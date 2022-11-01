Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sorry, Austin. A new study named this small town in Texas the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Richardson Powerball Player Wins $1 MillionLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenPlano, TX
Upcoming Unbaptism leads Christians to renounce ChristCheryl E PrestonTyler, TX
Should Jerry Jones have donated $500,000 to charity instead of Abbott campaign?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Related
Duncanville fans hurt, frustrated after UIL strips boys basketball team of championship title
DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Duncanville residents say they are hurt and frustrated by the UIL's decision to strip the boys basketball team of its 6A state championship title. It was one of several punishments the UIL slapped Duncanville athletics with on Monday.Whether home or away, Cliff Boyd is always on the sidelines of Duncanville High School boys basketball games."It's one of the things that's really attracted me is how, with one high school, our community really revolves around our sports," Boyd, the former mayor of Duncanville said.Now, he said, it's rallying against the UIL, which governs all public school athletics in...
WFAA
Duncanville basketball UIL suspensions: What we know now
The boys basketball team was stripped of their 2022 championship while the girls team was banned from this season's playoff. Coaches from both teams are suspended.
30 Texas Females Have Been Found Murdered on the Texas Killing Fields
Have you ever driven down to Houston or Galveston and been on a very popular stretch of interstate known as "I-45 The Highway of Hell" somewhere near League City? If the answer is yes, then you may have passed a very popular field for dumping the murdered bodies of over 30 young attractive females from ages 10 to 25 years old.
thecomeback.com
Jerry Jones makes last-minute, six-figure donation in Texas governor race
The latest round of political financing reports reveals Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones donated $500,000 to the re-election campaign of Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott. Jones has been a longtime supporter of conservative political causes and candidates, so it comes as no surprise that he’s supporting Abbott, though a donation this sizable this late in the race is certain to turn some heads.
humbleisd.net
Humble ISD Cross Country Teams Advance to UIL State Cross Country Championships, November 5-6, 2022
2022 Kingwood Girls Cross Country team (pictured) is one of five Humble ISD teams headed to the UIL State Cross Country Meet in Round Rock. Carly Ahrens is heading to her fourth-straight UIL State Cross Country Meet this weekend along with her Regional Champion Kingwood High School teammates. Ahrens led...
Southtown Showdown tests friendship in high stakes game between Abilene Cooper, Wylie
Chris Warren and K.J. Long have been good friends since playing on the same club basketball team while in junior high. The two seniors – both starting quarterbacks – usually talk each week, just to see how the other is doing. That friendship, however, will be put to the test when Cooper battles Wylie...
High school volleyball: Wichita Falls vs Krum – Nov. 1, 2022
Old High played Krum in the UIL 4A bi-district round.
Elite Austin Westlake 2024 QB Paxton Land To Visit Aggies vs. Florida
Texas A&M Aggies Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texas A&M looking to improve on an already impressive class
High school volleyball: Springtown vs Burkburnett – Nov. 1, 2022
Burkburnett played Springtown in the UIL 4A bi-district round.
Abilene High knocks off Amarillo Tascosa in volleyball playoff opener; Wylie tops Caprock
LUBBOCK – Abilene High, playing in its first playoff match since 2015, didn’t let the big stage bother it. Ryleigh Lawson had 11 kills, while Jadyn Hernandez had nine kills and 13 blocks as the Lady Eagles beat District 3-5A runner-up Amarillo Tascosa 25-27, 25-15, 25-22, 25-23 in a Region I-5A bi-district match Tuesday at Estacado High School. ...
Comments / 0