke at the Downtown Association of Yakima’s public forum, giving community members and business owners a briefing on crime in the city. Chief Murray stated several crime facts included in a crime report and compared crime in the...
Winter on The Way Yakima It’s Time to Clean That Fireplace
Winter is around the corner and with heating costs expected to rise the State Fire Marshal’s Office wants to remind everyone about fireplace and chimney safety because more people may be burning wood this cold weather season. Fire officials in Yakima and around the state are just urging everyone to make sure that chimneys are ready for use. State officials say about half of all heating related fires happen in the months of December, January, and February.
Yakima Banner Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested
Yakima Police say they've arrested a man who they say robbed the Banner Bank branch at 502 West Yakima Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. The man walked into the bank at about 4:50 pm Wednesday and gave a note to the teller saying he wanted cash. The man grabbed some cash and left the bank without showing a weapon. He didn't get far before he was arrested in the 400 block of West Yakima Avenue shortly after the robbery. No injuries were reported.
Yakima Inn Murder Suspect Arrested in Buena
A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Angela Aguilar at the Yakima Inn on October 21. That's the day the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force received a request from the Yakima Police Department to find and arrest the suspect, 26-year-old Jose Sanchez-Perez. The...
