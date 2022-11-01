ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Legendary' NEISD volunteer plans to teach till she's 100-years-old

SAN ANTONIO - Learning is a life-long occupation, just ask Mary Bowman, a 96-year-old NEISD school volunteer, who plans to continue doing what she's doing until she turns 100!. Mary volunteers every week to teach Zen Painting and Calligraphy at the district's Academy of Learning in Retirement. Mary’s students call her a legend.
San Antonio Zoo mourns the loss of beloved elephant named Lucky

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo announced the death of one of their Asian Elephants, Lucky, Wednesday morning. “Lucky came to San Antonio Zoo in 1962 and, for generations, inspired tens of millions of visitors to love and appreciate her species. Lucky passed away quietly this morning under the loving care and comfort of her veterinarians and animal care staff.”
Firefighters rescue elderly woman pinned underneath vehicle that crashed into her home

SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters had to rescue an elderly woman after a car slammed into her East Side home early Thursday morning. The driver is still on the run. The accident happened around 1 a.m. at a home off Martin Luther King Drive near South Walter Street. Police said a man drove into the single-story home and then ran off. His female passenger was stuck inside and had to be cut out of the car. She was detained and is being questioned by police.
Thief uses pepper spray to walk out of Target with brand new bike

SAN ANTONIO - A man threatened to spray a Target employee with pepper spray if they didn't let him leave with a new bike. According to the San Antonio Police Department, Guillermo Lozano, 38, went to the Target store located near Northwest Loop 410 on San Antonio's North Side. The...
On The Run: Elexsis Anahi Chavez

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find Elexsis Anahi Chavez. On October 28th, deputies were dispatched to a home in Atascosa County for an assault. The 21-year-old victim told deputies Elexsis Chavez had assaulted him. He claims he was arguing with another person in the house when Chavez began throwing milk cartons at him.
San Antonio Police working on active scene near Vance Jackson

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is working on an active scene on Vance Jackson. According to police, the EB 410 traffic will be pushed to the Cherry Ridge exit and the ramp on EB IH 10/Loop 410 WB is shut down. Police want to assure residents...
Police identify suspect who stabbed his wife and two small children

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been identified after he stabbed his wife and his two young children at an Eastside apartment complex. Police have confirmed that 33-year-old Ray Hernandez Jr. allegedly stabbed his wife and his two small children. The incident happened just before 3 a.m, on Oct....
Deputies searching for missing 25-year-old man last seen in Somerset

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in locating a missing person. 25-year-old Austin Travis Wiseman was last seen on Oct. 30, 2022, on Somerset Road in Somerset, Texas. Apparently, Austin was on his way to work that morning and hasn’t been seen since.
Recognize him? San Antonio police searching for murder suspect

SAN ATNONIO – The San Antonio Police Department needs your help identifying a murder suspect who shot and killed a man back in October 14, 2022. On Wednesday, police released surveillance video of a person wanted for allegedly killing San Ramon Soto while he was sitting in the parking lot on the 1600 block of N. Flores.
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Service dog missing from Canyon Lake

SAN ANTONIO – A service dog is missing from the Canyon Lake area. Biggie has been missing since October 25th and he weighs about 100 pounds. If you have seen him, you are asked to call 830-401-9948. There is a $1,000 dollar reward for his return.
