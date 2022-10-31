ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halloween horror in wealthy Melbourne suburb as knife-wielding man allegedly breaks into homes before police taser him ... after Dan Andrews brushed off crime wave fears

By Brett Lackey
 3 days ago

A car-jacker on an alleged crime spree has threatened Melbourne residents with a knife before breaking into a woman's home and sparking a two-hour standoff, police allege.

The 44-year-old man allegedly rammed vehicles with a stolen car in the city's south-east before arriving in the wealthy suburb of Brighton about 1pm on Monday where he threatened locals with the weapon and holed up in the house on Cluden St.

Police launched a large scale operation, which included the critical incident response team, and the man was eventually arrested about 3pm after being tasered was and taken to hospital where he remains under police guard.

The woman who owns the house on Cluden St, understood to be in her 60s, was not at home when the alleged break-in occurred on Monday afternoon and is not known to the man, police said.

A 44-year-old man was arrested and taken to hospital after being tasered (pictured) 
Shocked residents witnessed the massive police operation in Brighton on Monday afternoon

The suburb is one of Melbourne's wealthiest and is home to a number of high profile residents including Bec Judd with her husband Chris and My Kitchen Rules star Zana Pali, who both have complained of rising crime rates.

Ms Pali, who was out trick-or-treating with her young family on Monday, shared a video of a police helicopter circling the suburb.

Earlier this year, Ms Judd claimed violent crimes were 'escalating' in the exclusive suburb leading to residents feeling unsafe and that the 'state government don't seem to care'.

'The increasing nature of home invasion-type crimes in our local community is what makes residents, particularly women, feel unsafe,' she told The Australian.

Premier Dan Andrews said there were 500 additional police in Victoria's ranks, 70 in the Bayside area, and he didn't want to get into an argument with Ms Judd.

My Kitchen Rules star and Brighton resident Zana Pali (right) was out trick-or-treating on Monday and spotted Victoria Police helicopters circling her suburb (left)
Brighton resident Bec Judd has called for more to be done about the alleged crime rise in the city 

Victoria Police issued a statement saying the 44-year-old was first spotted in an allegedly stolen Audi sedan in St Kilda about 11.40am which allegedly rammed two police cars when they tried to intercept it.

'Investigators have been told the man, who was armed with an edged weapon, then drove to Elwood where he allegedly dumped the Audi and car-jacked a Volvo wagon,' the statement said.

'With assistance from the Air Wing, police followed the vehicle, which was allegedly driving erratically through the St Kilda, Elwood and Brighton areas.'

The man then allegedly entered a Davies St property and threatened a resident - but was chased out with a rake - before entering the Cluden St house.

Local Brighton MP James Newbury has been fighting for a police station in the suburb
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews previously said that he was 'not interested in having an argument with Bec Judd' after she complained she didn't feel safe in her multi-million dollar Bayside mansion

'An investigator told me he (the man) locked himself in the bathroom of one of the lady's houses,' a resident who lives opposite the house told The Herald Sun.

'What I do know is that he had to be tasered. It was scary, because I've got my son and his friend in the house.'

The 44-year-old is assisting inquiries under police guard.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

