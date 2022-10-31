ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Blake Shelton says he's 'quitting' after his singers perform on 'The Voice': 'You three broke me'

By Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Blake Shelton may be no stranger to cutthroat moments on “The Voice,” but even a seasoned veteran can get thrown for a loop.

Team Blake singers bodie, Kevin Hawkins and The Dryes vied for a continued spot on Shelton’s roster during the first round of the show’s first-ever three-way Knockout Rounds Monday night.

During the revamped Knockout Rounds, each coach groups together three of their acts for a trio of back-to-back performances, after which one contestant is chosen to advance in the competition.

Bodie dazzled the coaches with his cover of Post Malone’s “Better Now,” while Hawkins and The Dryes’ delivered stirring performances of “This Woman’s Work” by Maxwell and “Chasing After You” by Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd , respectively.

The challenge of declaring a winner proved to be overwhelming for Shelton. “I’m quitting the show,” he said. “You three broke me. I quit.”

Bodie emerged victorious as the knockout’s winner, but Hawkins was in for a surprise when coaches Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello hit their “steal” buttons for a chance to bring the vocalist on their team.

“I’ve always thought that you had crazy star power,” Cabello said. “When you sing something and I feel something in my heart, I can’t let somebody like that go ‘cause I like people (who) are the whole package.”

In the end, Hawkins chose Stefani as his new coach.

Here’s what else went down during Monday’s episode.

'The Voice': Camila Cabello holds onto singer who doesn't know 'how good he is'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18jrn3_0its6nMG00
The challenge of declaring a winner during the first round of the Knockout Rounds Monday night proved to be overwhelming for Shelton. “I’m quitting the show,” he said. “You three broke me. I quit.” Trae Patton, NBC

'The Voice': John Legend nabs Ohio singer Ian Harrison following Battle Rounds elimination

Camila Cabello makes 'tough decision' to keep 'true artist'

Team Camila singers Chello, Morgan Myles and Orlando Mendez didn’t make things easy for their coach with their heartfelt performances.

Chello performed a tender rendition of Justin Bieber’s “Hold On,” while Myles and Mendez served up all the feelings with their covers of “What the World Needs Now Is Love” by Jackie DeShannon and Tim McGraw’s “Live Like You Were Dying,” respectively.

Chello’s sharp individuality immediately stood out to Cabello.

“You’re so unique. There’s nobody else like you, period,” Cabello said. “It’s very easy for people to fall in love with the whole package of you.”

Cabello was torn by the “tough decision” of choosing a winner. “I wish I could save one of you guys (or) two of you guys. I wish I could just save you guys,” she said.

Although Myles received critiques for her onstage delivery, Cabello saw a spark of potential and chose her as the knockout’s winner.

“There’s nothing she can’t do, and I honestly feel like she could win this season,” Cabello said. “She’s just such a true artist.”

Camila Cabello says she's 'going home' during Battle Rounds elimination on 'The Voice'

Blake Shelton steals wife Gwen Stefani's singer, jokes about 'marriage counseling'

Blake Shelton steals 'incredible' singer from Team Gwen

Kique, Destiny Leigh and Rowan Grace of Team Gwen lit up the stage with their white-hot performances.

Kique got the coaches up on their feet with his explosive rendition of Outkast’s “Hey Ya!” Leigh and Grace followed this up with emotionally-charged performances of “Impossible” by Christina Aguilera and Billy Joel’s “Vienna,” respectively.

“If this was a video game, you just skipped 20 levels today,” Cabello said of Kique. “For you to do a cover that was on the cutting edge of a song that was on the cutting edge was like ‘Inception.’ I felt like a star was born.”

Despite not hitting all the right notes, Leigh’s fiery performance earned praise from Stefani.

“You shocked me today,” Stefani said. “The way that you worked the stage, you were like, ‘Whatever happens with my voice is going to happen and I’m just going to give it all I got,’ and I really felt that from you.”

Stefani chose Kique as the winner of the knockout, but he wasn’t the only Team Gwen singer to make a strong impression. Before Grace could even leave the stage, Shelton hit his “steal” button, allowing him to bring the 16-year-old singer onto his team.

“There was no way I was going to let Rowan get out of here. I love her voice,” said Shelton, adding that she’s “an incredible addition to my team.”

'The Voice': Camila Cabello saves singer Steven McMorran from elimination in first battle

'The Voice': Blake Shelton fails to convince 4-chair singer Kim Cruse with slick pitch

Comments / 51

Sting
1d ago

I think 💬🤔 it's time for the voice to be taken off the air ' as years have passed the show has gotten boring !!!

Reply(5)
17
Suzanne Royston Habada
1d ago

I see that Blake is leaving the voice after the season 2023 is over. I won't be watching this program anymore, he's the best part of the voice.

Reply
6
oops i forgot
2d ago

Blake you won’t be retired- maybe from The Voice, but you will do so much more working once you truly do “retire”.. There are so many things left in life that you will do that you will be like ummm and this is retirement. Best of luck dear friend 🤠

Reply
7
