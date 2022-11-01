High school roundup for Oct. 31, 2022: North Allegheny, Peters Township girls reach WPIAL finals

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Closes Location In PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Is Your Local Walmart Permanently Closing?Joel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Meeting or no meeting, The Birdie is psyched to make Westmoreland County playoff picks
The playoffs get the Birdie’s wings flapping. He is one proud peacock at this time of year, walking the halls at work confident in his postseason picks. But he still gets bummed out there is no WPIAL pairings meeting, a time-honored tradition that went away in 2020. “Thanks a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County don’t miss high school football matchups for 2022 Week 10
7-Penn-Trafford (6-4) at 2- Pine-Richland (7-3) Winner plays: Winner of 6-Woodland Hills (5-5) at 3-Franklin Regional (6-3) in semifinals at 7 p.m. Nov. 11. The reigning WPIAL and PIAA Class 5A champions rallied to defeat Franklin Regional, 28-21, to qualify for the playoffs. Pine-Richland is one of the hottest teams coming into the playoffs with six consecutive victories, including a 47-0 smashing of North Hills. Pine-Richland was WPIAL and PIAA 5A champion in 2020. Penn-Trafford defeated Pine-Richland, 24-6, in the 2021 semifinals. Pine-Richland won in 2020, 49-14. … Quarterback/wide receiver Tommy Kalkstein keyed the P-T win over Franklin Regional. He and running back Owen Demari ran the ball successfully on the tying fourth-quarter touchdown drive. He also intercepted a pass to end a Franklin Regional drive late. Quarterback Conlan Greene ran for two touchdowns and threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Carmen Metcalfe. Since losing to Class 6A Seneca Valley, the Rams have defeated six opponents by 10 points or more, including Class 6A No. 1 North Allegheny, 28-17. Quarterback Ryan Palmieri has completed 40 of 57 passes for 467 yards and three touchdowns. He has rushed for 1,014 yards and 13 touchdowns, and running back Ethan Pillar has rushed for 747 yards and 10 scores.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Nov. 2, 2022: Quaker Valley tops South Park, moves on to states
After a pair of upsets in the semifinals, a matchup of the top two seeds in the WPIAL Class 2A boys soccer playoff bracket happened in the third-place match Wednesday night. Cameron Diggins and Carter Turk scored goals as No. 2 Quaker Valley knocked off No. 1 South Park, 2-1 in overtime.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County high school football notebook: Playoff berth not enough for Ligonier Valley
Inclusion is no longer a goal for Ligonier Valley, which has warmed up to the WPIAL after rejoining District 7 in 2020. The team clearly looks like it belongs here. What the Rams want now is postseason success to follow their torrid runs through District 6. For years, playoff time is when the Rams shined brightest.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Through the Years: Kiski Area added to collection of coal buckets 50 years ago
Each week throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look at the players, coaches and events that shaped our scholastic legacy. Kiski Area won its fourth consecutive Foothills Conference title with a 36-6 victory over Greensburg Salem before 12,000 fans at Offut Field on Nov. 3, 1972. Tailback Mike Hansen scored three touchdowns for the Cavaliers to become the WPIAL’s leading scorer with 118 points.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Defense to provide backbone for high-scoring Mt. Pleasant in WPIAL girls soccer finals vs. Avonworth
To some people, a scoreless soccer game that goes into overtime might be a yawner. But to coaches like Mt. Pleasant’s Rich Garland, a soccer purest who appreciates sound, structured play, games like that can be glorious. “It was an extremely fun game to watch,” Garland said of his...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
1st-year coaches look to lead Highlands, Latrobe into playoff win column
Two teams with first-year coaches will square off Friday night in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs. Latrobe’s Ron Prady will lead the No. 11 Wildcats into Golden Rams Stadium to play No. 6 Highlands, led by coach Matt Bonislawski. Prady came to Latrobe after serving...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mt. Pleasant girls advance to WPIAL Class 2A title game on Riley Gesinski’s OT goal
