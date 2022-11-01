NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The SRP Park is hosting the 2022 Walk for Water event on Nov. 12. The event is in support of the global water crisis. Participants will start at SRP Park then head across the 13th Street bridge. They will go down the Riverwalk, where there will be a pool of dirty water. Participants will grab water and walk back to SRP Park, where they will then convert the dirty into clean water.

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC ・ 4 HOURS AGO