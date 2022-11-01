Alexa Bliss & Asuka win Women's Tag Team titles on WWE Raw

Bliss and Asuka won the titles after returning to Raw on Monday, demanding a shot against the champions after being taken out.

The end of Monday’s Raw saw new Women’s Tag Team Champions crowned.

Asuka and Alexa Bliss defeated IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to win the titles for the first time as a team. The finish came when Asuka blocked IYO SKY’s moonsault, connecting with a kick. Bliss then hit SKY with the Twisted Bliss, picking up the win.

This ends SKY and Kai’s run with the titles after 50 days. They defeated Aliyah and Raquel Rodrigez to win the titles on the September 12, 2022 edition of Raw.

Bliss and Asuka made their return to Raw on Monday after being laid out on the October 3 edition of the show by Damage CTRL. They made the save for Bianca Belair, who was being attacked by all three members of the group. Later, Bliss challenged the champions to a title match, which was confirmed later in the show.

Belair and Bayley, who are scheduled to meet each other at Crown Jewel on Saturday, were at ringside for the match seconding the two teams. They ended up in a brawl, with Bayley sending both she and Belair through tables outside the ring announcer’s area.