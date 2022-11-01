Dr. Oz: Pennsylvania, With Its ‘Atlantic Coast,’ Is Crucial for GOP

Fox News

In a Fox News interview on Monday, Dr. Mehmet Oz gave the impression that he believes Pennsylvania, where he is running for Senate, touches the Atlantic Ocean. (It does not.) “This is important: We do not have a Republican senator north of North Carolina on the Atlantic coast until you get to Maine, if I don’t hold this seat,” Oz told Sean Hannity. “And there’s been a Republican senator in Pennsylvania most of my life. I’m going to keep one here as well.” The GOP candidate has been frequently chided by his opponent, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, for his longtime ties to New Jersey, which has more than 100 miles of ocean coastline.

