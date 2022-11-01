ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

247Sports

College basketball rankings: North Carolina earns No. 2 spot in 247Sports' preseason countdown

North Carolina advancing to last season's Final Four might have surprised most, but it certainly did not surprise the Tar Heels. Hanging banners, advancing to Final Fours, and being one of the best teams in the country is the expectation, not the rule, for Hubert Davis. Yes, North Carolina has a ton of expectations in 2022-23, but that's nothing new. This is just how it is in Chapel Hill. North Carolina earned the No. 2 spot in the 247Sports' Top 25 countdown.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

How to Watch: Duke vs Fayetteville State tonight

For the first time in seven months, Duke Basketball will be playing against another team on your television. No more re-watching games from the team's Final Four run last year, no more fondly remembering the over four decades of Coach K's run as head coach, now it's the time to turn the page to the Jon Scheyer Era of Duke Hoops.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Duke G Tyrese Proctor says team is starting to develop chemistry

When Duke Basketball takes the court tonight against Fayetteville State University, it will be the first time the Blue Devils have played against an opponent besides themselves (at least publicly). A "secret" scrimmage this past weekend saw Duke fall to Houston 61-50 in a competitive setting that featured a 20-minute first half and abbreviated second half. Tonight, a full 40-minute game will pit Duke's roster that is filled with mostly new faces against a Broncos team stocked with upperclassmen.
DURHAM, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Exclusive: ESPN’s Jay Bilas on hoops, Duke-UNC and tangling with Barney the Dinosaur

Jay Bilas, ESPN’s leading college basketball analyst, is this week’s interview subject for “Sports Legends of the Carolinas.”. In many ways the conscience of college basketball, Bilas has long advocated that college athletes be paid for their labor and has harshly criticized NCAA leadership. Bilas also is a former Duke basketball player who started for the 1986 Blue Devils team that made it to the NCAA final before losing to Louisville.
DURHAM, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

North Carolina man flew to Kansas to see ‘young girl’ he met online, cops say

A North Carolina man was arrested after authorities say he flew to Kansas to meet a child. The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Derrick Yarnell, of Henderson, North Carolina, had met the young girl online. Deputies were notified of “a possible exploitation of a child” after Yarnell flew to Kansas to meet her, according to a news release.
HENDERSON, NC
raleighmag.com

25 Things to Do in Raleigh Nov. 3–9

Sip happens! Vitis House + the NCMA have teamed up to fete the transformative five-monthlong reinstallation of the museum’s collection by uncorking this (sipping!) class to school you on the basics of wine history, wine production and main grape varietals via three themes that informed the reimagining: Identity, Place and Power. vitishouse.com.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Man injured outside Raleigh McDonald’s near Crabtree Valley Mall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was loaded onto a stretcher and placed in an ambulance outside a Raleigh McDonald’s, a CBS 17 crew on the scene confirmed Tuesday night. The Raleigh Police Department, Fire Department and Wake EMS responded to the McDonald’s at 4121 Blue Ridge Road just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
RALEIGH, NC

