‘Brown Bridge’ (Route 7 & 23) repair November 3
Great Barrington — On Thursday, November 3, commencing about 3 a.m.., the Town of Great Barrington will be performing a pavement repair at the intersection of Route 7 & 23 at Route 41, on the town side of the Main Street bridge, also known as “the Brown Bridge.” It is estimated that the work will be completed by late morning or early afternoon of the same day if all goes as planned. At times traffic will be reduced to alternating one way traffic. We would ask that if at all possible to please avoid the area on November 3, 2022 between the hours of 3 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thank you in advance for your patience and cooperation.
Town to consider proposals for appraising troubled Housatonic Water Works
Great Barrington — Over the past week, there have been several developments with the situation concerning the long troubled Housatonic Water Works company (HWW). At the Select Board’s meeting on Monday, October 24, Town Manager Mark Pruhenski announced that the town received two proposals from companies capable of appraising the company’s water systems.
Town awarded $3.2M state grant for infrastructure at North Plain Road affordable housing site
Great Barrington – The town has secured a $3.2 million MassWorks grant to pay for infrastructure costs at a planned affordable housing development on North Plain Road in Housatonic. The project, a collaboration between the town and Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity, will include 19 affordable, energy efficient homes...
CONNECTIONS: What a fine fellow Winkle was
Former Berkshire Scenic Railway Museum Curator and railroad expert Jack Trowill said, “I was always intrigued by the hardy souls who drove the stagecoach from the Deerfield River in Zoar [a village in Franklin County] up to the eastern summit on Route 2 in Florida, Massachusetts, and back down again. It wasn’t safe then—it is hardly safe by car today.”
Disputes between West Stockbridge businesses spill over into Planning Board hearing
West Stockbridge — More than 100 residents attended a very contentious public hearing on Tuesday, November 1, over The Foundry’s application for a special permit. The Foundry, a performing arts venue that opened in March 2019 at 2 Harris Street, is owned by Richmond resident Amy Brentano. In...
Former Stockbridge selectman critical of The Foundry in West Stockbridge
Quietly at a special town meeting, which is an ideal time and place for mischief, voters (more than likely an organized faction) transferred the power to award special permits in West Stockbridge from the Select Board to the Planning Board. Since the former Select Board under the leadership of Eric...
New York reader thinks Rasch will ruin lake with campground
It sounds like the developer [Alander Group’s Ian Rasch] is creating a mobile home park on Prospect Lake, but calling it an RV campground, with fewer “campers.”. It’s sad that he is ruining the integrity of Prospect Lake Park and what it means to those who camped there or those who just stopped by the lake for the day.
Swords to Ploughshares is converting weapons of death into tools of life
Great Barrington — The Right Reverend James E. Curry is well-versed in scripture, in particular Isaiah 2:4, “[…] and they shall beat their swords into ploughshares, and their spears into pruning hooks; nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more.” Curry, a now retired Bishop Suffragan of the Episcopal Church in Connecticut, has dedicated more than a decade to working with families of victims of gun violence. In December 2012, while serving in Newtown, the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School (one of the deadliest in the country, claiming the lives of 20 students and six adults) caused two of Curry’s paths to converge.
BITS & BYTES: Songwriting workshop; “Medieval Song;” Squirrel Nut Zippers and Friends; Ellyn Gaydos book signing; First Fridays Artswalk; Housatonic Youth Basketball; Thankful Food Drive
South Egremont— Brian Kantor, with Billy Keane and Miles Lally present a 5-week deep dive into the art of songwriting beginning on November 8, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Dewey Hall in Sheffield. Over four Tuesdays in November, the 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th, and a Wednesday in December, attendees will learn to write an original new song. The series culminates in each attendee performing their song live with a band at The Egremont Barn.
Then & Now: Halloween in Great Barrington
In the early 1970s, Great Barrington celebrated Halloween each year with a big parade. The two photographs shown above and immediately below feature “Then and Now” floats launched on Halloween night in 1970. All of the black and white Halloween photos shown were taken by Marie Tassone in...
