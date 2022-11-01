Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
'Legendary' NEISD volunteer plans to teach till she's 100-years-old
SAN ANTONIO - Learning is a life-long occupation, just ask Mary Bowman, a 96-year-old NEISD school volunteer, who plans to continue doing what she's doing until she turns 100!. Mary volunteers every week to teach Zen Painting and Calligraphy at the district's Academy of Learning in Retirement. Mary’s students call her a legend.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Zoo mourns the loss of beloved elephant named Lucky
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo announced the death of one of their Asian Elephants, Lucky, Wednesday morning. “Lucky came to San Antonio Zoo in 1962 and, for generations, inspired tens of millions of visitors to love and appreciate her species. Lucky passed away quietly this morning under the loving care and comfort of her veterinarians and animal care staff.”
foxsanantonio.com
Man charged after 2-month-old dies from lacerated heart due to severe abuse, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a man after they say he beat his infant son to death. Moises Rodriguez, 34, was charged with injury to the child, a first-degree felony, in the death of his 2-month-old son. According to the arrest report, Rodriguez was taking care of his son on...
foxsanantonio.com
Many locals attended Erik Cantu's candlelight vigil outside the McDonalds he was shot at
A candlelight vigil was held for Erik Cantu Tuesday night, outside the McDonalds along Blanco Road where the teen was shot multiple times back on October 2nd, by San Antonio police officer James Brennand. The former officer is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant. Those...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman wanted for assault after throwing milk cartons, scratching up victim
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help to find Elexsis Anahi Chavez. On Oct. 28, deputies were dispatched to a home in Atascosca for an assault. The 21-year-old victim told deputies Chavez had assaulted him. He claims he was arguing with another person in the house...
foxsanantonio.com
Man hospitalized after firefighters pull him out of burning home on North Side
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters rescued a man after he was overcome by smoke during a house fire on the North Side. The fire started just before 4 a.m. at a home off Cassia Way near Heimer Road. When firefighters arrived, they were told someone was possibly inside the burning home....
foxsanantonio.com
Firefighters rescue elderly woman pinned underneath vehicle that crashed into her home
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters had to rescue an elderly woman after a car slammed into her East Side home early Thursday morning. The driver is still on the run. The accident happened around 1 a.m. at a home off Martin Luther King Drive near South Walter Street. Police said a man drove into the single-story home and then ran off. His female passenger was stuck inside and had to be cut out of the car. She was detained and is being questioned by police.
foxsanantonio.com
Thief uses pepper spray to walk out of Target with brand new bike
SAN ANTONIO - A man threatened to spray a Target employee with pepper spray if they didn't let him leave with a new bike. According to the San Antonio Police Department, Guillermo Lozano, 38, went to the Target store located near Northwest Loop 410 on San Antonio's North Side. The...
foxsanantonio.com
Man stabbed multiple times during fight with other man over alcohol at West Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A fight over alcohol leads to one man being stabbed and the suspect on the run. The incident happened just before 3 a.m. Wednesday at a home off West Poplar Street near North Hamilton Avenue on the West Side. Police said it all started with an argument...
foxsanantonio.com
On The Run: Elexsis Anahi Chavez
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find Elexsis Anahi Chavez. On October 28th, deputies were dispatched to a home in Atascosa County for an assault. The 21-year-old victim told deputies Elexsis Chavez had assaulted him. He claims he was arguing with another person in the house when Chavez began throwing milk cartons at him.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio mother sentenced to life in prison for death of her 4-year-old daughter
SAN ANTONIO -- A Bexar County Jury sentenced 39-year-old Jessica Briones to life in prison on Tuesday for causing the death of her daughter. On Monday Briones was found guilty of the 2017 murder of her 4-year-old daughter Olivia. The jury took only an hour of deliberation to return that guilty verdict.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Chamber of Commerce holds opening ceremony for Veteran Day countdown
SAN ANTONIO - Monday marks the start of San Antonio’s annual countdown to Veterans Day. The San Antonio Chamber of Commerce held an opening ceremony at the Alamo this morning. Celebrate America's military is free to the public and offers dozens of events in honor of our service members,...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Police working on active scene near Vance Jackson
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is working on an active scene on Vance Jackson. According to police, the EB 410 traffic will be pushed to the Cherry Ridge exit and the ramp on EB IH 10/Loop 410 WB is shut down. Police want to assure residents...
foxsanantonio.com
Police identify suspect who stabbed his wife and two small children
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been identified after he stabbed his wife and his two young children at an Eastside apartment complex. Police have confirmed that 33-year-old Ray Hernandez Jr. allegedly stabbed his wife and his two small children. The incident happened just before 3 a.m, on Oct....
foxsanantonio.com
Deputies searching for missing 25-year-old man last seen in Somerset
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in locating a missing person. 25-year-old Austin Travis Wiseman was last seen on Oct. 30, 2022, on Somerset Road in Somerset, Texas. Apparently, Austin was on his way to work that morning and hasn’t been seen since.
foxsanantonio.com
REWARD: Police seeking shooter who gunned down teenager outside his house in 2020
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help in tracking down three suspects involved in the murder of a teenager over two years ago. Darnilio Garza was shot twice on July 31, 2020 outside a home along McCullough Avenue near Oblate Drive. Before the shooting, police said the 17-year-old received an...
foxsanantonio.com
Recognize him? San Antonio police searching for murder suspect
SAN ATNONIO – The San Antonio Police Department needs your help identifying a murder suspect who shot and killed a man back in October 14, 2022. On Wednesday, police released surveillance video of a person wanted for allegedly killing San Ramon Soto while he was sitting in the parking lot on the 1600 block of N. Flores.
foxsanantonio.com
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Service dog missing from Canyon Lake
SAN ANTONIO – A service dog is missing from the Canyon Lake area. Biggie has been missing since October 25th and he weighs about 100 pounds. If you have seen him, you are asked to call 830-401-9948. There is a $1,000 dollar reward for his return.
foxsanantonio.com
Car salesman accused of sending intimate photos to himself from customer's phone
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a man who worked as a local car salesman, it's what he's accused of doing that has him facing charges and detectives believe there could be more victims. Police said 25-year-old Connor Griffin is accused of accessing intimate photos from a customer’s...
foxsanantonio.com
Deputies on the lookout for suspect in white sedan who shot two teens on Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s office is on the lookout for a suspect in a white sedan after deputies say pulled up and shot two teens who were fist fighting on the sidewalk. The incident happened at the 8200 block of FM 78 at around 1:45...
