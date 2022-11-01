Read full article on original website
New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals
The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview.Oct. 31, 2022.
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'
After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
Paul Pelosi told attacker he needed to use the bathroom, called 911 from there
“Where is Nancy?” the perpetrator called out before assaulting the speaker's husband with a hammer — an attack that rattled lawmakers.
americanmilitarynews.com
Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi attacked by suspect David Depape, who shouted 'where is Nancy?': source
San Francisco Police said suspect David Depape and Paul Pelosi were struggling over a hammer before Depape allegedly attacked him Friday morning inside his home.
Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
Daily Beast
Conspiracy-Addled Intruder Allegedly Tried to Tie Up Paul Pelosi, Asked ‘Where’s Nancy?’
A 42-year-old hemp jewelry maker, who reportedly shared COVID conspiracy theories online and lived with a nude activist, was arrested Friday morning for allegedly breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home in San Francisco and bludgeoning her husband with a hammer. Paul Pelosi was hospitalized after being “violently assaulted,”...
Pelosi likely has the largest security detail of any lawmaker in Congress. Here's what we know about her and her husband Paul's protection.
Keeping Congress safe is all up to the US Capitol Police. And congressional security forces rarely talk about how they guard political leaders.
NECN
Paul Pelosi Speaks to Investigators From SF Hospital Bed Days After Attack: Report
Paul Pelosi is awake and coherent and talking with investigators from his hospital bed days after he was attacked and brutally beaten in a home invasion early Friday, according to a report from NBC News, citing a source with knowledge of the investigation. On Sunday, investigators from San Francisco police,...
Speaker Pelosi seen visiting husband at San Francisco hospital for the first time after violent attack
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited husband at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Sunday, two days after he was assaulted in their home.
Congressional lawmakers aghast after Pelosi's husband attacked during break-in
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle were aghast after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was violently attacked at their home in San Francisco, California.
US News and World Report
Factbox-What Is Known About the Hammer Attack on Paul Pelosi
(Reuters) - A hammer-wielding man has attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, during a break-in at the couple's San Francisco home. Here is what is known about the attack:. * Officers from San Francisco Police officers arrived at the Pelosis' three-story townhouse at about 2:27...
Nancy Pelosi seen leaving San Francisco house days after David DePape allegedly attacked her husband
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was seen on Sunday leaving her San Francisco house days after her husband, Paul Pelosi, was injured during a home break-in.
Nancy and Paul Pelosi were targeted in a 'politically motivated' attack, San Francisco DA says
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was violently assaulted at their residence in San Francisco on Friday.
'This was a suicide mission': Alleged Paul Pelosi attacker had a list of other people he wanted to target
Prosecutors in San Francisco, California, released new details via a court filing Tuesday on the assault on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.
americanmilitarynews.com
Pelosi attacker confesses: Wanted to kidnap, ‘break kneecaps’ of Nancy Pelosi
The man who allegedly attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul with a hammer on Friday told police that Speaker Pelosi was his target, authorities revealed on Monday. The assailant said he wanted to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage and “break her kneecaps” to demonstrate that there are “consequences to actions” in Congress.
Paul Pelosi, Husband of Nancy Pelosi, Attacked at Home
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), has been attacked at the couple's San Francisco residence. Credit: Bloomberg Creative Photos (Getty Images) Pelosi's office issued an official statement regarding the incident. Spokesman Drew Hammill said:
