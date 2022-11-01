ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

WISH-TV

Prosecutors move to drop some counts against Kegan Kline

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Prosecutors in Miami County are asking a judge to drop five of the 30 child porn-related charges against Kegan Kline. Kline, 28, is a figure linked to the Delphi murders investigation, although he has not been charged in the deaths of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Man involved in police shooting dies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner’s Office says the man involved in a police action shooting Wednesday afternoon died as a result of his injuries. Police were initially called to the scene regarding a domestic disturbance that involved a suspect that was possibly armed with a weapon. At some point during the incident, shots were fired by police, striking the suspect. He was then transported to a local hospital.
FORT WAYNE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Deputies responded to Delphi suspect’s home for domestic issue to ‘keep the peace’

MEXICO, Ind. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies were sent to Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen’s home in 2015 for a “domestic” incident. The sheriff’s office was dispatched just after 3:30 in the morning on June 18, 2015, according to records obtained by CBS4. The sheriff said Allen was allegedly drunk and his wife took him to a Lafayette-area hospital for a medical evaluation.
DELPHI, IN
WIBC.com

A Verdict is in for Dismemberment Trial

FORT WAYNE — A Fort Wayne jury has made its decision on Mathew Cramer. He was found guilty Wednesday of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse, and Resisting Law Enforcement, WANE 15 reports. Cramer was convicted of murdering 55-year-old Shane Nguyen in April of 2021. Police believe he stole Nguyen’s...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Experts weigh in on why Delphi arrest court documents are still sealed

INDIANAPOLIS — Two charges of murder have been filed against Richard Allen, but the details behind those charges are still under wraps. The probable cause affidavit is still sealed, despite an arrest made and charges filed. Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McCleland said the investigation is ongoing. ”For that reason, and for the nature of this […]
DELPHI, IN
WANE-TV

Suspect shot by FWPD officer dies: coroner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police shot and injured a man after he reportedly pulled a gun on a woman in a south Fort Wayne neighborhood Wednesday. Fort Wayne Police were called just after 1 p.m. to the 400 block of Poplar Street, at Hoagland Avenue, on a report of a disturbance involving an armed person, according to the police activity log.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WISH-TV

Why are the court documents sealed in the Delphi murders?

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators and the Carroll Prosecutor’s Office are being tight-lipped when it comes to most details regarding the Delphi murders investigation. The probable cause affidavit, which holds key information regarding the charges and the case, is sealed under court order. Abby and Libby were last...
DELPHI, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Jury convicts man of murder in dismemberment case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - One of the men charged in connection with the murder and dismemberment of a 55-year-old Fort Wayne man was found guilty following a seven-day jury trial. BACKGROUND: Men accused of dismembering Fort Wayne man in storage unit. 22-year-old Mathew Cramer II is...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Court docs: A burglary, two guns and a video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man accused of using a handgun to break into a northeast side home to steal a semi-automatic rifle is now facing 10 to 30 years in prison, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County prosecutors on Tuesday formally charged 18-year-old...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Four charged in death of Huntington County Jail inmate

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Indiana State Police (ISP) say four people are now charged in connection with the October death of an inmate at the Huntington County Jail. ISP announced on Oct. 22 that they were investigating the death of a 42-year-old inmate at the jail....
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

FWPD officer shot armed man, police say

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says an officer shot a man they say pulled a gun on a woman Wednesday afternoon on the city’s south side. Officers were called to the 400 block of Poplar Street, in the Hoagland Masterson...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Wells County police looking for owners of stolen goods

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Wells County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday they recovered stolen goods while investigating recent robberies, and some of the items have yet to get back to their owners. The department said in a Facebook post there was a string of burglaries in Wells...
WELLS COUNTY, IN

