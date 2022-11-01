Read full article on original website
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North CarolinaKennardo G. JamesMorrisville, NC
Raleigh, North Carolina Community Desperately Searching For Beloved Man Who Sells Flowers On The Street, "Mr. Noble"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Transformation begins on the future Milner CommonsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Park Feature: Apex Community ParkJames TulianoApex, NC
Homecoming and a tough opponent for NCCUThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
What we learned about NC State basketball in exhibition win ahead of Monday opener
Just five minutes into the Pack’s exhibition game against Lees-McRae, it seemed NC State stuff would follow the program into a new basketball season. It did not. The Wolfpack beat Lees-McRae 107-59 at PNC Arena on Wednesday.
College basketball rankings: North Carolina earns No. 2 spot in 247Sports' preseason countdown
North Carolina advancing to last season's Final Four might have surprised most, but it certainly did not surprise the Tar Heels. Hanging banners, advancing to Final Fours, and being one of the best teams in the country is the expectation, not the rule, for Hubert Davis. Yes, North Carolina has a ton of expectations in 2022-23, but that's nothing new. This is just how it is in Chapel Hill. North Carolina earned the No. 2 spot in the 247Sports' Top 25 countdown.
UNC’s Caleb Love says goodbye to Jordan 11 shoes he wore during Tar Heels’ Final Four run
Caleb Love played his entire sophomore season in different iterations of the Air Jordan 11 shoes. His potential game-tying 3-point shot at the buzzer against Kansas was the last time you’ll see him in 11s while playing for the Tar Heels.
How to Watch: Duke vs Fayetteville State tonight
For the first time in seven months, Duke Basketball will be playing against another team on your television. No more re-watching games from the team's Final Four run last year, no more fondly remembering the over four decades of Coach K's run as head coach, now it's the time to turn the page to the Jon Scheyer Era of Duke Hoops.
Duke looks to improve during exhibition after missing open shots in scrimmage at Houston
Duke, which hosts Fayetteville State tonight in an exhibition game, hit 2 of 17 3-pointers during a recent scrimmage at Houston. “We got open looks,” Tyrese Proctor said. “They just weren’t falling. Everyone’s just trusting the shooters.”
No. 1 UNC faces lofty expectations to open season vs. UNC Wilmington
In the second year of the Hubert Davis era, North Carolina is back on top as the preseason favorite. The
Duke G Tyrese Proctor says team is starting to develop chemistry
When Duke Basketball takes the court tonight against Fayetteville State University, it will be the first time the Blue Devils have played against an opponent besides themselves (at least publicly). A "secret" scrimmage this past weekend saw Duke fall to Houston 61-50 in a competitive setting that featured a 20-minute first half and abbreviated second half. Tonight, a full 40-minute game will pit Duke's roster that is filled with mostly new faces against a Broncos team stocked with upperclassmen.
Raleigh News & Observer
Exclusive: ESPN’s Jay Bilas on hoops, Duke-UNC and tangling with Barney the Dinosaur
Jay Bilas, ESPN’s leading college basketball analyst, is this week’s interview subject for “Sports Legends of the Carolinas.”. In many ways the conscience of college basketball, Bilas has long advocated that college athletes be paid for their labor and has harshly criticized NCAA leadership. Bilas also is a former Duke basketball player who started for the 1986 Blue Devils team that made it to the NCAA final before losing to Louisville.
Garner football coach Thurman Leach retires after 34 seasons of service
Garner, N.C. — Garner head football coach Thurman Leach has retired after 34 years of coaching high school football, he told HighSchoolOT on Wednesday. Leach had been the head coach at Garner since 2013. As Garner's head coach, Leach led the Trojans to a record of 75 wins and...
NC high school football NCHSAA rankings: Top playoff seeds, rankings clash in 4A
High school football teams in NC have reached the playoffs. Some NCHSAA seeds appear to have missed the mark a bit. See who’s ranked where in the final poll before playoffs begin.
Raleigh News & Observer
North Carolina man flew to Kansas to see ‘young girl’ he met online, cops say
A North Carolina man was arrested after authorities say he flew to Kansas to meet a child. The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Derrick Yarnell, of Henderson, North Carolina, had met the young girl online. Deputies were notified of “a possible exploitation of a child” after Yarnell flew to Kansas to meet her, according to a news release.
It’s time to build a brand new Jordan High School, Durham officials say
Voters are being asked to improve $550 million in bonds Nov. 8. The schools’ portion won’t cover half of its identified needs.
Parents frustrated with Wake schools' severing of ties with cheerleading company after lawsuit
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Public School System says it is cutting ties with cheerleading company Varsity Spirit. The news comes after the company was named in a federal lawsuit accusing a local gym of failing to protect a cheerleader from sexual abuse. The school district says it's...
Beloved ‘Mr. Noble,’ who sells flowers on Raleigh streets, is missing
Mr. Noble, a fixture at the corner of Peace and St. Marys streets, has hundreds worried about him after his sudden disappearance.
raleighmag.com
25 Things to Do in Raleigh Nov. 3–9
Sip happens! Vitis House + the NCMA have teamed up to fete the transformative five-monthlong reinstallation of the museum’s collection by uncorking this (sipping!) class to school you on the basics of wine history, wine production and main grape varietals via three themes that informed the reimagining: Identity, Place and Power. vitishouse.com.
Fiancé of Hedingham shooting victim calls on Raleigh leaders to resign
The fiance of Mary Marshall said a widespread alert system may have prevented the woman’s death in Raleigh’s mass shooting last month.
Customer calls police over ‘pink pork’ at historic Raleigh BBQ joint
A good lesson for all who are new to barbecue: “When pork is smoked, it turns pink.”
cbs17
Man injured outside Raleigh McDonald’s near Crabtree Valley Mall
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was loaded onto a stretcher and placed in an ambulance outside a Raleigh McDonald’s, a CBS 17 crew on the scene confirmed Tuesday night. The Raleigh Police Department, Fire Department and Wake EMS responded to the McDonald’s at 4121 Blue Ridge Road just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Millbrook High student killed in Raleigh shooting; 2 others injured
A Millbrook High School student was killed and two other teens injured in a shooting Monday evening in northern Raleigh.
‘Numerous roaches’ at Subway: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 1)
Eat fresh? The inspector at Subway also found food without date markings.
