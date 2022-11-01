Read full article on original website
Love Lights 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Volunteer Partners at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s Hospitals are once again holding Love Lights Celebrations. At HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls, the 35th annual ceremony is Thursday, December 1 at 4:30 p.m. At HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau...
BROOK SOMMERFELD
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I am nominating Brook Sommerfeld for the Sunshine Award. Brook is a fire fighter with the Chippewa Falls Fire Department. Every time she is out in the community, she makes a positive impact from rescuing ducklings to always engaging positively with people in the community. Recently she shared a table with a gentleman who appeared to be distraught over trying to find a place to sit. Not only did she bring him comfort but she went above and beyond to develop a friendship with someone who has special needs. She is constantly a ray of sunshine and this award is designed for folks just like Brook.
Oakwood Hills Family Dental Halloween candy buy-back
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If your home is overflowing with Halloween candy, there’s a place you can go to get rid of some of it. Oakwood Hills Family Dental is running its annual candy buy-back from now until Nov. 8. The buy-back is running for the first time in two years after being shut down due to COVID-19. Kids, or parents with leftover candy can “sell” it for $1 a pound, up to five pounds.
WAGNER TAILS: Edgar and Thor
-- An adoptable cat shares a name with a popular Marvel comics character, Thor. This four-year-old isn’t the God of Thunder, but as soon as you start petting him you’ll hear his booming purr. Staff members at the Clark County Humane Society say Thor would prefer a home...
Program helping farms donate produce to charity
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A program is helping farmers donate thousands of pounds of produce to those in need. Picking Promises is a non-profit based out of Eau Claire that works with charities and youth groups to bring the public closer to the food those in the area eat. At Leffel Roots Farm in Eau Claire County Wednesday, Picking Promises helped the Feed My People Food Bank collect thousands of pounds of fresh apples for those in need.
Support Our Troops Care Package Drive
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley is holding the 14th Annual Support Our Troops Care Package Drive through November 11. The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley, Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company, McDonell Area Catholic Schools National Honor Society, with your help, would like to support the troops by sending them a care package.
SANDY COOPER
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Sandy Cooper for the Sunshine Award. Sandy is a good nurse and an all-around nice person.
Gatsby’s Gala
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Gatsby’s Gala is an annual party that will whisk you back to the roaring 20s!. Complete with dramatic big bands, exquisite ballroom decor, and vintage black-tie attire, you’ll be surrounded by the sights and sounds of the era!. Gatsby’s Gala is a fundraiser...
Meet the Best – Eau Claire Animal Hospital
The Eau Claire Animal Hospital has been a staple amongst the Chippewa Valley for over 50 years--and for good reason! From emergency care and check-ups to boarding and grooming, E.C.A.H. offers a vast array of quality services and care for your animal companions. This year marks the eighth consecutive year...
WILLIAM AND LYNN WAITE
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I want to nominate William and Lynn Waite for the Sunshine Award. William served in the Vietnam War. Lynn is a hard worker and she does her very best each and every day. I just want to send them some sunshine. Ryan Karls.
Spaghetti Spectacular
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The 15th Annual Spaghetti Spectacular to benefit McDonell Area Schools is Sunday, November 6. It runs from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. at McDonell Central Catholic High School in Chippewa Falls. The meal is $15 for adults or $10 for kids 5-12, kids 4 and...
TODD NELSON
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Todd Nelson for the Sunshine Award. Todd is an amazing custodian but an even better human being. Todd is willing to pick up the slack if an event requires extra hands or if someone is unable to come into work. Todd always greets me with a smile at the beginning of the day and I enjoy his friendly banter during lunch when he cleans my classroom. Custodians are rarely recognized for their importance in the way a school runs but they are pivotal to the school’s success. Todd keeps a positive air and I appreciate having him as part of our school family.
Eau Claire international Film Festival gearing up for its second year
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Back for its second year, the Eau Claire International Film Festival is set to take place the first weekend in November. This time around, it will be hosted at the Davies Center at UW-Eau Claire. The three-day festival will feature 44 films shown in the...
Micon Cinema open Thursday after gas leak prompts Wednesday closure
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Micon Cinema in Eau Claire will be open Thursday after closing Wednesday evening due to a gas leak. According to Eau Claire Fire & Rescue, Xcel Energy discovered a broken gas supply pipe on the roof of Micon Cinema Wednesday evening. An HVAC contractor was called in to fix the issue. Eau Claire Fire & Rescue provided support in determining the source of the leak at the movie theater, which is located on Mall Drive.
Tomah VA offers service to LGBTQ+ vets with pilot program TelePRIDE
TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - The Tomah VA offers a program for LGBTQ+ veterans to help them navigate their lives and health. “There’s not a lot of resources for our LGBTQ+ veterans in this area,” said Sierra Phillips, the LGBTQ+ Veterans Care coordinator over at Tomah VA Medical Center.
Performing arts venues still working to recover from the pandemic
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A production scheduled for Veteran’s Day weekend at the Heyde Center in Chippewa Falls is no longer happening due to a lack of ticket sales at other venues. As the arts community continues to recover from the pandemic, some people are concerned about the future.
Tiffany Leis of Black River Falls Climbs Mt. Kilimanjaro
Tiffany Leis, an employee with Search and Recovery Engineering in Black River Falls, climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro back in August. Search and Recovery Engineering is a family-run small business providing outdoor recreation and rescue equipment. Kilimanjaro is one of the seven summits and highest mountains in Africa. Tiffany, along with one...
Prevail Bank Eau Claire branch grand reopening
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prevail Bank on Fairfax Street in Eau Claire is officially back open after being under construction for more than six months. A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday to celebrate the reopening. Tuesday’s event included activities for kids and self-tours of the Bank. As part of the construction process, an additional 2,000 square feet of office space was added.
Governor Evers visits Eau Claire on bus tour
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers stopped in Eau Claire Tuesday as part of his “Doing the Right Thing” bus tour. The Governor along with Lieutenant Governor Nominee Sara Rodriguez and Attorney General Josh Kaul are traveling the state to meet voters and encourage people to head to the polls next week.
DNR: High fire danger Wednesday across western Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Crews were putting out fires in Eau Claire County Wednesday, including one off Tower Road in the Town of Seymour. In northwestern Wisconsin, fire crews were on the scene of multiple fires. There were reports of woods, a corn field and two types of structures on fire in Balsam Lake. Crews were also called to fires in Grantsburg, Luck and Webster.
