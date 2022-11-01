Read full article on original website
Related
veronews.com
Deputies: Inmate, girlfriend try to sneak drug-infused paper into jail
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A county jail inmate and his girlfriend are facing charges after deputies said they conspired to smuggle paper laced with ecstasy into the facility. Deputies received a tip that the pair was trying to disguise the narcotics as legal mail, officials said. Alexander Gary McKay,...
veronews.com
Police search for man who punched, stomped on daughter
VERO BEACH — Police are searching for a man who they said punched and stomped on his 16-year-old daughter while at a 7-Eleven convenience store over the weekend. The man – identified as James Dunbar III – “stomped on her chest and neck,” according to police Det. Jennifer Brumley of the Vero Beach Police Department.
veronews.com
Crime Blotter: Oct. 31
Michael Ray Rainey, 49, of the 1000 block of Commerce Avenue, Vero Beach; Status: Held without bond; Charge(s): violation of probation felony offense. Arrest and booking reports are compiled through information provided by the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office. Note – those listed above may have been arrested on listed charges at an earlier date and booked into the county jail on this date.
veronews.com
Altieri forgoes retirement after death of friend
Indian River Shores Town Councilman James Altieri was sworn in last week and got straight to work, his first official act being a vote to settle the town’s federal antitrust lawsuit with the City of Vero Beach. Altieri, like many who move to Indian River Shores after a long...
veronews.com
In Memory: Nov. 1
Judy passed away October 31, 2022, at the Vero Beach VNA Hospice House. She was born September 9, 1947, in Appleton, Wisconsin to Nellie Little Burdick and Rupert Burdick. Judy moved to Florida, primarily West Palm Beach, at a young age, and didn’t move to Vero Beach until she married Gerald Thomas Capak in 1969.
veronews.com
At Ladies of Lagoon event, a press for ‘Yes’ on enviro bond
The Ladies of the Lagoon, an Indian River Land Trust support group, gathered with members of the Vero Beach Women’s Club to learn about efforts of the Land Trust to conserve and protect our natural resources. The event also focused on the county’s $50 million Environmental Bond Referendum that...
veronews.com
Unsigned political flyers illegally taped to Vero mailboxes
Those white, typed, one-page political flyers that Vero Beach homeowners throughout the city found taped to their mailboxes early last week?. The ones urging the “Citizens of Vero Beach” to vote “YES” on the last referendum on the ballot – the one that would require voter approval for all but the smallest improvements to city parks and other charter-protected properties?
veronews.com
All (helping) hands on deck for United Way’s Day of Caring
Just as in 2019, the last time the United Way of Indian River County was able to bring the community together for its Day of Caring event, a beautiful rainbow presented itself as volunteers gathered at the Vero Beach High School Citrus Bowl before heading off across the county to work on projects to help others.
veronews.com
Across the lagoon, Waterway Village nearing completion
Across the lagoon from Indian River Shores, off to the west of Grand Harbor, bulldozers are rumbling in the final phase of what is becoming the largest residential development in Indian River County. No one has ever built a community in the county with as many homes as DiVosta’s five-subdivision...
veronews.com
Artist Meet and Greet November 2nd at ELC
Vero Beach, Florida-The Environmental Learning Center is hosting an Artist Meet and Greet for the sixteen artists in “It’s The Little Things” a 12” by 12” show and the two featured artists in the Tidal Gallery. The public is invited to meet the artists and stroll the two galleries featuring their nature-inspired artwork between 4:30 PM and 6:30 PM on Wednesday, November 2nd. There will be food, drinks and musical entertainment by Don Gioella. Guests are asked to RSVP to Sue Harr at Sue@DiscoverELC.org and a $5 donation is suggested.
veronews.com
‘Paranormal with a Twist’: Ghost sips at Heritage Center
Folks were drawn to things outside the “scope of normal scientific understanding” as they gathered for Paranormal with a Twist at the Heritage Center, a hauntingly interesting evening with an infusion of history to benefit Vero Heritage, Inc., which manages the Heritage Center and its adjacent Citrus Museum.
veronews.com
Coming Up! ‘Shall We Dance’? Treasure Coast Chorale says ‘Yes’!
The Treasure Coast Chorale will perform a wide variety of “dance songs” in their “Shall We Dance” concert on Sunday at the First Baptist Church of Vero Beach. The concert includes 45 voices singing the madcap medley “Dance Evolution” featuring “The Twist,” “Cotton Eye Joe” and “YMCA.” At the other end of the musical spectrum will be Handel’s sacred dance work “Praise the Lord.” Also on the program will be Sydney Carter’s “Lord of the Dance” and movie songs from “Sister Act 2.” Expect those toes to keep tapping when you hear “Save the Last Dance for Me” and “It Don’t Mean a Thing (If It Ain’t Got that Swing).” The performance is free, but donations accepted. It begins 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at the First Baptist Church, 2206 16th Ave., Vero Beach. Doors open at 3 p.m. For more information, visit TreasureCoastChorale.org.
Comments / 0