Tucson neighborhood has Halloween spirit
Monsters, mummies, princesses and more visited an eastside neighborhood that goes all out for Halloween every year.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Children’s Museum moving to Tohono Chul
The Children’s Museum Oro Valley will close at 11015 N. Oracle Road on Dec. 1 to prepare for its new collaboration, Children’s Museum Oro Valley at Tohono Chul, on Jan. 3. The museum will completely transform as it moves to Tohono Chul, with indoor and outdoor exhibits, daily activities, and programming for kids and families.
thisistucson.com
Tucson's annual All Souls Procession is back this weekend
An estimated 150,000 people gathered in the streets on Tucson’s west side in 2021 to participate in the collective mourning, honoring and remembering of lost loved ones as part of the annual All Souls Procession. As the first in-person procession to take place since the start of the COVID-19...
City of Tucson asking for community's help in reporting homeless encampments
The City of Tucson is asking for the community's help in reporting the locations of homeless encampments.
Vandalism at Sabino Canyon Recreation Area
Incidents of vandalism have led forest service officials to have close the restrooms from 4:30 p.m. to 7 aa.m.
thisistucson.com
Tucson favorite Rollies is opening a food truck at the MSA Annex 🌮
You'll soon be able to get all the birria of your dreams when Rollies Mexican Patio opens its second location on the west side. The Tucson favorite is parking its brand-new food truck at the MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento, starting this Thursday, Nov. 3. Chef and owner Mateo Otero says the truck will be a permanent fixture there, eventually with its own dedicated area complete with a built-in patio. Rollies' flagship location is on Tucson's south side at 4573 S. 12th Ave.
KOLD-TV
Tucson Police Department working to hire officers as community experiences long response times
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Staffing at Tucson Police Department has hit an all-time low, and community members are speaking out after they experienced long response times when calling 911. According to the Tucson Police Officers Association, TPD has around 720 officers and it is losing around 30 officers...
Benson highway businesses concerned for safety, increased crime and homeless
Vandalism, scattered needles, baggies with drugs, feces, and safety concerns surround issue of homelessness along Benson highway.
Couple spots mountain lion right outside their home
A couple has spotted a mountain lion right outside their home. Not only that, but they caught the sighting on camera.
KOLD-TV
Marana student arrested for ‘concerning comments’ about weapons
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Marana High student was arrested early Tuesday, Nov. 1, after allegedly making “concerning comments about weapons” on campus the day before. The Marana Police Department said the student, who has not been identified, was charged with one count of disrupting an...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Casas Adobes brings back its rummage sale
Casas Adobes Congregational Church’s rummage sale will return on 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, and 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 5, after a pandemic-dictated break. The sale features affordably priced items, such as electronics, books, home furnishings and décor, baby and children’s items, jewelry, sports equipment, kitchen gadgets/small countertop appliances, kitchen bowls/pots/pans, bedding, towels, linens, men, women, children and infant clothing, holiday décor and office supplies.
KOLD-TV
Thousands of students descend upon Kino Sports Complex for Southern Arizona Construction Career Days
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 2-3, students in southern Arizona will get a first-hand look at what it’s like to be in construction. The Southern Arizona Construction Career Days comes as there is a need for construction workers more than ever. According to the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity construction jobs in the U.S. took a massive dip in September 2020 and slowly have been rebounding since.
KOLD-TV
Vandals continue to strike Sabino Canyon Visitor Center
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A vandal continues to strike the Sabino Canyon Visitor Center in Pima County. The Coronado National Forest said someone has been shooting out and breaking windows while also setting fires at the visitor center over the past few months. “We have tried to increase...
KOLD-TV
School letter grades released for southern Arizona schools
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Education Department released the school report cards across the state earlier this week after suspending the grading system during the pandemic. Below is a breakdown of how the larger school districts in Pima County performed. A full list of every school in...
Migrant flown to Tucson hospital after rattlesnake bite
Border Patrol agents rescued a Honduran citizen who called 911 while suffering from a rattlesnake bite.
KOLD-TV
Three juveniles hit near Sunnyside High in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three juveniles were hit by a vehicle near Sunnyside High in Tucson late Tuesday, Nov. 1. The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened at the intersection of Bilby Road and South Del Moral Boulevard, which is just west of the high school. All...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Applications open for homeless work program
The city of Tucson is asking applications from nonprofit partners for its homeless work program. Applications are due November 15. The Tucson Homeless Work Program provides day labor/temporary employment opportunities for people experiencing homelessness. It simultaneously addresses municipal clean-up needs. The program is administered by the city of Tucson’s Housing...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
La Encantada welcoming new tenants
La Encantada is revving up to welcome several new tenants — True Food Kitchen and the apparel retailers Tecovas, Levi’s and Psycho Bunny. Marking its first Tucson location, True Food Kitchen will begin serving its seasonally inspired dishes and natural beverages in late-summer 2023 on the second level.
A new addition to San Xavier Mission
As restoration efforts continues at San Xavier Mission near Tucson, a pair of area artists are now building gates to be installed in front of the historic church.
thisistucson.com
Get adorable merch and sweets from the Hello Kitty Truck this weekend 🐱
Fans of Hello Kitty can pick up adorable treats and themed merch when the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck rolls into town this Saturday. You can find the truck parked at La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Dr. from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Limited-edition merch and goodies — including cookies, mugs, lunchboxes, totes, thermal bottles, shirts and and coin banks — will be available while supplies last. The truck only takes credit cards and cash isn't accepted.
