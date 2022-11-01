Read full article on original website
Andrea L Connelly
2d ago
so what was the initial issue that caused this individual to be banned? would have been nice if they've given us a little of the information in the story and not just the final decision.
Jenks Public Schools Launches New Art Initiative For Students
A new arts initiative, aimed at introducing students to the field, has launched in the Jenks Public Schools District. The initiative, called ‘Growing through the arts,’ will offer students from pre-k to 11th-grade unique experiences with the arts in the community. News on 6’s Autumn Bracey was live...
KTUL
Closing the racial gap in the medical field with Black Men in White Coats
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Tuesday, hundreds of Tulsa Public Schools students attended Black Men in White Coats youth summit for the first time at the University of Tulsa. The event gave students exposure, mentors, and access to resources in the medical field, and could potentially help close a racial gap.
KTUL
Bixby Public Schools begins alternate transportation schedule due to staffing shortages
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Bixby Public Schools will implement an alternate transportation schedule beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1 due to "a severe shortage of bus drivers." BPS has also experienced unprecedented student growth, and adding bus routes and stops to accommodate all students has been an added strain to the district.
moreclaremore.com
William W. Barnes Children’s Advocacy Center- Because Secrets are Not Ok
At William W Barnes Children’s Advocacy Center,Our mission is to reduce trauma to child abuse victims. We coordinate a professional, multidisciplinary approach that provides assessment, treatment, and education in a safe, child-friendly environment. The Center is a non-profit organization serving the families of Rogers, Craig and Mayes Counties and...
KTUL
Small electronics being accepted for refuse, recycling for Tulsa residents
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa residents are now able to recycle small and unwanted electronics in honor of America Recycles Day. Throughout the month of November, the City of Tulsa's Refuse and Recycling Division, in partnership with Tulsa Parks, will collect small electronics. Cell phones, tablets, headphones, batteries, video game controllers, and extension cords will all be accepted.
bartlesvilleradio.com
City of Bartlesville Accepting RFPs for First Christian Church Building
At a meeting of community leaders on November 1, City Manager Mike Bailey presented a variety of issues the city is currently dealing with and one of them is the on-going decision-making of what to do with the First Christian Church building now that the city has determined it is too expensive to renovate into a conference center. Bailey said the city has not yet taken full possession of the FCC building because they do not want to make an permanent decisions about the property until they fully understand how it could be utilized to benefit the city as a whole and the surrounding arts community represented by Price Arts and The Center in particular.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Federal catalytic converter raid in Coweta and Wagoner Counties
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has confirmed a nationwide catalytic converter bust is happening in northeast Oklahoma. The DHS source says the biggest target in Oklahoma is in Coweta. DHS says other busts are going on around the country in places such as New Jersey, New York, Texas and...
DHS: Several Arrested In Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Investigation
Part of a federal investigation is happening in northeast Oklahoma according to representatives from the Department of Homeland Security. DHS announced that 13 defendants have been arrested in Oklahoma Wednesday in connection to an organized catalytic converter theft ring. Homeland security agents joined the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and police officers from Tulsa, Broken Arrow, and Coweta at a building along Highway 51 between Coweta and Broken Arrow around 8:30 Wednesday morning. Dozens of officers were seen swarming the building and homeland security agents arrested at least eight people at the location.
KTUL
Helen Paul Learning Center in Catoosa closed Tuesday due to water leak
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Helen Paul Learning Center in Catoosa has canceled classes today due to a water leak in town. The City of Catoosa says it is currently working to repair the leak on Cherokee Street near the intersection of Cherokee and Denbo Street. The school will...
Police: Duo in Halloween masks involved in Owasso stabbing
OWASSO, Okla. — Two men were arrested for stabbing a man after they were reportedly trying to scare him, according to Owasso police. Logan Wade Owens, 18, of Claremore, and Alexander Michael Canady, 19, of Owasso, each face an assault with a dangerous weapon charge in connection with the incident.
DHS: National Crime Ring Investigation Underway In Northeast Oklahoma
Part of a federal investigation is happening in northeast Oklahoma according to representatives from the Department of Homeland Security. DHS said it is anticipating several arrests on Wednesday in connection to an organized crime ring. This operation involves state and local law enforcement across the country including Tulsa Police, Coweta Police, Broken Arrow Police, and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Witnesses have reported a large law enforcement presence between Wagoner and Coweta. None of the agencies have revealed the nature of the investigation.
BAPD to introduce Mounted Patrol Unit
The Broken Arrow Police Department recently received approval from City Council to form a new part-time specialty unit that consists of uniformed officers and their partner horses.
KTUL
Joy Hofmeister's Hometown Tour Bus to make stops in Green Country ahead of midterms
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State Superintendent and gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister will be making multiple stops in Green Country Wednesday for her Hometown Tour Bus ahead of next week's election. Her first stop will be at 8 a.m. today at Broken Arrow's Veterans Park, then she'll head to...
Hofmeister greets supporters in statewide tour, pushes back against attack ads
TULSA, Okla. — State Superintendent of Public Education and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister kept her schedule packed on the first day of early voting Tuesday, while pushing back against recent campaign rallies held and attack ads produced by her opponent’s campaign. Hofmeister’s ‘Hometown Tour’ Tuesday included stops...
News On 6
Gov. Kevin Stitt Holds 'Red Wave' Rally In Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. - Governor Kevin Stitt held a "Red Wave" Rally in Tulsa, along with Virginia governor, Glenn Youngkin. News On 6's McKenzie Gladney joined us live with more.
cherokeephoenix.org
Man dies outside of tribal complex
TAHLEQUAH – An adult man died outside the Cherokee Nation W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex just after 5 p.m. Oct. 28 from a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the tribe. Further details are pending an investigation by the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. issued a...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Commissioners Approve Hominy's Life Changing Request.
The Osage County commissioners approved a $12,000 request from the city of Hominy to help improve ambulance services. A representative said they are planning to buy a chest compression device that would help give CPR to patients in need. This device would cost a little more than $18,000. The commissioners...
KTUL
Oklahoma's gubernatorial campaign takes over Tulsa as Stitt, Hofmeister make stops
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Election Day is next Tuesday, which means campaigns are kicking into overdrive this week as early voting gets underway in Oklahoma. Both Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent and Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister made a stop in Tulsa Wednesday. Early yesterday morning, Hofmeister made multiple...
news9.com
Tulsa Health Department Reminds Tobacco Retailers Of Changes To Age Law
The Tulsa Health Department wants to remind everyone about the age limit for buying tobacco. In 2019, a new federal law raised the minimum age to purchase tobacco and e-cigarettes from 18 to 21, however, the health department believes there might still be some confusion about it. Over the next...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Stabbings outside Halloween party in quiet gated community upset Sapulpa neighborhood
SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa police are asking for the public’s help in locating the person responsible for stabbing three young men outside a Halloween party at a home near S 33rd W Ave and W 81st St S early Sunday morning. Sapulpa Police initially said Sunday morning that...