The Mt. Pleasant girls soccer team had to put in a little extra work, but it was well worth it as the second-seeded Vikings secured their spot in the WPIAL Class 2A championship by defeating third-seeded South Park, 1-0, in overtime in a semifinal Tuesday night at Peters Township. Junior...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ambridge hands Plum boys another heartbreaking loss in WPIAL soccer playoffs
JJ Simms saw the ball floating high in the air right in front of the goal and just had to be patient. “It came off the bar, and it felt like it was an eternity before it came down,” Simms said. When it did fall back to Earth, he...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Longtime equipment manager is heart and soul of Latrobe football program
Search the downtown streets or the outskirts of the Chestnut Ridge. Check the terminal of Arnold Palmer Regional Airport or the campus of Saint Vincent College. You can try, but you aren’t going to find anybody happier to see the Latrobe football team winning again than Jim Feather. The...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mars scores plenty in WPIAL semifinal win vs. Latrobe
Strobe lights flash at Gateway when teams score goals. As if Mars wasn’t flashy enough. The top-seeded Fightin’ Planets made it 80 straight games without a loss via a 4-1 victory over No. 5 Latrobe in a WPIAL Class 3A semifinal Tuesday night in Monroeville. Now they will...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Hills School District Homecoming returns
North Hills School District’s annual Homecoming took place the weekend of Oct. 1. The first of the weekend activities was the North Hills Indians football game against the Fox Chapel Foxes. Before the game began, the Homecoming Court was announced, with Joe Frisco being named as King and Josie Brackman named Queen.
WPIAL purchases building with plans to relocate league office
You might say the WPIAL is transferring offices. The league plans to move into a newly purchased building on Swallow Hill Road in Scott Township that’s about 6 miles south of the Green Tree office space the WPIAL has called home for more than 20 years. The cost was...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Dave Brozeski steps down as Norwin football coach
After nine seasons as Norwin’s head football coach, Dave Brozeski is stepping down from the position. He turned in his resignation four days after the Knights closed out a 1-9 season. “It was time,” Brozeski said. “I needed to do what is right for the program. It was a...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Basketball All 14: Aidan Fisch
Leading up to Pitt basketball’s first game of the season on Nov. 7, Pittsburgh Sports Now will release profiles of each player on the active roster, including the walk-ons. We continue our All-14 series with a senior walk-on from Murrysville, PA, Aidan Fisch. Aidan Fisch. Hometown: Murrysville, PA. Height,...
matadornetwork.com
The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Pittsburgh
The City of Bridges has plenty of delicious Italian fare for any occasion— planning a special night out with a partner, family, or friends, or if you just have an intense craving for house-made bread and seasonally curated pasta dishes. Just like the best Italian restaurants in New York City, these old school restaurants offer a mix of traditional Italian dishes and contemporary takes on the classics. However, the best Italian restaurants in Pittsburgh stand out from Italian restaurants in other cities because of eccentric decor paired with rustic and cozy atmospheres.
playpennsylvania.com
Gambling in the Steel City, A Pittsburgh Poker and Casino Tour
Pittsburgh is known for its rich history in the steel industry, culture and sports teams. Recently though, the Steel City became a highlight on the Pennsylvania poker map. Rivers Casino Pittsburgh set a world record for the largest poker bad beat in history. When the jackpot finally hit, it was over $1.2 million.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel Area High School grads awarded William C. and Susan A. DeLaney Scholarships
Two former student executive board members at Fox Chapel Area High School have earned 2022 William and Susan DeLaney Scholarships. Anthony Miles and Gabrielle Uku were each awarded $1,000. They each served on the Fox Chapel Area High School Black Student Union during their senior year. Both graduated in 2022.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Nov. 3, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Free Thanksgiving dinner planned in Freeport. St. Mary Mother of...
Pittsburgh woman competing on ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions Wednesday
PITTSBURGH — Who is Margaret Shelton?. That’s the answer to the name of the Pittsburgh woman on “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions tonight on WPXI at 7:30 p.m. She and only a handful of others made it to the Tournament of Champions that is airing this week.
Comments / 0