Duncanville, TX

CBS DFW

Duncanville fans hurt, frustrated after UIL strips boys basketball team of championship title

DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Duncanville residents say they are hurt and frustrated by the UIL's decision to strip the boys basketball team of its 6A state championship title. It was one of several punishments the UIL slapped Duncanville athletics with on Monday.Whether home or away, Cliff Boyd is always on the sidelines of Duncanville High School boys basketball games."It's one of the things that's really attracted me is how, with one high school, our community really revolves around our sports," Boyd, the former mayor of Duncanville said.Now, he said, it's rallying against the UIL, which governs all public school athletics in...
DUNCANVILLE, TX
thecomeback.com

Jerry Jones makes last-minute, six-figure donation in Texas governor race

The latest round of political financing reports reveals Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones donated $500,000 to the re-election campaign of Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott. Jones has been a longtime supporter of conservative political causes and candidates, so it comes as no surprise that he’s supporting Abbott, though a donation this sizable this late in the race is certain to turn some heads.
TEXAS STATE
The Abilene Reporter-News

Abilene High knocks off Amarillo Tascosa in volleyball playoff opener; Wylie tops Caprock

LUBBOCK – Abilene High, playing in its first playoff match since 2015, didn’t let the big stage bother it. Ryleigh Lawson had 11 kills, while Jadyn Hernandez had nine kills and 13 blocks as the Lady Eagles beat District 3-5A runner-up Amarillo Tascosa 25-27, 25-15, 25-22, 25-23 in a Region I-5A bi-district match Tuesday at Estacado High School. ...
ABILENE, TX

