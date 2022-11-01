High school roundup for Oct. 31, 2022: North Allegheny, Peters Township girls reach WPIAL finals

7-Penn-Trafford (6-4) at 2- Pine-Richland (7-3) Winner plays: Winner of 6-Woodland Hills (5-5) at 3-Franklin Regional (6-3) in semifinals at 7 p.m. Nov. 11. The reigning WPIAL and PIAA Class 5A champions rallied to defeat Franklin Regional, 28-21, to qualify for the playoffs. Pine-Richland is one of the hottest teams coming into the playoffs with six consecutive victories, including a 47-0 smashing of North Hills. Pine-Richland was WPIAL and PIAA 5A champion in 2020. Penn-Trafford defeated Pine-Richland, 24-6, in the 2021 semifinals. Pine-Richland won in 2020, 49-14. … Quarterback/wide receiver Tommy Kalkstein keyed the P-T win over Franklin Regional. He and running back Owen Demari ran the ball successfully on the tying fourth-quarter touchdown drive. He also intercepted a pass to end a Franklin Regional drive late. Quarterback Conlan Greene ran for two touchdowns and threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Carmen Metcalfe. Since losing to Class 6A Seneca Valley, the Rams have defeated six opponents by 10 points or more, including Class 6A No. 1 North Allegheny, 28-17. Quarterback Ryan Palmieri has completed 40 of 57 passes for 467 yards and three touchdowns. He has rushed for 1,014 yards and 13 touchdowns, and running back Ethan Pillar has rushed for 747 yards and 10 scores.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO