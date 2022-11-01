ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Dr. Oz: Pennsylvania, With Its ‘Atlantic Coast,’ Is Crucial for GOP

By William Vaillancourt
 2 days ago
Fox News

In a Fox News interview on Monday, Dr. Mehmet Oz gave the impression that he believes Pennsylvania, where he is running for Senate, touches the Atlantic Ocean. (It does not.) “This is important: We do not have a Republican senator north of North Carolina on the Atlantic coast until you get to Maine, if I don’t hold this seat,” Oz told Sean Hannity. “And there’s been a Republican senator in Pennsylvania most of my life. I’m going to keep one here as well.” The GOP candidate has been frequently chided by his opponent, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, for his longtime ties to New Jersey, which has more than 100 miles of ocean coastline.

Comments / 25

Da Dude
2d ago

Hey..Maybe this fraud can prescribe one of his MIRACLE CURE SUPPLEMENTS to Fetterman that Congress called him in to testify about?

Reply
5
JR
2d ago

If I was going to have an individual to represent my state, I would hope he or she would understand where the state might be let alone what the people of the state want ! I am not sure he cares about neither !

Reply
3
JR
2d ago

Oz said Pennsylvania needed a conservative in the Senate but why not try in NJ which is where he lives ! I think he is not being completely honest for his reason in running in Pa !!

Reply
3
