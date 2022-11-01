Read full article on original website
Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume
Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
thecomeback.com
49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts
San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
Adam Zimmer, a Bengals analyst and son of NFL head coach Mike Zimmer, dies at 38
CINCINNATI - Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has died, his sister Corri announced Tuesday morning. He was 38 years old, and circumstances of his death were not announced. Zimmer had been with the Bengals since July as an offensive analyst. His coaching career began in 2006, when he was...
Cowboys Release Former 2nd Round Pick After Trade Deadline
On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL's trade deadline came and went without the Dallas Cowboys making a move. However, not long after the deadline passed, the Cowboys made headlines with one roster decision. The team released defensive tackle Trysten Hill, who was a second-round pick by the team just three years ago.
Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — have a cheerleader in daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have a little sports fan on their hands! The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner attended the Kansas City Chiefs' away game in San Francisco Sunday with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, in tow as they cheered on their favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, ahead of the team's big win. Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and...
‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead
Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
NFL Analyst "Outraged" By Cowboys Trade Decision
The Dallas Cowboys stayed quiet at the trade deadline, making no additional moves on Tuesday. Their inactivity angered Emmanuel Acho, who said he's "outraged" by America's Team not doing more to bolster their roster. Ranting on FS1's Speak, Acho identified five teams he believes are superior to the Cowboys --...
Yardbarker
Steelers Owner Art Rooney II Must Direct Mike Tomlin To Take New Approach As Head Coach in 2022
I’m not so old that I can remember when the Pittsburgh Steelers were the laughing stock of the NFL. A bye-gone era’s version of the Detroit Lions, New York Jets or even the then Oakland Raiders for those Gen Z or Millennials who are not aware of the hard times this franchise suffered through. Shoot, I was in my teens when the post Steel Curtain gang all hung it up. Those Steelers squads post 1984 suffered some poor seasons, sans the ’85 and ’89 playoff runs, the last of the Chuck Noll era.
What went wrong in the Bengals’ 32-13 loss to the Browns on Monday Night Football: By the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Bengals were dominated by the Browns in a 32-13 loss on Monday Night Football. Jacoby Brissett and Nick Chubb had their way, while the Bengals’ offense was stagnant without Ja’Marr Chase. Not many people expected a Browns blowout win, as the two teams had...
CBS Sports
Judy Coughlin, wife of Super Bowl-winning head coach Tom Coughlin, dies at 77
Judy Coughlin, the wife of legendary Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin and a pivotal figure in her husband's success in the NFL, died Wednesday morning after a prolonged illness. She was 77. "Judy was a remarkable woman in every way," read a statement by Tom...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Cleveland Browns Amari Cooper’s Girlfriend, Destiny Jones
On Monday night, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper gave a full range of passing plays as the team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals. He threw his first pass in his eighth NFL season. The Instagram stories posted by Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones, indicate that she was also in the stadium to support the footballer. The couple is very private about their love life and doesn’t share too much on social media. So Browns Nation is curious about Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones. Get to know more about this doctorate student in this Destiny Jones wiki.
Vikings Receive Crushing Injury News Following T.J. Hockenson Trade
The blockbuster trade between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings that will send tight end T.J. Hockenson to the NFC North leader might have seemed puzzling to some at the time. But news has since emerged that makes the deal more understandable. The Vikings gave up second- and third-round draft ...
Yardbarker
Adam Zimmer was found dead in his Twin Cities home
Adam Zimmer, 38, was found dead at his home in the Twin Cities on Halloween. News of the death of the former Minnesota Vikings assistant coach and son of ex-Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer stunned the football world Tuesday as his sister, Corri, confirmed her brother's passing in an emotional Instagram post.
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Popculture
NFL Coach Fired After Nearly Five Seasons With Team
One NFL team made a coaching change halfway through the season. This weekend, the Indianapolis Colts announced they have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. This comes shortly after the Colts lost to the Washington Commanders, and they have now dropped three of their last five games. "This was an incredibly...
The only way Dan Snyder is selling the Commanders is if he runs out of people to blame
Dan Snyder may be selling the Washington Commanders. He may be auctioning off minority shares of the team. He may simply be trolling an NFL universe that’s spent the last two decades slowly, then quickly, turning its back on him. Forbes reported Wednesday that Snyder had hired Bank of...
Bears legend Dick Butkus reacts to Roquan Smith trade
The Chicago Bears made a blockbuster trade sending star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for 2023 second- and fifth-round draft picks. Bears legend and Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus took to Twitter to share his reaction to the trade, which involved his friend and former Butkus Award winner.
Jonah Williams, 3 Bengals most responsible for Week 8 loss vs. Browns
The Cincinnati Bengals seem cursed when playing against their in-state rivals. The Bengals once again fell to the Cleveland Browns, 32-13, on the road in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. This fourth loss kept the Bengals at solo second place in the AFC North. Here we will look at Jonah Williams and three other Bengals most responsible for their Week 8 loss vs. the Browns.
CBS Sports
Browns' Amari Cooper calls his interception vs. Bengals 'an abomination,' says he'll 'stick to getting open'
Just about everything went right for the Cleveland Browns during their 32-13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Halloween night, but not everything. On the Browns' second possession of the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski dialed up a trick-or-treat play, in which star wideout Amari Cooper would throw a pass off of a reverse. Instead of hitting his intended wideout, Michael Woods II, he threw the ball directly to Bengals safety Vonn Bell.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to heated Bill Belichick press conference
The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the New England Patriots were one of the few teams to not make any moves prior to Tuesday’s deadline. Despite this, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was still asked questions on Wednesday about the team’s decision to not make any moves, which led to a contentious exchange with one reporter.
