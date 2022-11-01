Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jovi Lefotu scores 20 points as Rainbow Wahine win exhibition against HPU
The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team was all gas and no brakes in the lone exhibition game on the schedule as the Rainbow Wahine defeated Hawaii Pacific 73-49 on Tuesday night in Manoa. The game served as the anticipated debuts of sisters Lily Wahinekapu and Jovi Lefotu, both state player of the year award […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii’s Kamalani Dung honored for her achievements on — and off — the field
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kamalani Dung has had success at every level of her softball career, but now it’s the work off of the diamond that she says is her greatest achievement. “A huge milestone, but I’m just tremendously thankful for this,” Dung told Hawaii News Now. “Just overly emotional...
scoringlive.com
Sagapolutele on a tear for Buffanblu; Nakata, Eagles leveled up in run to D2 title match
Appearances can be deceiving. Look no further than John-Keawe Sagapolutele, for example. Despite what may seem like an easy-going, laid-back demeanor on the exterior, inside of the Punahou senior quarterback lies an unwavering competitive fire. It's part of what makes Sagapolutele special, according to his coach. "His passion for football,...
the university of hawai'i system
Sleds for scrubs: Olympic U.S. bobsledder pursues doctoral nursing degree at UH
One of the standout bobsledders in United States history has started the next chapter of her life at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, pursuing a doctor of nursing practice degree from the Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing (NAWSON). Kristi Koplin spent 10 years at the height of...
KITV.com
Honolulu Marathon founder remembered at Aloha Stadium farewell
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Dr. Jack Scaff's sons offered a toast to their late father, remembering his legacy. "He always liked to party and he always wanted to do things big. And when I thought when it was going to be at Aloha stadium I said that might be a little too big, but it's appropriate because a lot of his races finished here, and so I think it's a nice farewell with very dear friends," Jack Scaff III told KITV4.
the university of hawai'i system
UH News Image of the Week: Batok (tattoo)
This week’s UH News Image of the Week is from University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Rzenseth Cabansag, an marketing undergraduate student in the Shidler College of Business. Cabansag is also a Honolulu Community College alum. Cabansag shared: “I had the honor of attending a Batok (tattoo)...
the university of hawai'i system
From Hawaiʻi to the Emerald Isle, invaluable for Kapiʻolani CC students
Nine Kapiʻolani Community College students, accompanied by three faculty members, journeyed to Ireland last summer as part the first study-abroad cooperation between the Lunalilo Scholars Program—a one-year bridge program that builds a supportive community for underrepresented students throughout their first year at Kapiʻolani CC—and the Paul S. Honda International Center (HIC).
the university of hawai'i system
Work of late Kauaʻi CC archaeologist William ‘Pila’ Kikuchi to be made public
During a career in archaeology and anthropology that spanned almost 50 years, the late Kauaʻi Community College Emeritus Professor William Kenji “Pila” Kikuchi was an expert on many subjects including the ancient sinkhole called Makauwahi that has been referred to as “the Olduvai Gorge or La Brea Tar Pits of Hawaiʻi” because of its rich array of fossils. His collection of work is currently housed at the college, where he taught for 38 years.
the university of hawai'i system
Free menstrual products available at Shidler college
Free menstrual products are now available in all Shidler College of Business restrooms thanks to a new partnership between Delta Sigma Pi: Ro Chi at University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Shidler college and local non-profit organization Maʻi Movement Hawaiʻi. Delta Sigma Pi is an international...
the university of hawai'i system
Leasing starts for RISE at UH, new leadership scholarships available
Two major efforts begin today tied to the University of Hawaiʻi Residences for Innovative Student Entrepreneurs (RISE) project. Applications open for leasing at RISE, which is slated to open in fall 2023, and scholarships for 50 UH students interested in innovation and entrepreneurship through the Pacific Asian Center for Entrepreneurship (PACE) PACE Leaders program.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kauai residents protest at a popular beach park, saying it has become too commercialized
Former home of Tokai college in Moiliili acquired by city for affordable housing. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on Tuesday announced that the city has finalized a $37.75 million acquisition of the former home of Hawaii Tokai International College. High-tech mobile lab identifies fentanyl on the spot ― and fits in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii group of business owners, community leaders is first private foreign delegation to call on Marcos
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A group of Hawaii business owners and community leaders was the first private foreign delegation to call on Philippine President Ferdinand “BongBong” Marcos Jr. at the presidential palace in Manila since he took office on June 30. President Marcos, son of the late dictator Ferdinand...
busytourist.com
26 Best & Fun Things To Do In Kona (Hawaii)
Kona is a district and town situated south of ʻAnaehoʻomalu Bay that takes up the west of the state. It is an impressive expanse that is perfect for a relaxing getaway. There’s plenty of stuff to do, with historic and cultural landmarks to explore and several natural waterways and beaches to relax in and romp through.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Inescapable Hawaii Flight Delays. Here’s What To Do.
We’ve written about Hawaii flight delays now for months. And while we thought it would start to improve, it only gets worse. With our upcoming meetings in Honolulu and Maui, it’s hard to know any longer how far in advance to leave. It’s pretty nuts. Our post today includes our best strategy for dealing with this new phenomenon.
North Shore Group Confronts Growing Threats Of Erosion, Sea Level Rise
As intensifying coastal erosion and sea level rise threaten to wash North Shore homes into the ocean, a group of local residents, scientists, nonprofit leaders and lawmakers has released a new plan to address the situation both now and in the decades to come. That road map, from the North...
When will Don Quijote open in Kapolei?
The building formerly occupied by Kmart, which closed in 2017, is still vacant with no movement happening in sight.
Cap Parks: Parks over freeways in the works for Hawaii
Freeways over the parks, it is an idea that's floating around and could be implemented on Oahu. They're called Cap Parks.
KHON2
Food 2Go — Guieb Cafe
For this Nov. 1 edition, we’re checking in with our friends at Guieb Cafe which has been continuing to grow with locations in Kalihi, Wahiawa and now Aiea. They are serving the same local grinds that have fueled their success. Joining us with all the details is Precious Guieb, general manager of Guieb Cafe.
the university of hawai'i system
$1.9M investment in Hawaiʻi’s food and agriculture
The University of Hawaiʻi recently received a total of $1.9 million from the federal government to promote and strengthen its ability as a Native Hawaiian-serving institution to carry out education, applied research and related community development programs broadly within food and agricultural sciences. The three grants are from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture, which was established in 2008 to find innovative solutions to issues related to agriculture, food, the environment and communities. Two grants went to UH Mānoa and one went to UH Maui College.
Halloween booms in Hawaii: ‘It’s super concerning’
Many Hawaii residents were not expecting the spookiest night of the year to also be the loudest.
Comments / 0