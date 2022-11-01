ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 17

James Reynolds
2d ago

Sen. Johnson continues statewide lies and conspiracy bus tour!!!🥱🤮VOTE BLUE if you value your rights, our democracy and the constitution!!!👍💙Fact check: Johnson hasn't done anything for you, me or Wisconsin in 2 terms except make himself richer and spread lies!!! he was involved in trying to hand over fake electorates, and very peaceful people stormed the capital. Oh, and mouth wash cures Covid. 🤣🤮👎

Reply(6)
13
Dan S
2d ago

new voters, young voters and the women are going to send you packing, ron...

Reply
9
Related
Salon

Ron Johnson blames college education after debate audience laughs at his claim that FBI “set me up”

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When United States Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wis., debated Democratic Senate nominee Mandela Barnes, Wisconsin's lieutenant governor, at Marquette University's Varsity Theater on Thursday night, he was met with laughter when he alleged that he was "set up" by Federal Bureau of Investigation during its investigation into Russian misinformation two years ago.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CNN

Liz Cheney is giving us a peek at what her future looks like

CNN — Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney will be leaving Congress soon, but she has pledged to remain active in national politics – doing everything she can to keep Donald Trump from the White House and election deniers from winning political offices. We got a clearer look at...
WYOMING STATE
Salon

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Wisconsin governor slammed for Kenosha riot response in campaign ad

Tim Michels, the Republican nominee for governor of Wisconsin, ripped incumbent Gov. Tony Evers over his handling of the 2020 Kenosha riots in an advertisement airing across the state. The seven-figure ad buy features officers saying that Evers "put politics over [their] lives" when riots broke out over the shooting...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Johnson visits Chippewa Falls on bus tour

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Senator Ron Johnson visited Chippewa Falls Wednesday as part of his 10-day statewide bus tour. Johnson will make 60 stops across the state to speak to voters about the importance of next week’s election. Wednesday, Johnson talked about government spending, inflation, and his plan on making the country more energy independent.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
The Hill

Kari Lake thanks Liz Cheney for ‘anti-endorsement’

Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, mockingly thanked Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) for her “anti-endorsement,” saying that it is having the opposite of the intended effect. Cheney released a new ad in Arizona on Friday targeting Lake and the GOP nominee for secretary of state,...
ARIZONA STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New Marquette Law School Poll Wednesday; final pre-election survey

MILWAUKEE - The latest Marquette University Law School poll will be released Wednesday, Nov. 2. This is the last Marquette Law School poll before Election Day. According to a press release, the Marquette Law School Poll's final pre-election survey of Wisconsin looks at preferences in the races for governor and the U.S. Senate. The poll includes the public's views of incumbent office holders and candidates, including approval ratings for President Joe Biden and Gov. Tony Evers, along with the favorability ratings for Sen. Ron Johnson, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, former President Donald Trump, and candidates Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Tim Michels, among others.
WISCONSIN STATE
Business Insider

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers faces off against Trump-backed Republican Tim Michels in Wisconsin's gubernatorial race

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers faces off against Republican Tim Michels in Wisconsin's governor race. Michels won a contested GOP primary after receiving Trump's backing. Evers has tried to pin Michels down on abortion after the state's ban went into effect. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers faces off against Trump-backed Republican Tim...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

'UPFRONT' recap: Wisconsin's U.S. Senate race enters final sprint

GOP Sen. Ron Johnson says if reelected and Republicans regain control of the U.S. Senate, he would likely chair the permanent subcommittee on investigations within the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. "I've said I would be like a mosquito in a nudist colony," Johnson said on WISN's "UPFRONT"...
WISCONSIN STATE
KAAL-TV

Free Air Time: Minnesota Senate District 25 Candidate Liz Boldon

(ABC 6 News) – This election season, ABC 6 News is giving major race candidates a chance to speak directly to you, to help you make an informed decision. We’ve offered two minutes of free air time to each major party candidate. Democrat Liz Boldon is the incumbent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy