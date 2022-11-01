Read full article on original website
WNDU
The LOGAN Holiday Bazaar returns this weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It may only be November, but you can get into the holiday spirit a little early this weekend. LOGAN’s Holiday Bazaar will return for the first time since the pandemic. Visitors will be able to purchase homemade items created by LOGAN clients. There will...
WNDU
NICU patients at Beacon Children’s Hospital dress up for their first Halloween
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Babies at Beacon Children’s Hospital got a treat on Monday!. The NICU patients dressed up for their very first Halloween, and the pictures are just adorable! The photo-op was part of Beacon’s goal of connecting, with heart, to their patients and families. These...
22 WSBT
PET SEGMENT: Jakobi is a floofy and soft dog looking for forever cuddles
He's a 3-year-old Alaskan husky mix. Jakobi came in as a stray. Lindsey Cuellar, with the South Bend Animal Resource Center, says oddly enough, he was found near Elkhart. His previous owner never reclaimed him. Jakobi is a chill dog who loves snuggles and singing with you. Cuellar says he...
nwi.life
La Porte Santa Parade returns this year with new time, route
Santa Claus is coming to town once again for the annual La Porte Santa Parade - but with a few minor changes this year, according to City Events & Civic Director Brett Binversie. Previously held at 11 a.m., the parade will start at 3 p.m. this year on Nov. 26....
WNDU
What’s Good: 20-year army veteran from Dowagiac gifted new roof
DOWGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - We’re looking at What’s Good as we look forward to Veteran’s Day. Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project has given back to more than 375 veterans since 2016 by reroofing their homes, free of charge. Their latest recipient lives in Dowagiac. Rebecca Johnson served...
22 WSBT
Potawatomi Zoo says howler monkey passed away
Sad news to share, in a Facebook post, The Potawatomi Zoo said that their howler monkey, Eva died last week. She was 16 years old.
‘Peace And Love’ Michigan Lakefront Home Is One Of A Kind
A one-of-a-kind beachfront home is on the market for the first time ever. This particular home known as the Peace & Love House sits on beautiful Lake Michigan and even has a pool. If you associate peace and love with tye-die and lava lamps, think again. This home may feature...
WNDU
REAL Services needs volunteers for Meals on Wheels program
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to make a difference and give back this winter, there’s an easy way you can help. REAL Services desperately needs volunteers for their Meals on Wheels program. It’s easy to volunteer, and only takes an hour-and-a-half each week. Volunteers...
abc57.com
Lindsey Buckingham concert at the Lerner cancelled due to illness
ELKHART, Ind. - Lindsey Buckingham's November 4 show at the Lerner Theatre has been cancelled due to illness within the touring group, the theatre announced Wednesday. Ticket refunds will be made available at the point of purchase. If you bought tickets via credit card, please allow three to five business...
WNDU
McDonald’s awards Niles High School with ‘Make Activities Count’ Grant
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about a fast-food chain helping Niles students pursue their passions! McDonald’s “Make Activities Count” Grant program is giving $500 to students at Niles High School. Business and marketing teacher Matt Herm will use this money to...
WNDU
Fundraiser held for Center for Hospice Care in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Center for Hospice Care held a record-breaking fundraiser on Wednesday. Over 300 people gathered at the Lerner Theater in Elkhart for a “Circle of Caring Award Dinner.”. “Center for Hospice is a beautiful organization that can help facilitate end of life living that is respectful...
WNDU
One School at a Time: Emmons Elementary Wins Martin’s Grant
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - When you think of school supplies, pencils and paper usually come to mind. But there are other essentials too, and there are many teachers who spend their own money to buy these extra things for their students. Mishawaka’s Emmons Elementary makes sure kids have everything they...
WNDU
REO Speedwagon to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo in March 2023
NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (WNDU) - REO Speedwagon is making a stop in Michiana this upcoming March!. The band is scheduled to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center on March 24, 2023 at 9 p.m. Ticket prices for the show range from $89 to $139, plus...
22 WSBT
South Bend leaf collection kicks off
South Bend started its leaf collection program on Monday. Leaves need to be raked to the tree lawn area, not into the street, by 6 a.m. on the pickup date. Make sure there are no sticks, trash, or other debris, or it may not be picked up. Cars should not...
95.3 MNC
South Bend Community Re-Entry Center searching for missing resident
The South Bend Community Re-Entry Center is searching for a missing resident. The Indiana Department of Correction says that the man, 37-year-old Jessie Hanson, left the center on Tuesday, November 1, at 9:45 a.m. ABC 57 News reports that Hanson got into a vehicle that morning, while he was doing...
WNDU
Leaf pickup underway in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Leaf pickup season is officially underway in the city of Elkhart!. Leaf pickup began on Monday, Oct. 31. Starting with Zone A, crews will target a new zone each week, ending with Zone D the week of Nov. 21 (see maps below). If weather permits, crews will start the rotation again with Zone A.
WNDU
First Alert Forecast
hometownnewsnow.com
Nobody Seriously Harmed in Afternoon Fire
(La Porte, IN) - A La Porte woman smelling smoke looked down and saw fire in her living room early this afternoon. Fire Chief Andy Snyder said it appears the flames were contained to the first floor of a two-story house at 1211 Pennsylvania Avenue near Stone Lake. “They got...
WNDU
Youth Service Bureau to build new youth homeless shelter
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Groundbreaking is set for Thursday on the new 22,000-square foot building that will house the Youth Service Bureau of St. Joseph County. The emergency shelter serves homeless youth ages 12 to 18 while the Young Moms Self-Sufficiency Program assists mothers between 16 and 24 years old.
WNDU
Lane restrictions in place on N. Main Street in Mishawaka
