WRDW-TV
Riverview Park Activity Center hosting CSRA Kid Jam
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The CSRA Kid Jam is coming to the Riverview Park Activity Center in North Augusta on Saturday. The event is held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be many events including cars, animals, food trucks, arts and crafts, and over 100 vendors. The Augusta Drum Circle will also be there.
WRDW-TV
Columbia County opens voting for annual Christmas light fight
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County announces the annual Christmas light fight event is coming back this year, and voting has started. Homeowners deck the halls and put on their best displays for the public to enjoy and vote on their favorite. This year, organizers are looking for 10 houses...
Glenn Ave in Augusta filled with trick or treaters for Halloween
Augusta, Ga (WJBF)- “It’s awesome I’ve been doing it since we’ve been here since I was in kindergarten every year just like it’s incredible,” said Christian White. It’s a packed night on Glenn Ave in Augusta—home owners say every year for Halloween the streets are filled with kids running door -to-door for candy. “I am having […]
WRDW-TV
The Children’s Hospital of Georgia hosts annual trick-or-treat event
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Children’s Hospital of Georgia held its annual trick-or-treat event for patients. Kids undergoing treatment had the chance to dress up and visit different stations throughout the hospital to pick out candy and other fun activities. It’s the first time in two years that the...
WRDW-TV
PHOTO GALLERY: Happy Halloween from around the CSRA!
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s Halloween, and we asked you to send us your fun costumes.
WRDW-TV
Here are some fun treats for your Halloween holiday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Do you need cute, fun treats for your Halloween party?. Abby Evans has you covered. She presented fun treats for all ages on our Morning Mix show Monday. Watch the stream above. One treat was a witch’s hat, made out of a fudge strip cookie, icing,...
WRDW-TV
Meet Tater, the viral lumber-surfing pup from Evans
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man and his dog, Tater, are creating new videos for everyone to enjoy lumber-surfing. Tater likes to ride a cart down the aisles inside a local Lowe’s, and he looks really cute doing it. Here’s how posting one video is giving them a massive following.
WRDW-TV
Augusta University festival spreads awareness of lung cancer
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University is spreading awareness about lung cancer with a ‘White Ribbon Fall Festival.’. Organizers say lung cancer is one of the deadliest forms of the disease. The event featured a panel discussion and patients discussing their battles with the condition. “We try and commemorate...
WRDW-TV
SRP Park will host walk to highlight global water crisis
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The SRP Park is hosting the 2022 Walk for Water event on Nov. 12. The event is in support of the global water crisis. Participants will start at SRP Park then head across the 13th Street bridge. They will go down the Riverwalk, where there will be a pool of dirty water. Participants will grab water and walk back to SRP Park, where they will then convert the dirty into clean water.
Studies show Augusta is fat, unhealthy, and unhappy
Augusta is ranking incredibly low in some recent studies measuring physical and mental health in cities across the country.
WRDW-TV
Grovetown man accused of stalking, harassing teen at park
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Grovetown man is in custody after Columbia County deputies responded to an issue in Patriots Park on Tuesday. Deputies say Tajay Patterson is accused of stalking and harassing a 16-year-old girl outside her car. The victim told deputies Patterson parked next to her, approached her...
wgac.com
Columbia County Fair Opens 10-Day Run This Week
The 57th annual Columbia County Fall Fair opens its 10-day run this Thursday, November 3 at the fairgrounds off Columbia Road. A new youth attendance policy will be in effect this year. After 7 p.m., those 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent. There’s a Student Night Special...
WRDW-TV
Disney on Ice brings new show to Augusta this weekend
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Disney on Ice presents “Let’s Celebrate” in Augusta starting Friday at the James Brown Arena. It is in town from Nov. 4-6. The show features more than 50 characters and 30 musical masterpieces from movies like “Aladdin,” “Finding Dory” and “Pinocchio.”
WRDW-TV
Golden Harvest Food Bank plans fresh produce giveaway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Golden Harvest food bank is holding another fresh produce distribution on Thursday. The contactless distribution will be held at the Faith Food Factory parking lot, 3301 Commerce Drive in Augusta. The “mobile market” will be open to the public from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Attendees...
WRDW-TV
What the Tech: Give priceless memories as holiday gifts
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Now that the holidays are officially underway, you may be thinking about what to give family members who may or may not like something from Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart. How many gifts have you given them that still sit in the boxes they came in?...
WRDW-TV
Youth programs fight for funds to prevent crime in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta city leaders have less than two weeks to finalize the budget, and there are concerns there isn’t enough to go around to all the departments and organizations asking for more money. Augusta Commission member Bobby Williams even warned some programs might even have their...
WRDW-TV
Hunters’ gunshots give firefighters a scare in Aiken County
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Firefighters battling a brush blaze Wednesday afternoon got a scare when they thought someone was shooting at them. It happened around 5:15 p.m. as crews were fighting a fire in the woods in the 200 block of Scottsdale Road off Pepper Branch Road in Aiken County.
WRDW-TV
First Tee of Augusta is reopening their facility!
The CSRA Mustang and Ford Club hosted Ponies in the Plaza Grand National Event.
WRDW-TV
Local early voters help keep Georgia on record-setting pace
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia voters continue their steady pace, likely to exceed the 2 million mark during early voting, according to state election officials. As of Wednesday morning, 1.76 million voters had cast their ballot during early voting, with 123,764 showing up on Tuesday. Georgia has had record early...
WRDW-TV
Fire officials issue safety reminder with upcoming time change
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local and national fire officials are encouraging residents to change their clocks and their smoke detector batteries during Daylight Savings Time ending on Sunday. Daylight Saving Time ends this Sunday at 2 a.m., when all clocks should be set backward one hour. According to the National...
