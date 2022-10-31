Read full article on original website
Monceaux Era Begins at Hewitt-Trussville
By Zack Steele, For the Tribune TRUSSVILLE — To say that Hewitt Trussville basketball has been in the wilderness for a few years is an understatement. At the turn of the 21st century, the Husky basketball program was a perennial top-ten team and regional qualifier in Alabama’s largest division, with players consistently earning division 1 scholarships. […]
Shelby Reporter
Thompson and Vincent hold on to ranking spots in final week
With playoffs currently underway, Thompson and Vincent are the only two teams in the county to remain in the rankings. After two and half months of high school football, the Vincent Yellow Jackets and the Thompson Warriors fight to continue their journey to the state-level competition. Thompson held onto the...
Huskies prepare for first-round playoff road trip to Florence
By Zack Steele For The Tribune TRUSSVILLE — Playoff season has arrived, and Hewitt Trussville has many reasons for optimism as Hewitt travels to take on Florence High School on Friday night, marking Hewitt Trussville’s first trip to Florence, and their 9th trip to the playoffs in the last 10 years. Hewitt-Trussville, the 3rd seed […]
Leeds Green Wave cresting as playoffs near
By Will Heath, for the Tribune Jerry Hood said officials from Leeds High conferred with those from Center Point about their Week 10 matchup and decided by “literal mutual agreement” not to play. “It didn’t matter to anyone as far as standings go in our playoff situations,” Hood said. “So we just said, to heck […]
Clay-Chalkville building on history of excellence
By Johnny Sanders, For the Tribune CLAY — It’s state playoff time in Alabama and there are new faces as well as old. Clay-Chalkville High School has established itself as the latter. In the 27-year history of the program, the Cougars have only missed the playoffs four times, and two of those times were the […]
Here are 5 Birmingham-area high school games to watch for AHSAA playoff Week 1
Here are five games to watch in the Birmingham area for Week 1 of the Alabama High School Athletic Association football playoffs. The complete schedule follows. CLASS 7A: HEWITT-TRUSSVILLE (7-3) AT FLORENCE (8-2) Time/location: Friday, 7 p.m., Braly Municipal Stadium, Florence. Last week: No. 5 Hewitt-Trussville had an open date...
weisradio.com
Spring Garden up, Cherokee County down in final ASWA football poll of the season
There were slight changes for area high school football teams in the final Alabama Sports Writers Association football rankings of the season, released early Wednesday morning. Class 1A Spring Garden (9-1) moved up a spot to No. 5. The Panthers, coming off a bye week, host South Lamar (5-5) to...
UAB basketball runs amok in easy exhibition win over Mississippi College
The season opener for the UAB basketball team is still a week away from tipping off but Jordan “Jelly” Walker and Trey “The Mayor” Jemison, along with a host of newcomers, made their intentions known in UAB’s preseason exhibition. The Blazers emptied the bench and...
theadvocate.com
SWAC notebook: Magic City Classic lives up to billing
The Magic City Classic had some magic to it and it was a classic. Alabama State snapped a four-game losing streak in the series against its upstate rival Alabama A&M with a 24-17 victory on Saturday in Birmingham. “It was a great classic game,” Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr....
Pinson Valley faces tough test in playoff match-up with Mountain Brook
By Loyd McIntosh, Sports Editor PINSON — The road to another state championship for Pinson Valley will be bumpier in 2022 as the Indians face a tough and seasoned Mountain Brook Spartans squad Friday, October 29. The Indians finished the regular season with a record of 6-3, 4-2 in 6A Region 5 play. With losses […]
thesamfordcrimson.com
Squadron Seek Success Both On and Off the Court in Second Season
The Birmingham Squadron start their second season in Birmingham on November 6. The Squadron made the playoffs last year and had a record of 18-14. The team is looking to improve on last season and hopes to make a deeper playoff run. “The team goal is to excel past what...
Planned lane closures on I-20 WB, between Leeds & Moody
From The Tribune staff reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Weather permitting, beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Alabama Department of Transportation will be performing asphalt pavement repair work as follows: This work will require the inside (left) and middle lanes to be closed on I-20 westbound between Leeds, Exit 140, and Moody, […]
WTOK-TV
Alabama Power increasing rates starting in December
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power customers will see an adjustment on their December bills. Beginning in December, the typical residential customer bill will increase by about $10 a month to cover the higher cost of fuel used to generate electricity. Earlier this year, Alabama Power also announced a $6 monthly rate increase.
Trussville BOE set to amend Neill’s contract
From Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools Board of Education has called a meeting for 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1 to consider an amendment to Dr. Pattie Neill’s contract. Multiple sources have confirmed that the BOE and Neill have been working together on a negotiated settlement that would bring her tenure as […]
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama residents anticipate $825 million Powerball jackpot
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Numbers for the $825 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Saturday night. The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57. The Powerball is 23. "I could use $800 million," Birmingham resident Tiffany Escott said. "I could. That would be so awesome." Escott says she's made...
Bham Now
After 25 years, AMC Summit 16 is getting a $5.1M facelift
Just in time for its 25th anniversary, the AMC Summit 16 is about to get a major facelift. Earlier this week, The Bama Buzz, Bham Now’s sister publication, reported in its weekly construction update, plans to renovate the popular multiplex at The Summit. According to Southern Exposure Information, a...
travelweekly.com
Brownell Travel names a new CFO and COO
Brownell Travel has named David Harris to the dual role of CFO and COO. Harris was most recently the president at John R. White Co., an ingredient supplier to food manufacturing customers. He has held a number of leadership roles across several industries, according to Brownell, No. 35 on Travel Weekly's 2022 Power List.
wbrc.com
Trussville City Schools superintendent resigns
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The former superintendent of Trussville City Schools has resigned following controversy regarding Hewitt-Trussville High and Middle school threats. Dr. Pattie Neill was contracted to be superintendent for four more years, but she will now be paid for one more year, until Oct. 2023. The school board...
Bham Now
Birmingham woman wins nearly $10,000 on “The Price is Right”
Dreams came true for Birmingham resident, Korliss Datcher, when she won big on the American-loved game show, “The Price is Right”. Keep reading to find out what prizes she won + more. Korliss Datcher, come on down!. Datcher, an athletic director and diversity coordinator at Advent Episcopal School,...
Alabama to provide $3 million to Birmingham for new amphitheater
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Another hurdle has been cleared in Birmingham’s efforts to build an amphitheater as a part of the proposed Star at Uptown development. Andi Martin, public relations manager for the Alabama Tourism Department, Martin confirmed that the state will step up to help bring the $50 million project closer to fruition. Martin […]
