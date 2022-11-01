The Treasure Coast Chorale will perform a wide variety of “dance songs” in their “Shall We Dance” concert on Sunday at the First Baptist Church of Vero Beach. The concert includes 45 voices singing the madcap medley “Dance Evolution” featuring “The Twist,” “Cotton Eye Joe” and “YMCA.” At the other end of the musical spectrum will be Handel’s sacred dance work “Praise the Lord.” Also on the program will be Sydney Carter’s “Lord of the Dance” and movie songs from “Sister Act 2.” Expect those toes to keep tapping when you hear “Save the Last Dance for Me” and “It Don’t Mean a Thing (If It Ain’t Got that Swing).” The performance is free, but donations accepted. It begins 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at the First Baptist Church, 2206 16th Ave., Vero Beach. Doors open at 3 p.m. For more information, visit TreasureCoastChorale.org.

