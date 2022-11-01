ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada, OK

Prosecutor Seeking New Trial For Karl Fontenot After Acquittal In 1984 Ada Murder

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TP5xv_0itsBsfl00

An Oklahoma district attorney is seeking a new trial for Karl Fontenot, who in 2019 was acquitted for the 1984 murder of an Ada woman.

Fontenot and his co-defendant, Thomas Ward’s case drew national attention as the subject of the Netflix series The Innocent Man. A federal judge in Muscogee vacated Ward’s murder conviction, finding “numerous constitutional violations that occurred in this case.”

Comanche County DA Kyle Cabelka submitted a motion to set a new trial for Fontenot on Friday, days ahead of a deadline to do so set by the federal court.

Cabelka did not respond to News 9’s request for comment Monday. The Oklahoma Attorney General's office assigned Cabelka the case after Pontotoc County district attorney, Paul Smith, submitted a disqualification request, according to court records.

Fontenot’s federal appeal ended with a scathing rebuke of the police investigation.

U.S. District Judge James Payne wrote that “not one details of” Fontenot’s initial confession to police after hours of interrogation “could ever be corroborated with any evidence in the case.”

“The Ada Police Department investigators turned a blind eye to many important pieces of evidence, relying instead on witness statements that fit their theory of the case while disregarding much stronger evidence of alternate suspects,” Payne wrote in 2019.

Fontenot’s co-defendant, Thomas Ward, is still locked up after the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals reinstated his life sentence earlier this year.

Comments / 1

Related
KXII.com

Durant woman found guilty of manslaughter in fatal shooting

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Bryan County jury convicted a Durant woman Tuesday of first degree manslaughter in the shooting death of her friend last year. Jurors found Makayla Patino guilty of first degree manslaughter in the death of Nichole Humphres, whose life was taken in July of 2021, and recommended a sentenced of four years in prison.
DURANT, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Garvin County Associate District Judge Candidate Sabotaged By Fake Mailers

Fake mailers were brought to Garvin County associate district judge candidate Laura McClain's attention, and the mailers were found to be in favor of the Democratic party. The mailers included photos of President Joe Biden and former first lady Hilary Clinton, plus several other members of the Democratic party. McClain is a registered Republican, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board.
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Body Cam Captures Deputy Saving Man From Fentanyl Overdose

Body cam video shows an Oklahoma County deputy reviving a man who overdosed on fentanyl and was not breathing, highlighting an increase of the deadly drug in the community. The incident happened Sunday night in Harrah. The video shows a deputy inside a home where the man was unconscious. After administering the overdose-reversing drug, Narcan, the deputy performed chest compressions for about 25 seconds to revive the man.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
easttexasradio.com

Body Found In Durant Parking Lot

Authorities are investigating after man’s body was found in a parked vehicle outside the Walmart in Durant. It was confirmed the man was a Choctaw Nation citizen, so Choctaw Police were also called.” The death of the 24-year-old unnamed individual remains under investigation.Police expect to receive a ruling from the medical examiner’s office soon.
DURANT, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Humane Society of Tulsa rescues 46 animals in one week

TULSA, Okla. — Last week, the Humane Society of Tulsa rescued 46 animals, not including scheduled owner surrenders, according to the Humane Society of Tulsa Facebook page. In a post made on Sunday evening, the Humane Society of Tulsa said the animals were rescued from “two heartbreaking cases of animal neglect and cruelty.”
TULSA, OK
KXII.com

1 dead after UTV hits tree in Pittsburg County

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A person died and another was taken to the hospital after a crash in Pittsburg County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on Russellville RD and Lick Creek RD on private property, on Saturday. Troopers said a UTV driven by 56-year-old William Benjamin went...
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Cleveland Co. Deputies Remove Child From "Deplorable" Conditions.

A 19-month-old toddler is in state custody after being found living in what Cleveland County deputies call "deplorable conditions." Body camera footage shows investigators combing through rooms full of trash and animals. Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason said the living conditions were unacceptable. "Deputies noticed conditions were deplorable, no child...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Ghostly knocking, rapes reported overnight in Tecumseh

TECUMSEH, Okla. (KOKH) — Tecumseh police say more than 40 residents reported loud knocking on their door or window Saturday night. In home security footage, you can hear the banging but no one is there. Police say the knocking was reported from homes along Jefferson Street. They also say...
TECUMSEH, OK
KFOR

Pay It 4ward: Chitwood family pays it forward with the gift of life

SULPHUR, Okla. (KFOR) – Generations of the Chitwood’s owned a family dairy farm in Edmond before it was covered up by Arcadia Lake. They then moved the operation to Sulphur. The years went by and then a health crisis, life-or-death situation, Fred Chitwood was desperately in need of...
SULPHUR, OK
KOCO

Hospital opens doors in Purcell to take on patients, provide care

PURCELL, Okla. — A brand-new hospital opened its doors in Purcell, ready to take patients and provide care. Officials said the new building isn’t only exciting for the community but necessary to provide healthcare for rural communities. It is the big red building right off Interstate 35 whenever...
PURCELL, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Norman Announces New Transit Proposal

The City of Norman announces its new proposed routes for its transit system, including new routes with more frequent stops. The main changes include that routes no longer make a loop, instead the buses would go to the end of the route, turn around and go back the way they came.
NORMAN, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy