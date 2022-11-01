ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

2 people found dead in submerged car that went unnoticed for hours in southwest Houston bayou

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OF5R7_0its632D00

The medical examiner is working to figure out how two people died in southwest Houston after their bodies were found inside a car several hours after it went underwater in a bayou on Monday.

No one may have known or noticed the car was submerged initially. Houston police said they think the driver was involved in a single-car crash around 3 a.m. or 4 a.m.

Someone heard the sound but didn't discover the car in the bayou or call for help until almost half a day later, according to investigators.

Houston police said they got the first call about the crash around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

Shortly after first responders got to the scene, Browni Ford says she was driving down Wilcrest near Beechnut and noticed the investigation.

"The car was already down there submerged. They told us it had been down there since 3 a.m. which is kinda crazy because that's a long time," Ford said.

A banged-up, grey sedan with two people inside hit the water between the two bridges on Wilcrest.

Police said it may have gone unnoticed because they haven't been able to find anyone who saw what happened.

"We don't have any actual witnesses at the scene, so it's kind of hard to piece everything together right now," Lt. M. Hroch said.

Police also haven't identified the victims. They described them as adults. It took heavy machinery and special tools to pull the car out of the water and remove their bodies. People looking on questioned whether they could have been saved if someone had seen them sooner.

"I feel sorry for that family, that they have to go through that. No one let them know it could've possibly been their family member down in that bayou," Ashleigh McCaskin said.

"All we can do is let this be a warning to some people. Things can happen this way. You need to take into consideration your life. It doesn't matter if it's a single car. You're still in a motor vehicle, and things can happen like this," Ford said.

Investigators said it is too early to tell if something suspicious happened.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 9

Suspekt Zer0
2d ago

"We don't have any actual witnesses at the scene, so it's kind of hard to piece everything together right now," Lt. M. Hroch said. They could start by looking at the traffic light cameras they have installed in that area, it might offer a clue, the driver could have been driving erratically or speeding, under the influence of drugs or alcohol,medication or fell asleep,also someone could have hit them and their car ended up in the bayou, many things could go wrong at 3am. There are many businesses on that stretch of road too, request to see camera footage and trace their behavior or other people around them before the crash.Im no detective, nor claim to be, but with all the resources and technology around us, there is always a way to investigate if you have interest in it.

Reply(1)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 KNUE

1 Man Destroys Car in Crazy Road Rage Incident in Houston, Texas

Driving, for the most part, can be a smooth adventure. But sometimes, heading out into the world amongst the hundreds, or even thousands, of drivers on our roadways can be a chore. We could run into a single driver or even multiple drivers that just are not being the best behind the wheel. This can be very aggravating and can lead to a possible exchange of some curse words and maybe a middle finger. Sometimes, though, that exchange can lead to an actual confrontation just like what happened recently in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man hit and killed by driver in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A deadly crash involving a pedestrian is under investigation, according to Houston police. It happened Wednesday morning on Telephone Road next to Hobby Airport in southeast Houston. Details are currently limited, but police say the driver hit a man just before 7 a.m. He was pronounced deceased....
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

At least 3 shot in apparent human smuggling operation, police say

At least three people were shot in Houston on Wednesday during what police described as a human smuggling operation. Officers from the Houston Police Department were dispatched to an IHOP restaurant on West Sam Houston Parkway in the Westchase neighborhood of the Texas metropolis at around 11:30 a.m. local time, after receiving at 911 call about a shooting. Upon arrival, the officers found two men -- one of whom had been shot in the arm -- who "told them that they had escaped from a human smuggling situation at a nearby hotel," according to Houston Police Commander Jonathan Halliday.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: 2 dead after car found in bayou in SW Houston

HOUSTON — Two people were found dead Monday after a car drove into a bayou in southwest Houston, police said. Police found the car underneath an overpass on Wilcrest Drive and Beechnut Street. Police said they believe the crash happened at about 3 a.m. Monday but it wasn't found until about 2:30 p.m. when an officer conducting a traffic stop was told by a resident that the car was in the bayou.
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

Crew Digs Through Texas Landfill in Search for Missing 2-Year-Old Girl

A search crew of nearly 20 people descended on a Texas landfill on Monday as authorities hunted for a missing toddler last seen more than two weeks ago. Nadia Lee, 2, was last seen at her father’s Pasadena apartment on Oct. 16. Two days later, her father, Jyron Charles Lee, was arrested and charged with the murder of Nadia’s mother, Nancy Reed. Authorities believe Lee, 26, strangled Reed, 22, at a hotel in Clear Lake during an argument over how to discipline their kids, according to the Houston Chronicle. Lee remained in the Harris County Jail under a $250,000 bond...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Houston firefighter was seriously injured after a head-on crash

Sam Gonzalez Kelly, Staff writer Aug 21, 2022Updated: Aug 21, 2022 2 pm This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 1of2 The wreckage of a crash that left two people injured, including a Houston firefighter, Aug. 20, 2022, on FM 1485 near Lost Lake Drive. Montgomery County Police Reportersshow moreshow less2of2 […]
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Skeletal remains found in wooded area by workers in southeast Houston

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found Wednesday afternoon in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The discovery was made around 2:45 p.m. in the 6600 block of Calhoun Street. Houston police said the skeletal remains were found in a wooded area by...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
157K+
Followers
17K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy