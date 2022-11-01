ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Romeo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Meet Romeo!. This handsome and goofy guy has a huge head and looks like he spends his days at the gym!. Romeo is a Pitbull mix (maybe American bulldog or mastiff mixed in there with all those muscles!) with an approximate DOB of 10/2021. He...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Representation Matters: revolutionizing events in Kansas City

In today’s Representation Matters series, Bill and Grace chat with Quez about his entertainment business which focuses on bringing a creative mix of fashion, style and music into his experiences. Learn more about Quez and his business, Quez Presents, when he takes over Black Excellence KC’s Instagram account.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Gardner family adopts foster child after months-long battle

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - Finally a family. It’s what John and Nikki DeHavens had hoped and prayed for. After a months-long battle, the Gardner couple will get to adopt their foster daughter. The DeHavens had been bracing for heartache. They were looking at possibly losing the 3-year-old girl one...
GARDNER, KS
WIBW

Siblings search for late father’s stolen truck with ashes, memories left inside

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mindy Rush, a Topeka resident, lost her father in August, however, now another piece of him is missing from her and her brother Kenny’s lives. Rush told 13 NEWS that her father, Bob Martin, had left his truck to Kenny when he had passed. From then on, she also said Kenny hung an urn necklace with their father’s ashes in the rearview mirror.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Detectives identify victim in Halloween shooting in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The victim of a Halloween night shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, was identified by police Thursday. 17-year-old Katron Harris was the victim of the shooting which happened Monday night in the 1600 block of S. 50th Street. Harris was pronounced dead at the scene. On...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Making meaningful and lasting change

With the holidays ahead, the Community Services League is helping hundreds of Kansas City families in need. President and CEO of the Community Services League, Doug Cowan, joins Bill and Grace to talk about how the organization provides families a unique opportunity to make their holidays extra special.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

7 shot, 1 dead in KCK teenage Halloween party

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A shooting at a large Halloween party home near South 50th Street and Elmwood Avenue left one person dead and six others injured Monday evening. The Kansas City, KS, Police Department stated police were called to the area just west of I-635 and south of Metropolitan Avenue just after 9 p.m. for the shooting. According to law enforcement, 70-100 high school-aged people attended a house party via social media invite only, and the homeowners were present.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas officials search for missing teen not seen since Tuesday

JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas officials are searching for a missing teenager who never returned home from school. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says that officials are working to find Adyson Smith, 16, who has not been seen since Tuesday, Nov. 1. Officials indicated that Addie left Spring...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

4 children, 1 adult sent to Topeka hospital with unknown illness

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four children and one adult were sent to a Topeka hospital with an unknown illness over the weekend. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, officials were alerted to a possible medical issue in the 7100 block of SW Greenview Dr.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Smoothie and hot dog shop comes to Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – While smoothies and hot dogs may not be a common combination, this new business is bringing just that to Topeka. Hot Dog and Smoothie Shack, located at 17th and Wanamaker, is bringing something unique to Top City. The new business offers a variety of different smoothie flavors like Strawberry Banana and Pina […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Lawrence named as a best small town to retire in by HGTV

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A popular home improvement and real estate channel has named Lawrence as one of the best U.S. small towns to retire in. Home & Garden Television (HGTV) has placed the City of Lawrence on a list as one of the top 20 best small towns to retire in. The list was made […]
LAWRENCE, KS

