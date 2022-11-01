Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning gardenCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
KCTV 5
Pet of the Day: Romeo
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Meet Romeo!. This handsome and goofy guy has a huge head and looks like he spends his days at the gym!. Romeo is a Pitbull mix (maybe American bulldog or mastiff mixed in there with all those muscles!) with an approximate DOB of 10/2021. He...
Blue Springs neighborhood brings fun, frights for Halloween
Spirts are rising as part of the Blue Springs Haunted Homes Tour, as homeowners are encouraged to go all-in decorating their homes, yards and garages.
KCTV 5
Representation Matters: revolutionizing events in Kansas City
In today’s Representation Matters series, Bill and Grace chat with Quez about his entertainment business which focuses on bringing a creative mix of fashion, style and music into his experiences. Learn more about Quez and his business, Quez Presents, when he takes over Black Excellence KC’s Instagram account.
KCTV 5
Gardner family adopts foster child after months-long battle
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - Finally a family. It’s what John and Nikki DeHavens had hoped and prayed for. After a months-long battle, the Gardner couple will get to adopt their foster daughter. The DeHavens had been bracing for heartache. They were looking at possibly losing the 3-year-old girl one...
Halloween goes to the dogs at Children’s Mercy Hospital
Kansas City's Children's Mercy Hospital dressed up facility dogs in Halloween costumes to help put smiles on faces of patients and staff.
Two Overland Park police officers help out trick-or-treaters on Halloween
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police officers Amanda Burns and Shelbe Piggie were riding around town to find the perfect trick-or-treaters. The officers wanted to use their down time to connect with the community. It was also a way to make sure kids were being safe. “Whenever we’re not on calls, we are encouraged […]
WIBW
Siblings search for late father’s stolen truck with ashes, memories left inside
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mindy Rush, a Topeka resident, lost her father in August, however, now another piece of him is missing from her and her brother Kenny’s lives. Rush told 13 NEWS that her father, Bob Martin, had left his truck to Kenny when he had passed. From then on, she also said Kenny hung an urn necklace with their father’s ashes in the rearview mirror.
KCTV 5
Detectives identify victim in Halloween shooting in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The victim of a Halloween night shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, was identified by police Thursday. 17-year-old Katron Harris was the victim of the shooting which happened Monday night in the 1600 block of S. 50th Street. Harris was pronounced dead at the scene. On...
KCTV 5
Making meaningful and lasting change
With the holidays ahead, the Community Services League is helping hundreds of Kansas City families in need. President and CEO of the Community Services League, Doug Cowan, joins Bill and Grace to talk about how the organization provides families a unique opportunity to make their holidays extra special.
Vandals ransack KCK nonprofit office, spray paint obscene messages on walls
A trio of vandals broke into the Dialogue Institute of Kansas City, damaged office furniture and other items and spray painted obscene messages on the walls.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence teen’s struggle to get help after brush with suicidal thoughts illustrates systemic issues
Just before midnight one night in early September, a 17-year-old Free State High School senior parked her SUV on a dead-end road flanked by corn crops, intent on killing herself. Amber had taken some of her father’s medication bottles from the tote where her parents stored them in the kitchen,...
Lenexa Fire Department gives a look at what it takes to respond to emergency quickly, safely
Over the past year, there have been three crashes involving local fire trucks, one of them deadly. Now FOX4 is taking a look at what it takes to operate these vehicles.
KCTV 5
7 shot, 1 dead in KCK teenage Halloween party
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A shooting at a large Halloween party home near South 50th Street and Elmwood Avenue left one person dead and six others injured Monday evening. The Kansas City, KS, Police Department stated police were called to the area just west of I-635 and south of Metropolitan Avenue just after 9 p.m. for the shooting. According to law enforcement, 70-100 high school-aged people attended a house party via social media invite only, and the homeowners were present.
KCTV 5
Kansas officials search for missing teen not seen since Tuesday
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas officials are searching for a missing teenager who never returned home from school. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says that officials are working to find Adyson Smith, 16, who has not been seen since Tuesday, Nov. 1. Officials indicated that Addie left Spring...
WIBW
4 children, 1 adult sent to Topeka hospital with unknown illness
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four children and one adult were sent to a Topeka hospital with an unknown illness over the weekend. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, officials were alerted to a possible medical issue in the 7100 block of SW Greenview Dr.
KCTV 5
‘He made me feel brave’: Local teacher, musician, cyclist remembered for lighting up a room
Vehicle chase ends with car crashing through fence, up against Mission home. Two people were injured, one of them taken to the hospital, after a car crash Monday evening in Mission. Jackson County Exec plans to redirect $1M for women to travel out-of-state for abortion procedures. Updated: 7 hours ago.
Spike in Coyote Attacks Leaves Kansas Dog Owners Terrified
Kansas dog owners are on edge these days as residents are seeing a spike in coyote attacks on their beloved pets. According to reports, vet clinics in and around Kansas’s Johnson County are seeing a major spike in attacks on small animals. Most of these attacks, the experts note are the result of aggressive coyotes.
Smoothie and hot dog shop comes to Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – While smoothies and hot dogs may not be a common combination, this new business is bringing just that to Topeka. Hot Dog and Smoothie Shack, located at 17th and Wanamaker, is bringing something unique to Top City. The new business offers a variety of different smoothie flavors like Strawberry Banana and Pina […]
KCTV 5
Mayor’s Christmas Tree set to arrive in Kansas City Thursday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s (almost) the most wonderful time of the year!. Crown Center announced the Mayor’s Christmas Tree has completed its long trek from Oregon to Kansas City and will arrive at 9 a.m. Thursday. The tree is 100 feet tall and will be put...
Lawrence named as a best small town to retire in by HGTV
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A popular home improvement and real estate channel has named Lawrence as one of the best U.S. small towns to retire in. Home & Garden Television (HGTV) has placed the City of Lawrence on a list as one of the top 20 best small towns to retire in. The list was made […]
Comments / 0