Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Honolulu Marathon founder remembered at Aloha Stadium farewell

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Dr. Jack Scaff's sons offered a toast to their late father, remembering his legacy. "He always liked to party and he always wanted to do things big. And when I thought when it was going to be at Aloha stadium I said that might be a little too big, but it's appropriate because a lot of his races finished here, and so I think it's a nice farewell with very dear friends," Jack Scaff III told KITV4.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

UH News Image of the Week: Batok (tattoo)

This week’s UH News Image of the Week is from University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Rzenseth Cabansag, an marketing undergraduate student in the Shidler College of Business. Cabansag is also a Honolulu Community College alum. Cabansag shared: “I had the honor of attending a Batok (tattoo)...
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

From Hawaiʻi to the Emerald Isle, invaluable for Kapiʻolani CC students

Nine Kapiʻolani Community College students, accompanied by three faculty members, journeyed to Ireland last summer as part the first study-abroad cooperation between the Lunalilo Scholars Program—a one-year bridge program that builds a supportive community for underrepresented students throughout their first year at Kapiʻolani CC—and the Paul S. Honda International Center (HIC).
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Work of late Kauaʻi CC archaeologist William ‘Pila’ Kikuchi to be made public

During a career in archaeology and anthropology that spanned almost 50 years, the late Kauaʻi Community College Emeritus Professor William Kenji “Pila” Kikuchi was an expert on many subjects including the ancient sinkhole called Makauwahi that has been referred to as “the Olduvai Gorge or La Brea Tar Pits of Hawaiʻi” because of its rich array of fossils. His collection of work is currently housed at the college, where he taught for 38 years.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Free menstrual products available at Shidler college

Free menstrual products are now available in all Shidler College of Business restrooms thanks to a new partnership between Delta Sigma Pi: Ro Chi at University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Shidler college and local non-profit organization Maʻi Movement Hawaiʻi. Delta Sigma Pi is an international...
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Leasing starts for RISE at UH, new leadership scholarships available

Two major efforts begin today tied to the University of Hawaiʻi Residences for Innovative Student Entrepreneurs (RISE) project. Applications open for leasing at RISE, which is slated to open in fall 2023, and scholarships for 50 UH students interested in innovation and entrepreneurship through the Pacific Asian Center for Entrepreneurship (PACE) PACE Leaders program.
HONOLULU, HI
busytourist.com

26 Best & Fun Things To Do In Kona (Hawaii)

Kona is a district and town situated south of ʻAnaehoʻomalu Bay that takes up the west of the state. It is an impressive expanse that is perfect for a relaxing getaway. There’s plenty of stuff to do, with historic and cultural landmarks to explore and several natural waterways and beaches to relax in and romp through.
KONA, KY
BEAT OF HAWAII

Inescapable Hawaii Flight Delays. Here’s What To Do.

We’ve written about Hawaii flight delays now for months. And while we thought it would start to improve, it only gets worse. With our upcoming meetings in Honolulu and Maui, it’s hard to know any longer how far in advance to leave. It’s pretty nuts. Our post today includes our best strategy for dealing with this new phenomenon.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Food 2Go — Guieb Cafe

For this Nov. 1 edition, we’re checking in with our friends at Guieb Cafe which has been continuing to grow with locations in Kalihi, Wahiawa and now Aiea. They are serving the same local grinds that have fueled their success. Joining us with all the details is Precious Guieb, general manager of Guieb Cafe.
AIEA, HI
the university of hawai'i system

$1.9M investment in Hawaiʻi’s food and agriculture

The University of Hawaiʻi recently received a total of $1.9 million from the federal government to promote and strengthen its ability as a Native Hawaiian-serving institution to carry out education, applied research and related community development programs broadly within food and agricultural sciences. The three grants are from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture, which was established in 2008 to find innovative solutions to issues related to agriculture, food, the environment and communities. Two grants went to UH Mānoa and one went to UH Maui College.
HONOLULU, HI

