crowdfundinsider.com
Hong Kong Issues Statement Supporting “Virtual Assets,” ZA International Aims to be Leading Digital Asset Platform
Hong Kong has publicly asserted its interest in digital assets or “virtual assets” in a statement issued by the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau. The document states:. “As an international financial centre, Hong Kong is open and inclusive towards the global community of innovators engaging in VA...
JPMorgan Executes First DeFi Transaction For Singapore's Project Guardian
Multinational banking behemoth JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM has completed the first-ever cross-border transaction using decentralized finance (DeFi) on an open blockchain. The trade was facilitated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) Project Guardian on Nov. 2. Project Guardian was established to explore potential decentralized finance applications in...
Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.
A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
Cotton Made in Africa Recognized by Two Sustainability Standards
Cotton made in Africa (CmiA), an initiative for sustainably grown African cotton, has been officially recognized by Green Button and has been confirmed as an accredited source of raw materials for Cradle to Cradle certification. The acknowledgement by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), which administers Green Button, pertains to CmiA cotton as a sustainable natural fiber. In addition to meeting the human-rights and environmental-protection criteria of the government-run textile certification label Green Button 2.0, licensed companies must apply the meta-label approach to prove that they produce their products sustainably. This recognition means that more than 90 companies...
The Verge
TuSimple reportedly under investigation for ties to Chinese firm, ousts CEO
Autonomous trucking company TuSimple is under investigation for its ties to a Chinese company, The Wall Street Journal reports. The FBI and SEC are said to be looking into whether the San Diego-based company defrauded investors by financing and transferring technology to Hydron, a company led by one of TuSimple’s founders.
CoinTelegraph
JP Morgan executes first DeFi trade on public blockchain
Multinational banking firm JP Morgan has successfully executed its first-ever cross-border transaction using decentralized finance (DeFi) on a public blockchain. The trade was facilitated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) Project Guardian on Nov. 2 — which was established as part of a pilot program to “explore potential decentralized finance (DeFi) applications in wholesale funding markets.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Singapore: DBS Tests FX Trading, Government Securities Using Blockchain
DBS, a Singapore-based financial institution that operates across Asia, has announced that it has utilized permissioned DeFi liquidity pools on a public blockchain to test FX trading and government securities transactions. According to DBS, the first industry pilot included JP Morgan, and SBI Digital Asset Holdings with a trade comprised...
Eric Sturdza Investments launches Strategic Long Short Fund
Eric Sturdza Investments, an independent asset management firm that provides actively managed strategies to institutional and wholesale clients, has partnered with Boston-based Crawford Fund Management to launch the Strategic Long Short Fund. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005860/en/. Source: Crawford Fund Management & Morningstar. The...
Carscoops
American Self-Driving Truck Startup Fires CEO Over Chinese Ties
TuSimple, a San Diego-based self-driving trucking startup, said Monday that it had removed its CEO, Xiaodi Hou, in connection with his suspicious ties to another autonomous trucking firm in China. The revelation has caused the company’s share prices to fall dramatically. The startup, which in 2021 became the first...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Firm Veritran Launches Small Business Solution for Financial Institutions
Veritran, a global financial technology solutions provider, launched Fusion by Veritran, a Small Business Solution for the United States market at Money 20/20 in Las Vegas. The flagship solution of the tech company is “designed for freelancers, independent professionals and owners of small businesses, allowing them to better handle their personal and business finances all in one comprehensive solution.”
CoinTelegraph
World Crypto Conference 2023 connects TradFi with Web3 to debate the future of digital assets
One of Europe’s most exciting blockchain conferences — the World Crypto Conference 2023 — will be held from Jan. 13 to 15 in Switzerland, the global center of traditional finance and one of the world’s most crypto-friendly countries. Fittingly, the WCC2023 takes place just before the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Indonesia Stock Exchange Signs MoU with Green Fintech MVGX
Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX), the country’s national securities exchange and among the “fastest growing” in the continent, is exploring the possibility of working with MetaVerse Green Exchange (MVGX), a digital green exchange licensed and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), “to develop Indonesia’s carbon exchange system.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Alpha Venture DAO, Sei to Support DeFi Innovations
Sei, a first sector specific Layer 1 specialized for trading and fastest chain to finality, joins together with Alpha Venture DAO, a Web 3.0 venture builder, “to deliver the most competitive incubation program, ‘Alpha Incubate Batch 2’ to DeFi builders.”. They are collaborating to give innovators hands-on...
crowdfundinsider.com
CQG, NUTS Finance Launch Optio Research to Develop Institutional Crypto Infrastructure
CQG, a global provider of high-performance technology solutions for market makers, traders, brokers, commercial hedgers and exchanges, and NUTS Finance, a blockchain development lab, announced today that they have just launched “Optio Research,” a Web3-based innovation lab “focused on developing decentralized cryptocurrency infrastructure and trading solutions for institutional investors.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Global Banks, Temasek Fund Series A for Partior, a Cross-Border Payments and Value Exchange Provider
Partior has raised a Series A led by Standard Chartered with the support of existing investors JP Morgan, DBS, and Temasek – the Singapore government’s investment fund. The note from Partior did not include details on the funding round. Partior is a platform that strives to be the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Maybank Indonesia Records Substantial Profit, Reports Steady Growth of Digital Banking Business
Maybank Indonesia announced its Consolidated Financial Results for nine months ended 30 September 2022, “with Profit before Tax (PBT) of Rp1.48 trillion and Profit after Tax and Minority Interest (PATAMI) of Rp1.06 trillion.”. The Bank’s PBT and PATAMI “remained comparatively stable to last year’s results.” Despite a growth in...
technode.global
MAS launches expanded Initiative to advance cross-border connectivity in wholesale CBDCs
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Thursday launched Ubin+, an expanded collaboration with international partners on cross-border foreign exchange (FX) settlement using wholesale central bank digital currency (CBDC). MAS said in a statement that Ubin+ will focus on studing business models and governance structures for cross-border foreign exchange (FX)...
financefeeds.com
Union Bank of the Philippines taps METACO for custody and trading of digital assets
“Our bank-grade digital asset orchestration platform, Harmonize, provides UnionBank with the optionality to securely explore a range of retail and institutional digital asset use cases, from crypto custody, investment and trading, to the fast-growing Metaverse economy in the Philippines.”. The Union Bank of the Philippines has gone live on METACO’s...
Supply Chain FinTech Breeze Teams With Finverity on African SMB Capital
Nigerian startup Breeze has partnered with U.K.-based supply chain finance company Finverity to accelerate its mission of providing small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Africa with access to trade finance. The startup has been selected for Finverity’s Emerging Leaders Programme, which aims to nurture the next generation of local trade...
technode.global
Thailand’s SCB 10X invests $10M in Singaporean digital asset custodian RakkaR Digital
Thailand-based SCB 10X, the venture investment arm of SCBX group, announced Monday that it has invested $10 million in RakkaR Digital, a Singapore-based institutional-grade digital asset custody platform for institutions powered by Fireblocks. “This investment from SCB 10X and strategic partnership with Fireblocks will help us expand our business in...
