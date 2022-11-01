ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granger, IN

WNDU

The LOGAN Holiday Bazaar returns this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It may only be November, but you can get into the holiday spirit a little early this weekend. LOGAN’s Holiday Bazaar will return for the first time since the pandemic. Visitors will be able to purchase homemade items created by LOGAN clients. There will...
SOUTH BEND, IN
nwi.life

La Porte Santa Parade returns this year with new time, route

Santa Claus is coming to town once again for the annual La Porte Santa Parade - but with a few minor changes this year, according to City Events & Civic Director Brett Binversie. Previously held at 11 a.m., the parade will start at 3 p.m. this year on Nov. 26....
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

What’s Good: 20-year army veteran from Dowagiac gifted new roof

DOWGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - We’re looking at What’s Good as we look forward to Veteran’s Day. Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project has given back to more than 375 veterans since 2016 by reroofing their homes, free of charge. Their latest recipient lives in Dowagiac. Rebecca Johnson served...
DOWAGIAC, MI
WNDU

REAL Services needs volunteers for Meals on Wheels program

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to make a difference and give back this winter, there’s an easy way you can help. REAL Services desperately needs volunteers for their Meals on Wheels program. It’s easy to volunteer, and only takes an hour-and-a-half each week. Volunteers...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Lindsey Buckingham concert at the Lerner cancelled due to illness

ELKHART, Ind. - Lindsey Buckingham's November 4 show at the Lerner Theatre has been cancelled due to illness within the touring group, the theatre announced Wednesday. Ticket refunds will be made available at the point of purchase. If you bought tickets via credit card, please allow three to five business...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Fundraiser held for Center for Hospice Care in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Center for Hospice Care held a record-breaking fundraiser on Wednesday. Over 300 people gathered at the Lerner Theater in Elkhart for a “Circle of Caring Award Dinner.”. “Center for Hospice is a beautiful organization that can help facilitate end of life living that is respectful...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

One School at a Time: Emmons Elementary Wins Martin’s Grant

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - When you think of school supplies, pencils and paper usually come to mind. But there are other essentials too, and there are many teachers who spend their own money to buy these extra things for their students. Mishawaka’s Emmons Elementary makes sure kids have everything they...
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend leaf collection kicks off

South Bend started its leaf collection program on Monday. Leaves need to be raked to the tree lawn area, not into the street, by 6 a.m. on the pickup date. Make sure there are no sticks, trash, or other debris, or it may not be picked up. Cars should not...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

South Bend Community Re-Entry Center searching for missing resident

The South Bend Community Re-Entry Center is searching for a missing resident. The Indiana Department of Correction says that the man, 37-year-old Jessie Hanson, left the center on Tuesday, November 1, at 9:45 a.m. ABC 57 News reports that Hanson got into a vehicle that morning, while he was doing...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Leaf pickup underway in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Leaf pickup season is officially underway in the city of Elkhart!. Leaf pickup began on Monday, Oct. 31. Starting with Zone A, crews will target a new zone each week, ending with Zone D the week of Nov. 21 (see maps below). If weather permits, crews will start the rotation again with Zone A.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

First Alert Forecast

The Indiana Department of Correction says Jessie Hanson, 37, was doing a work detail at a South Bend area business and was seen by a witness around 9:45 a.m. getting into a vehicle. Local entrepreneurs celebrate start of ‘National Entrepreneurship Month’ with graduation from HustleSBE. Updated: 5 hours...
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Nobody Seriously Harmed in Afternoon Fire

(La Porte, IN) - A La Porte woman smelling smoke looked down and saw fire in her living room early this afternoon. Fire Chief Andy Snyder said it appears the flames were contained to the first floor of a two-story house at 1211 Pennsylvania Avenue near Stone Lake. “They got...
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

Youth Service Bureau to build new youth homeless shelter

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Groundbreaking is set for Thursday on the new 22,000-square foot building that will house the Youth Service Bureau of St. Joseph County. The emergency shelter serves homeless youth ages 12 to 18 while the Young Moms Self-Sufficiency Program assists mothers between 16 and 24 years old.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Lane restrictions in place on N. Main Street in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, IN

