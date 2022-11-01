Read full article on original website
Abandoned pit bull up for adoption at 7 Hearts Maternity Rescue
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In July 2022, a call was made to 7 Hearts Maternity Rescue about a female pit bull found abandoned near Chestnut Ridge Park. A local recovery group was able to rescue the pit bull, Karma, from the park. According to the rescue, it was likely...
Teen missing from Cheektowaga located
Just after Noon, Cheektowaga police provided an update, saying Kalueb Letts had been found and "returned home safely."
Niagara Falls' Mister M's finds new home after building sale
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls bar/restaurant is making a move to a new home after the sale of its building. Mister M’s House of Food & Drink closed its doors this weekend at 2500 Military Road with plans to reopen in a few months at 2939 Hyde Park Blvd., where Rose’s & Sons Bar & Restaurant closed a few weeks ago.
20 Places Highly Recommended for French Onion Soup in Buffalo & WNY
When it comes to choosing a go-to soup option, French onion soup is definitely a favorite among soup lovers, so much so that restaurants tend to keep it on the menu year round. From the thick bread chunks to the broiled over cheese, you really can’t beat it –that’s why we are rounding up some of the most popular places to get a crock of this deliciousness.
In Niagara Falls, bitcoin mining brings a new roar to town
In the US border town of Niagara Falls, residents accustomed to the soothing roar of the famous waterfalls recently discovered a much less pleasant sound: the "haunting hum" of bitcoin mining farms. "The noise pollution of this industry is like nothing else that has been there," said Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino in his office decorated with paintings of the famous waterfalls.
How to Take a Walk—in Buffalo, and Beyond: Buffalo’s Little-Known Trails and Paths
We continue the series on walking Buffalo, from the intrepid couple who walked every day—no matter the weather—in the first 30 months of Covid. They think (without being systematic) they walked every street in Buffalo, and many in other cities and towns, taking some 20,000 photos, some of which are shared in this series. While not itineraries, we hope to encourage others to “walk the walk,” to see, observe and appreciate Buffalo—and beyond. William Graebner and Dianne Bennett are also 5 Cent Cine’s film critics, here.
What's being done about neighborhood neglect in Niagara Falls
Over the course of 11 years, a stain continued to grow at the corner of Grove Avenue and 13th Street in Niagara Falls, leaving negative impacts for the people who live in the area.
Haunted House On 93rd St in Niagara Falls
Backyard of Horrors runs from 4 to 8 p.m. on Halloween. Owner Kyle Roberts builds everything by hand. This is the sixth year for the haunted house.
Call 4 Action director retires after 40 years
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A treasured member of the local Call For Action consumer watchdog group is calling it a career after four decades. For 40 years, Maria Visco sat in the Call 4 Action office at WIVB answering your calls and messages — serving as a listening ear for anyone who needed it. For 19 of those years, she led the consumer advocacy group’s Buffalo affiliate as its director.
Are We Bracing For Buffalo’s Snowiest Winter Ever?
The early predictions of snow for wintertime are here in Western New York and what are we looking at?. Could this be one of the snowiest winters we have ever seen? It all depends if the prediction of lake effect snow comes true. WGRZ's team of meteorologists gave out their...
Host a 420-Friendly Get-Together at Puff & Stay this Holiday Season
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Need a place for you and a few friends to gather this holiday season? Take the Friendsgiving festivities to a whole new level this year by booking a smoke-friendly experience at Puff & Stay!
4 Niagara Falls Gang Members Charged With Narcotics Conspiracy
Four alleged gang members in Niagara Falls have been hit with drug charges. U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced that the four men were charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl. The four defendants, all from Niagara Falls, are:. • Cameron...
Buffalo grocery store president speaks out after massacre as tensions rise with some workers
(BUFFALO, N.Y.) — It should have been one of the proudest days as a parent for John Persons. But 90 seconds before the president of Tops Friendly Markets was to watch his son receive his college diploma, his cellphone started buzzing with the worst news imaginable. His company’s executive...
119th Charity Ball takes place this weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's a new TikTok challenge going around social media, but this one is for a good cause. Local middle and high schools are doing the Charity Ball Challenge, ahead of this year's dance on Saturday night. It's the 119th year for the tradition, and it will...
Animal Abuser on the Run in New York, Have You Seen Him?
An animal abuser is on the run in New York and authorities are asking for the public's help. Here's what we know so far. A Lockport, NY man named Paul Silsby is currently being sought by authorities for alleged animal abuse after he was reportedly caught on a hidden camera set up by his wife. Unfortunately, this wouldn't be the first time Silsby has abused an animal.
Crab Rangoon Pizza Goes Viral in New York State
The capital of pizza in the United States is New York City, or at least that's what many people consider the pizza capital. Across the state is another pizza metropolis in Western New York, which is Buffalo. Buffalo pizza is probably the most underrated pizza style in the entire country....
