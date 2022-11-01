Read full article on original website
First things first, yes this is an actual study I found on mythical lizards with wings. Someone actually paid money for this study. Second, did you know there is a bird called the Great Eared Nightjar and they are sometimes referred to as a "dragon bird" because they look like baby dragons? According to Earthly Missions, you can find these birds in Southwest India and Southeast Asia. Look at this cute little guy.
Iowa whiskey distiller is now TV famous
DES MOINES, Iowa — A distiller in Des Moines is now TV famous. Marquas Ashworth grew up in the western Iowa city of Carroll. That's where he started distilling his own whiskey. Wednesday night he made his debut on the series "Moonshiners - Master Distiller" on the Discovery Channel.
Iowa Family To Be Guests On Family Fued Tuesday Night
We love when people from our towns make it on our favorite game shows, and there's a new family to be in the fight for the prize Tuesday night. The Loeffler family from Cedar Rapids are set to appear on Family Feud on Tuesday's episode, hosted by the one and only Steve Harvey.
FIELD FIRES BURN THROUGH WESTERN IOWA
WARM, DRY, WINDY CONDITIONS HELPED SPREAD FIELD FIRES THAT IGNITED IN WESTERN IOWA WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. AUTHORITIES SAY RESIDENTS OF RICKETTS, IOWA IN CRAWFORD COUNTY HAD TO EVACUATE THEIR HOMES BECAUSE OF A LARGE FIRE THERE. O.K. HENDERSON HAS MORE:. FIELDFIRE OC…SOQ. :25. A FIELD FIRE NEAR 2375 OLD HIGHWAY...
A Hallmark Christmas Movie in Iowa Would Go Like This
Halloween is over and it is officially November. As you gear up for Thanksgiving and Christmas you can expect to see Hallmark holiday movies galore. Whether you're finding them on basic cable or any of your favorite streaming services, gear up, because, like winter in Game of Thrones, they're coming.
These Long-Billed Iowa Birds Love to Dance [WATCH]
If you're lucky enough to spot one of these birds here in Iowa, put on the brakes. They're quite the entertainers. I must admit I don't believe I've been lucky enough to see one of these in person but after seeing a photo online I decided to do some investigating. What I found can't help but make you smile.
Depressing? Iowans Say Life Peaks at This Obscenely Young Age
I don't mean for any of what you're about to read to sound depressing. In fact, I hope that you can help me prove this to be both wrong or incorrect, and also flat-out silly. There is a study that is claiming to know the exact age people in Iowa say that life has hit its peak. The website, Mixbook, seems to think that they've nailed it for all 50 states in fact. And, you can see where every state feels that peak is below.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Police Error Might’ve Cost Capture of Alleged Iowa Serial Killer
New details about a chilling case involving a possible Iowa serial killer are coming to light. We have been sharing details about this developing case in Western Iowa. Lucy Studey is working with investigators to solve a series of murder cases that involve her deceased father. She claims that her dad, Donald Dean Studey killed anywhere between 50 to 70 people over the course of three decades.
Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Iowa
In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Iowa. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets.
There’s A TINY Chance Taylor Swift Would Perform In Iowa
We have a small sliver of hope that one of the biggest names in the music industry MIGHT come to Iowa. Here's how that could POSSIBLY happen. Taylor Swift recently announced her most ambitious tour yet this week. The Grammy award winning singer will be hitting the road in 2023 for the 'Taylor Swift Eras Tour.' Swift said she will start this global tour with 27 stadium shows in the United States next year.
Iowa Truck Driver Arrested for Colorado Murder
John Thoren of Ankeny, Iowa was sleeping in his semi-truck in the wee hours of the morning on Friday, October 28, when he was woken up by loud banging noises on the side of his truck. To Thoren's surprise, a woman whom he claims he didn't know, was hurling rocks...
Nebraska Mountain Lion Now at Home in Indiana After Walking to Illinois
We have posted stories about animals found in Indiana or Kentucky that most people didn't think should be there. Some native creatures are a surprise, but they're supposed to be where they are. But others are imported one way or another and are NOT supposed to be where they are.
Why Iowans are Much More Likely to Hit a Deer Next Week
I've never hit a deer while driving my car, knock on wood. I know a few people who have, and it doesn't look like fun. We Iowans know that the species come aplenty here in the Hawkeye State, so it's always good to be on the lookout. But, next week...
Do Your Pizza Boxes Belong In Your Iowa Recycling Bin?
America is made up of people from all different kinds of backgrounds, ethnicities, and cultures. Other than living here in America, do you know what else we all have in common? Our love of Pizza! There's a part of me that doesn't think I can trust you if you genuinely can't find a type of pizza you can enjoy unless you have an issue with dairy...that just makes me sad for you.
Iowa teenagers accused of killing Spanish teacher over bad grade
Two Iowa high school students killed their Spanish teacher last year as retaliation for receiving a bad grade, prosecutors said in court documents on Tuesday. The documents reveal a possible motive in the case for the first time since the teenagers — Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale — were arrested in November 2021. The boys, who were 16 at the time, face murder charges for the death of their 66-year-old teacher Nohema Graber.
Proposal Would Turn Iowa Fields Into $600,000 Development, with Huge Water Park
Those Iowa fields above will very likely be the future home of a massive entertainment development here in Iowa. The site would be home to a 100,000-square-foot indoor water park, a family entertainment center, and a 400-room hotel. The development would be known as The Grand Experience and located off...
A 2,000+ Pound Iowa Pumpkin Was Carved into an Incredible Dragon
A record-breaking Iowa pumpkin has a new home and a new shape!. Back in early October, Peosta, Iowa resident Pete Caspers set a state record at the 2022 Anamosa PumpkinFest & Ryan Norlin GIANT Pumpkin Weigh-Off. His massive pumpkin weighed in at a whopping 2,424 pounds! According to Pete, it's the 10th largest pumpkin to ever be grown in the U.S. and the 19th in the entire WORLD. Impressive doesn't even begin to describe it!
Thomas Rhett to Open 2023 U.S. Tour in Iowa
Thomas Rhett will spend the early part of 2023 performing on foreign soil. When he starts his new U.S. tour, he'll do it on Iowa soil. We're excited to tell you that Thomas Rhett, who has 19 #1 songs, will be leading off that United States tour, called "Home Team Tour 23" during the first week in May. He'll be bringing a pair of special guests to Iowa along with him, including one that has 12 number one hits of his own.
Iowans Now Have Chance at Near-Record Powerball Jackpot
No winner Monday night when the jackpot stood at $1 billion. Still no winner after Wednesday night's $1.2 billion drawing. So, now Iowans and others around the country are set to line up for a Saturday night frenzy when the Powerball grand prize hits $1.5 billion. This is just shy...
