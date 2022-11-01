Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
PODCAST: This Hoku Award winner and teacher says she’s really just a ‘tita’ at heart
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Na Hoku Hanohano Award winner Stacie Kuulei was only 3 years old when she knew that she liked music. That’s when the Kauai native started singing in front of people at church. “So from then on, I just loved music as part of my life,” Kuulei...
KHON2
Island Connections: Uncle Bo’s
Uncle Bo’s is a local favorite restaurant, with delicious food and great drinks! Living808 went down to the Kapahulu location to talk with Bo Pathammavong, Co-Owner and Chef, and Rebecca Tomacder, Director of Operations, about their ono grinds and how Hawaiian Telcom helps to power their business. Chef Bo’s...
the university of hawai'i system
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Hauʻoli
—Happy, glad, gay, joyful; happiness, enjoyment, joy. “Being hauʻoli is very important to me as I am Hauʻoli, by every definition. It is important to me to hoʻohauʻoli (cause happiness) for others, be it peers, colleagues, or students; and, in doing so, I help contribute to a healthier work environment.”
KITV.com
It's scary how much fun people had at Hallowbaloo 2022
HONOLULU (KITV)- "I want to see everyone dance. C'mon C'mon," said chanted the performer on-stage. Live music on two stages seemed to bring out the beast in people for the Hallowbaloo Festival this weekend. People were full of smiles for the return of the event after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic.
KHON2 staff dress for the occasion: Happy Halloween!
See our gallery and guess which costume took the top prize!
Hawaii ghost tours where paranormal becomes normal
Mysteries of Hawaii offers four different ghost tours and experiences for people to take part in.
honolulumagazine.com
Peek Inside Aloha Kira, Kailua’s New Joy-Filled Boutique
“This is the serotonin boost I’ve been needing!” I think as I step through Aloha Kira’s cheery pink and checkered yellow storefront, my smile growing larger by the second. Inside, I’m greeted by a giant rainbow-hued mural, featuring a grinning Spam musubi, giggling coconuts and a wide-eyed pineapple.
KITV.com
Hallowbaloo Festival returns to Chinatown after 2-year hiatus due to COVID-19
Live music on two stages seemed to bring out the *beast* in people for the Hollowbaloo Festival this weekend. People were full of smiles for the return of the event after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
KITV.com
Honolulu Marathon founder remembered at Aloha Stadium farewell
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Dr. Jack Scaff's sons offered a toast to their late father, remembering his legacy. "He always liked to party and he always wanted to do things big. And when I thought when it was going to be at Aloha stadium I said that might be a little too big, but it's appropriate because a lot of his races finished here, and so I think it's a nice farewell with very dear friends," Jack Scaff III told KITV4.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Revelers urged to remain vigilant during Halloween festivities in Waikiki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Kalakaua Avenue expected to be filled with crowds on Halloween, people are urged to be aware of their surroundings. It’s the first Halloween in two years with no COVID restrictions. Brooks Wingert, of Makiki, said he always celebrates Halloween in Waikiki. “This is where everyone’s...
the university of hawai'i system
November 2022 anniversaries
The University of Hawaiʻi celebrates November 2022 faculty and staff anniversaries. Auxiliary and Facilities Services Manager, Kauaʻi CC. Administrative and Fiscal Support Specialist, UH Hilo. Lawson, Kenneth Lavon. Specialist, UH Mānoa. Mahiko, Joy A. Assistant Professor, UH West Oʻahu. Maunakea, Alika Keolaokalani. Associate Professor, UH Mānoa...
LIST: Top 5 pumpkin pie spots on Oahu
Yelp ranks the best pumpkin pie spots within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu for November 2022.
honolulumagazine.com
October 2022: Our Top 3 Most Viewed Posts About O‘ahu’s Food Scene
No. 3: Ultimate Guide to O‘ahu’s 11 Best Musubi Shops. Personalities and passion drive our posts, so when Assistant Editor Thomas Obungen suggested a musubi roundup, we knew the info would be expert-level. Musubi is a favorite snack in Hawai‘i, available at gas stations, convenience stores, supermarkets and, of course, musubi shops—and it’s one of Thomas’ passions. Realizing that everyone has their favorite varieties, he eschewed a ranking and instead focused on hard facts like how many types a shop makes, and what style. But the one element that was impossible for him not to rate was the rice. Find out which shop’s grains stand out from the rest.
The 50-foot ‘Big Santa’ is up at Ala Moana Center
It's officially the start of the holiday season in Hawaii with Ala Moana Center's Big Santa making his grand debut Wednesday, Nov. 2.
the university of hawai'i system
$3.4 million to grow Native Hawaiian physicians
The only Center of Excellence in the nation that is focused on increasing the representation of Native Hawaiian students in medicine and other health professions has been awarded a $3.4-million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration to continue helping Native Hawaiians pursue these careers through education, research and community initiatives.
the university of hawai'i system
Rainbow Warrior golf posts program-best score at Ka‘anapali Classic
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa men’s golf team concluded the Kāʻanapali Classic Collegiate Invitational with a program-best 858 total following the final round on October 30 at the Royal Kāʻanapali Course. The Rainbow Warriors completed the third and final round of the...
islands.com
Oahu’s Wai Kai Will Revolutionize the Hawaiian Surf Experience
Hawaii is the birthplace of modern surfing so it should come as no surprise that it will soon be home to a first-of-its-kind surf-themed entertainment destination. Wai Kai, set to open in Oahu in February 2023, will feature the world’s largest deep-water standing surf wave. If you’re new to surfing or hoping to improve your skills, the resort will also include a section with adjustable waves ranging from two- to six-feet, perfect for learning the sport.
the university of hawai'i system
Step back in time at the historic Fort Street Mall exhibition
In an effort to experience historic architecture and get a glimpse into buildings constructed before the 1950s, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa School of Architecture faculty and students designed a walking tour for the public through historic Fort Street Mall in Honolulu. The Fort Street Mall exhibition will...
the university of hawai'i system
Buenconsejo-Lum named acting/interim dean at JABSOM
Lee Buenconsejo-Lum has been named acting dean of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM), effective January 1 to February 28, 2023, and as interim dean effective March 1 to December 31, 2023. JABSOM Dean Jerris Hedges will retire in March 2023 after serving for 15 years.
Halloween booms in Hawaii: ‘It’s super concerning’
Many Hawaii residents were not expecting the spookiest night of the year to also be the loudest.
Comments / 0