Diana Felber, 77, of Great Barrington
Diana Felber of Great Barrington died peacefully on October 31, 2021. She created a beautiful world for herself and her family. Her natural generosity stemmed from both her curiosity, her appreciation for beauty, and her love for people and life. She lived all of her life consciously, appreciating what had...
THEATER REVIEW: The Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate New York makes history contemporary in ‘Knock Me a Kiss’ at theRep
Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate New York in Albany, New York. Written by Charles Smith, directed by Barbara Howard. In 1928, W.E.B. Du Bois’s daughter, Yolande, married Harlem-poet Countee Cullen. The marriage was never consummated, and two months later Yolande filed for a divorce. In Charles Smith’s play “Knock Me a Kiss,” this relationship, along with all of Yolande’s relationships, is at the center of an interesting production of this play. Director Barbara Howard has taken it out of its own time and landed it in our time. The costumes, by Sheilah London-Miller, have nothing to do with 1928. The incidental music, chosen by sound designer Maya Pomazal-Flanders, sets the mood of each new scene, but doesn’t reflect the sounds of the ’20s, but rather sing out from the late 2oth century including a Rodgers and Hart song not written until 1940. For this stage presentation, the story is given relevance to our day, and it works. It works all too well.
CONCERT PREVIEW: Eagles Community Band at the Colonial Theatre November 4 featuring clarinetist Timothy Skinner
Pittsfield — The Eagles Community Band, Eagles Stage Band, and Eagles Trombone Ensemble will give a free concert at the Colonial Theatre on Friday, November 4, featuring guest clarinetist Timothy Skinner. The Eagles Stage Band will perform prior to the Eagles Concert Band. (House opens at 6:15 p.m., Trombone Ensemble at 6:20 p.m., Stage Band at 7 p.m., Concert Band at 7:45 p.m.)
Robert M. Smith, 89, of Sheffield
Robert M. Smith, 89, of Sheffield died peacefully with his loving family by his side on Friday October 28, 2022. He was predeceased by his wife Nancy. He is survived by one brother, Frank wife Betsy, two sons, Wayne wife Joan, Dale wife Margie, one step daughter, Ellen husband Johnny, two nephews, predeceased niece, five step grandchildren and two step great grandchildren.
‘Live radio’ benefit set for Nov. 5 at the First Congregational Church in Stockbridge
Stockbridge — A performance by the Lake Mahkeenac Radio Theater will be held at the First Congregational Church in Stockbridge on Saturday, November 5 at 6 p.m. According to event organizer David Anderegg, the “old time radio” event is a benefit for programs at the church, along with renovations to the church building itself, including the installation of a state-of-the-art handicapped ramp, repairs to the building’s cellar, and repairs to the church’s organ. “The event will be a radio variety show just like how ‘Prarie Home Companion’ used to be,” Anderegg said. “There will be some comedy skits, fake advertisements, and other things. We vow that we will not have any political or R-rated adult humor in the show. This will be a family-friendly show.”
CONCERT PREVIEW: Clarion Concerts presents Baroque music guru Anthony Newman and friends at St. James Place
Great Barrington — If you want to start a fiery argument, just walk into any classical music conservatory and announce that Anthony Newman is the “high priest” of the harpsichord. Once the heat has died down, go learn for yourself why Time Magazine gave him that title in 1971, by listening to Newman’s performance of Bach’s “Italian Concerto” and other Baroque works at St. James Place on Saturday, November 5, at 3 p.m.
Students take part in annual Halloween window painting contest
Great Barrington — Students from three local schools got to show off their talents in the town’s annual Halloween window painting contest on Wednesday, October 26, which was sponsored by the Great Barrington Rotary Club. During the all-day event, students from the schools were seen all around Main and Railroad Streets painting and drawing their Halloween creations. After completion, the art was put on display in the front windows of downtown stores.
CONCERT PREVIEW: Squirrel Nut Zippers & Dirty Dozen Brass Band at the Mahaiwe November 4
Great Barrington — Whether you saw Pink Martini at the Mahaiwe on October 28 or only wished you could have, you will definitely be interested in the Squirrel Nut Zippers’ show with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band at the Mahaiwe on Friday, November 4. That’s because you enjoy...
