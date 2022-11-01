ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stepoutbuffalo.com

20 Places Highly Recommended for French Onion Soup in Buffalo & WNY

When it comes to choosing a go-to soup option, French onion soup is definitely a favorite among soup lovers, so much so that restaurants tend to keep it on the menu year round. From the thick bread chunks to the broiled over cheese, you really can’t beat it –that’s why we are rounding up some of the most popular places to get a crock of this deliciousness.
BUFFALO, NY
AFP

In Niagara Falls, bitcoin mining brings a new roar to town

In the US border town of Niagara Falls, residents accustomed to the soothing roar of the famous waterfalls recently discovered a much less pleasant sound: the "haunting hum" of bitcoin mining farms. "The noise pollution of this industry is like nothing else that has been there," said Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino in his office decorated with paintings of the famous waterfalls.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
buffalorising.com

How to Take a Walk—in Buffalo, and Beyond: Buffalo’s Little-Known Trails and Paths

We continue the series on walking Buffalo, from the intrepid couple who walked every day—no matter the weather—in the first 30 months of Covid. They think (without being systematic) they walked every street in Buffalo, and many in other cities and towns, taking some 20,000 photos, some of which are shared in this series. While not itineraries, we hope to encourage others to “walk the walk,” to see, observe and appreciate Buffalo—and beyond. William Graebner and Dianne Bennett are also 5 Cent Cine’s film critics, here.
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Call 4 Action director retires after 40 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A treasured member of the local Call For Action consumer watchdog group is calling it a career after four decades. For 40 years, Maria Visco sat in the Call 4 Action office at WIVB answering your calls and messages — serving as a listening ear for anyone who needed it. For 19 of those years, she led the consumer advocacy group’s Buffalo affiliate as its director.
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Host a 420-Friendly Get-Together at Puff & Stay this Holiday Season

This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Need a place for you and a few friends to gather this holiday season? Take the Friendsgiving festivities to a whole new level this year by booking a smoke-friendly experience at Puff & Stay!
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

119th Charity Ball takes place this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's a new TikTok challenge going around social media, but this one is for a good cause. Local middle and high schools are doing the Charity Ball Challenge, ahead of this year's dance on Saturday night. It's the 119th year for the tradition, and it will...
BUFFALO, NY
101.5 WPDH

Animal Abuser on the Run in New York, Have You Seen Him?

An animal abuser is on the run in New York and authorities are asking for the public's help. Here's what we know so far. A Lockport, NY man named Paul Silsby is currently being sought by authorities for alleged animal abuse after he was reportedly caught on a hidden camera set up by his wife. Unfortunately, this wouldn't be the first time Silsby has abused an animal.
LOCKPORT, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Crab Rangoon Pizza Goes Viral in New York State

The capital of pizza in the United States is New York City, or at least that's what many people consider the pizza capital. Across the state is another pizza metropolis in Western New York, which is Buffalo. Buffalo pizza is probably the most underrated pizza style in the entire country....
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy