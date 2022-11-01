Pittsburgh police: 14-year-old boy in stable condition after being shot in ankle

PITTSBURGH — A 14-year-old boy is in stable condition after he was shot in the ankle, Pittsburgh police said.

According to police, Zone 5 officers received a ShotSpotter alert for five rounds fired in the 1200 block of Mohler Street just before 8:50 p.m.

Police said the victim arrived to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the ankle.

The exact location of the shooting is not known at this time. Police said evidence of a crime scene was not immediately located.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group