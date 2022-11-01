Read full article on original website
New dishwasher fails, sparks fire at NE Bend home
A northeast Bend resident fled her home Wednesday afternoon when a new dishwasher failed and caught fire for a reason fire officials could not confirm. The post New dishwasher fails, sparks fire at NE Bend home appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Bend Witches Paddle arrives on Halloween at Riverbend Park
Monday is Halloween, and that means some fun, traditional festivities are back. You can expect to see witches and warlocks fly -- make that float -- in with their paddle boards in hand at Riverbend Park and on the Deschutes River from 3-5 p.m. for the Bend Witches Paddle.
Showers won’t dampen Central Oregonians’ Halloween celebrations, trick-or-treating
There's a chance that showers could fall on the little trick-or-treaters in Central Oregon neighborhoods, but that won't stop a return to more traditional parties and outings across the High Desert. The post Showers won’t dampen Central Oregonians’ Halloween celebrations, trick-or-treating appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Icy roads bring crashes, snarl traffic around Bend; city lists sanding, plowing priorities
Crashes, slide-offs and spinouts kept Bend police busy Wednesday morning, so we talked to a city representative about their street priorities to sand and plow. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our...
kbnd.com
Season's First Snow Hinders Commuters
BEND, OR -- The first big snow of the season fell on Central Oregon roads Tuesday morning. Chuck Swann, Street Division Manager for the City of Bend, says above-freezing temperatures helped the Street Division crews but icy conditions are possible over the next couple of days, “We’ll have our morning crew of about 15 staff that will be in at 4 am early before the commute running all of our sanding trucks.”
KTVZ
St. Vincent de Paul in Bend opens transitional shelter, St. Vincent’s Place
It's opening has been delayed for months, but is now accepting residents over the age of 18. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would...
KTVZ
Deschutes County plans to close Cascade Lakes Highway, Paulina Lake Road for season on Nov. 15
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Road Department said Tuesday it plans to close the Cascade Lakes Highway and Paulina Lake Road for the winter season at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Limited snow plowing will be provided prior to closure, the county said. Drivers are encouraged to...
KTVZ
Bend, other mayors seeks state’s help to tackle homeless issues
Bend Mayor Gena Goodman-Campbell and 24 other Oregon mayors are calling for an initial grant of $50,000 from the state to battle homelessness. They say additional money should come based on population of cities. More info: https://www.oregonmayors.org/oma/page/oma-taskforce-homelessness. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Snow returns to the High Desert as November begins
As the calendar turns to November, many Central Oregonians woke up Tuesday to the first lower-elevation snowfall of the season. Others were getting rain. Snow started falling before sunrise as was still coming down as of late morning with accumulations on roads and sidewalks. The video above was recored at Eagle Park in northeast Bend around 9:00 a.m.
Salem Police arrest park homicide suspect in SE Bend with local PD, CERT assist
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Detectives from the Salem Police Department Violent Crimes Unit have arrested 56-year-old Thomas Patrick Healy in southeast Bend as part of the investigation into a homicide which occurred in Geer Park just over two months ago. It was just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, when patrol officers were dispatched to a call The post Salem Police arrest park homicide suspect in SE Bend with local PD, CERT assist appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Man shot several times, killed in Strawberry Heights area of SE Madras; authorities seek witnesses, info
MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 24-year-old man was shot several times Monday night in the Strawberry Heights neighborhood of southeast Madras and later died after being flown to St. Charles Bend, Jefferson County District Attorney Steve Leriche said early Tuesday morning. Law enforcement received several reports around 7:45 p.m....
KTVZ
Museum at Warm Springs leader offers thoughts as National Native American Heritage Month begins
WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) — In 1990, United States President George H.W. Bush signed Joint Resolution 577, designating November as the first National American Indian Heritage Month. The joint resolution read: “American Indians were the original inhabitants of the lands that now constitute the United States of America.” It...
Eco-activist involved in 1997 arson at Redmond horse slaughterhouse gets community service, no prison time
A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced an eco-activist to community service but no extra time in custody, rejecting the government’s call for a years-long prison term for the Seattle man related to arsons decades ago, including a 1997 fire that destroyed a Redmond wild horse slaughterhouse. The post Eco-activist involved in 1997 arson at Redmond horse slaughterhouse gets community service, no prison time appeared first on KTVZ.
Jefferson County DA identifies SE Madras shooting victim, releases photo of SUV being sought
A 24-year-old man was shot several times Monday night in the Strawberry Heights neighborhood of southeast Madras and later died after being flown to St. Charles Bend, Jefferson County District Attorney Steve Leriche said Tuesday, later releasing his name and a photo of an SUV being sought. The post Jefferson County DA identifies SE Madras shooting victim, releases photo of SUV being sought appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Children, Bend man among 4 injured in head-on collision on Highway 20
A head-on crash on Highway 20 east of Sweet Home sent four people to the hospital Monday, including a Bend man and two children. Oregon State Police say a Hyundai, driven by Edwin Dominguez, 20, of Bend, was going east at about 5:30 a.m. OSP said the Hyundai crossed into the westbound lane and hit a Honda CRV driven by an Albany woman.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend hit-and-run victim, 76, dies; Police still looking for driver
A 76-year-old man who was struck in a hit-and-run in Bend last week has died, police said Monday. Investigators are still looking for the person responsible. Bend Police say Walter James Lane of Bend was struck at the roundabout at NW Newport Avenue and NW 14th Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend fatal hit-and-run suspect dragged victim out of road, Bend PD says
Bend Police have released a photo of the vehicle they say was involved in a deadly hit and run in northwest Bend last week. And they revealed that witnesses saw the suspect dragged the victim out of the roadway. Police are hoping someone in the area has surveillance video of...
mycentraloregon.com
Redmond Police Investigate Shots Fired
On October 28, 2022, at approximately 05:07 A.M., officers from the Redmond Police Department were dispatched to a report of a shooting complaint in the 100 block of SW 15th Street. Another caller reported hearing gun shots in the 1400 block of W. Antler Avenue. Officers arrived in the area around 5:10 A.M. but were unable to locate the origin of the possible shots reportedly fired.
