Jury calls for life in prison for Indiana man in dismemberment death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A jury recommended a sentence of life in prison after convicting a Fort Wayne man Wednesday in the death and dismemberment of another man with whom he had sex. The Allen County jury found Mathew J. Cramer II, 22, guilty of murder, abuse of a...
WISH-TV
Prosecutors move to drop some counts against Kegan Kline
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Prosecutors in Miami County are asking a judge to drop five of the 30 child porn-related charges against Kegan Kline. Kline, 28, is a figure linked to the Delphi murders investigation, although he has not been charged in the deaths of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.
Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby describes arrest of Delphi suspect as a ‘sense of relief’
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind.- For more than 5 years, Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby kept a picture of one of the sketches and a printed off screenshot of the Delphi murder suspect on the front of his filing cabinet. “For me it was a constant reminder,” said Sheriff Tobe Leazenby, Carroll County Sheriff. Finally, this past […]
WOWO News
Man involved in police shooting dies
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner’s Office says the man involved in a police action shooting Wednesday afternoon died as a result of his injuries. Police were initially called to the scene regarding a domestic disturbance that involved a suspect that was possibly armed with a weapon. At some point during the incident, shots were fired by police, striking the suspect. He was then transported to a local hospital.
cbs4indy.com
Deputies responded to Delphi suspect’s home for domestic issue to ‘keep the peace’
MEXICO, Ind. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies were sent to Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen’s home in 2015 for a “domestic” incident. The sheriff’s office was dispatched just after 3:30 in the morning on June 18, 2015, according to records obtained by CBS4. The sheriff said Allen was allegedly drunk and his wife took him to a Lafayette-area hospital for a medical evaluation.
WIBC.com
A Verdict is in for Dismemberment Trial
FORT WAYNE — A Fort Wayne jury has made its decision on Mathew Cramer. He was found guilty Wednesday of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse, and Resisting Law Enforcement, WANE 15 reports. Cramer was convicted of murdering 55-year-old Shane Nguyen in April of 2021. Police believe he stole Nguyen’s...
Experts weigh in on why Delphi arrest court documents are still sealed
INDIANAPOLIS — Two charges of murder have been filed against Richard Allen, but the details behind those charges are still under wraps. The probable cause affidavit is still sealed, despite an arrest made and charges filed. Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McCleland said the investigation is ongoing. ”For that reason, and for the nature of this […]
foxwilmington.com
Delphi, Indiana, Reeling After Man Arrested for Abby Williams and Libby German’s Murders Is One of Their Own
The man arrested in the killings of Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German was one of Delphi, Indiana’s own, leaving the townspeople reeling that the monster behind the brutal slayings of the two teenagers may have been amongst them this entire time. Richard Allen,...
WANE-TV
Suspect shot by FWPD officer dies: coroner
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police shot and injured a man after he reportedly pulled a gun on a woman in a south Fort Wayne neighborhood Wednesday. Fort Wayne Police were called just after 1 p.m. to the 400 block of Poplar Street, at Hoagland Avenue, on a report of a disturbance involving an armed person, according to the police activity log.
WISH-TV
Why are the court documents sealed in the Delphi murders?
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators and the Carroll Prosecutor’s Office are being tight-lipped when it comes to most details regarding the Delphi murders investigation. The probable cause affidavit, which holds key information regarding the charges and the case, is sealed under court order. Abby and Libby were last...
WANE-TV
WANE 15 reporter Jamie Duffy describes courtroom atmosphere in Mathew Cramer murder case
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Throughout the duration of the Mathew Cramer murder trial, WANE 15 reporter Jamie Duffy sat in the courtroom observing testimony, evidence and the overall atmosphere of the courtroom. Duffy described the trial for those involved as something “very few Americans will ever see in...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Jury convicts man of murder in dismemberment case
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - One of the men charged in connection with the murder and dismemberment of a 55-year-old Fort Wayne man was found guilty following a seven-day jury trial. BACKGROUND: Men accused of dismembering Fort Wayne man in storage unit. 22-year-old Mathew Cramer II is...
WANE-TV
Court docs: A burglary, two guns and a video
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man accused of using a handgun to break into a northeast side home to steal a semi-automatic rifle is now facing 10 to 30 years in prison, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County prosecutors on Tuesday formally charged 18-year-old...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Four charged in death of Huntington County Jail inmate
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Indiana State Police (ISP) say four people are now charged in connection with the October death of an inmate at the Huntington County Jail. ISP announced on Oct. 22 that they were investigating the death of a 42-year-old inmate at the jail....
WCPO
Delphi Murders: Why are court records sealed for Richard M. Allen, the man charged in Abby & Libby's death?
DELPHI, Ind. — An arrest has been made in the high-profile killings of Abby Williams and Libby German, but investigators have declined to release any details connecting the suspect to the actual crimes. In a press conference Monday, officials released the name and photo of the suspect, Richard M....
fortwaynesnbc.com
Libby German’s grandparents speak out after suspect arrested in Delphi murders
DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re hearing from the grandparents of Libby German after they received the news they’ve been waiting to hear for the past five-and-a-half years – a man has been arrested and charged in their granddaughter’s murder. Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi is facing...
4 arrested in connection with Huntington Co. inmate death
Four people have been arrested on drug related charges following an investigation into the death of an inmate at the Huntington County Jail.
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD officer shot armed man, police say
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says an officer shot a man they say pulled a gun on a woman Wednesday afternoon on the city’s south side. Officers were called to the 400 block of Poplar Street, in the Hoagland Masterson...
ISP supt. discusses next chapter of Delphi investigation: ‘I’m proud of where we are’
Dozens of members of law enforcement have been a steady presence in the Delphi murder investigation since February 14, 2017, the day the bodies of Libby German and Abby Williams were tragically discovered after disappearing during a hike the day before. One of the most prominent figures in the investigation has been Indiana State Police […]
WANE-TV
Wells County police looking for owners of stolen goods
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Wells County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday they recovered stolen goods while investigating recent robberies, and some of the items have yet to get back to their owners. The department said in a Facebook post there was a string of burglaries in Wells...
