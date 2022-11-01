ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

Related
WLUC

Marquette’s Kid Cove playground pickets available for pickup Nov. 7

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Pickets from the Kids Cove playground enclosure at Mattson Lower Harbor have been removed and are available for pickup next week. The City of Marquette says the pickets for the original enclosure, constructed in 1996, can be picked up at the Lakeview Arena Citizens Forum on Monday, Nov. 7 from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Ishpeming boy saves Sunnyside senior citizen

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Most 10-year-olds can’t say they have ever saved a life. Christopher Schaffer is also not like most 10-year-olds. Two weeks ago, he saved an elderly neighbor’s life after coming home from school. Sunnyside Community Manager Dana Laporte explains how the day went. “On this...
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Upper Michigan Today reveals its Stucko’s Pub and Grill ceiling tile

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Tia Trudgeon is back as co-host with Elizabeth Peterson on UMT after her one-day staycation. The two tell you about a large scholarship opportunity available to future teachers, share an inspiring message from a local youth actor, and update you on all things Taylor Swift.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Tajikistan medical professionals gather at Marquette hospital

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Medical professionals from Central Asia are in Marquette sponsored by a local club. It’s part of the federal “Open World” program. It is an exchange program that focuses on sectors like medicine and business. The Marquette Breakfast Rotary club sponsored three medical professionals from Tajikistan along with an interpreter and facilitator. Member of the Breakfast Rotary, Chuck Weinrick said it has been a joy hosting these visitors for nine days.
MARQUETTE, MI
UPMATTERS

Rescue dogs promoted at U.S. Coast Guard Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – During a special ceremony on Wednesday, two of the most valuable pups in the U.P. were honored for their service. Thor and Loki have been with the U.S. Coast Guard Marquette for more than four years. Now they’ve been promoted. The dogs serve as...
MARQUETTE, MI
MLive

Skeleton found in woods not missing woman last seen in U.P., officials say

A human skeleton found in a wooded area near Michigan’s Upper Peninsula are not the remains of a Wisconsin woman who went missing in 2016, authorities said. Nancy Renkas was last seen on July 18, 2016, in Iron Mountain. Her disappearance was recently declared a no-body homicide. While rumors and speculation circulate, officials told WLUC that the skeleton does not match Renkas or any other known missing person from the Florence area.
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
UPMATTERS

Toys for Tots collection campaign underway in Marquette County

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Toys for Tots Marquette County has begun accepting donations for its 2022 campaign to gift toys to local children in need. The organization is requesting donations of new and unwrapped toys for children from ages 0-18, and will continue its collection window through December 12. Monetary donations are also welcomed through the Toys for Tots Marquette County website or dropped off in-person at TruNorth Credit Union in Ishpeming.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Evaluation holds up K.I. Sawyer building demolition work

K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - Plans to demolish 13 vacant buildings at the former K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base are taking longer than expected. They are now owned by Marquette County. In 2020, the county received $12 million in Federal CARES Act money to demolish the buildings for redevelopment. However,...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
UPMATTERS

Upper Peninsula lugers named to national natural track team

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Athletes from the Upper Peninsula will race against other top competitors from around the world in the sport of natural track luge. USA Luge announced on Tuesday the team which will compete in Muskegon, Michigan during the 2022-2023 season. Senior Division. Zane Farnsworth, Marquette. Jacob...
MARQUETTE, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Escanaba After School Program Gets Anonymous Donation

The City of Escanaba Recreation Department is happy to announce a $5,000 anonymous donation to the Catherine Bonifas Civic Center’s After School Program. The program is for youth in 4th to 12th grades and consists of use of the gym, gameroom, laptops, wi-fi, food/snacks, distribution of hygiene products and school supplies all within a supervised, safe environment. The hours for the youth in 4th to 12th grades are Monday to Friday 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. and Saturday 12:00 p.m. –6:30 p.m.
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

UP Health System - Bell Express Care Clinic moves to new space

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The UP Health System - Bell Express Care Clinic has a new space at the hospital. The clinic opened just last week. Regional Director of Physician Practices Michelle Palomaki explains how it serves clients better. “We can provide a lot of services in our express care...
ISHPEMING, MI
UPMATTERS

$1.5 million awarded to redevelop historic bank building in downtown Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A $495,000 brownfield redevelopment grant and $1 million loan from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) have been awarded towards the redevelopment of the historic State Savings Bank in downtown Marquette. EGLE is partnering with the City of Marquette and Marquette...
MARQUETTE, MI
UPMATTERS

Nighttime traffic detour planned for South Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – As construction season nears its close, there is still work to be done. Starting Wednesday night, US-41/M-28 in Marquette will be closed and detoured at the Front Street roundabout for nighttime paving work. This is part of the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) rebuilding project...
MARQUETTE, MI
wnmufm.org

Marquette man found in possession of stolen motorcycle

MARQUETTE, MI— A Marquette man is jailed after officers discovered he had a stolen motorcycle. Wednesday around 8:40 p.m., Marquette Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Longyear Avenue on a report of a suspicious person. Upon arrival, they encountered 32-year-old Gerry Fisk III. When officers learned he had outstanding warrants, Fisk ran, but was apprehended after a short foot pursuit.
MARQUETTE, MI
wnmufm.org

Accident hinders traffic in Chocolay Township

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, MI— Traffic on US-41 in Chocolay Township was delayed for an hour Monday, following a two-vehicle crash. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 6:40 a.m. to the highway near Silver Creek Road. They say a northbound vehicle driven by a 16-year-old Marquette County resident failed to stop at a red light and hit a vehicle that was turning southbound from Corning Road.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
wnmufm.org

Marquette Township crash injures 14-year-old girl

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, MI— One person suffered minor injuries in a Marquette Township roundabout crash Saturday. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 5:45 p.m. to US-41 and County Road HQ. Deputies say a vehicle that was southbound on HQ entered the roundabout and failed to yield to a westbound vehicle.
MARQUETTE, MI
UPMATTERS

NMU’s Grant Potulny reflects on journey to 100 wins

MARQUETTE, Mich. – The Northern Michigan University hockey team claimed victory over Alaska Fairbanks by a 3-2 score on Saturday. The win marked the 100th for Coach Grant Potulny leading the Green and Gold. Artem Shlaine redirected a shot for the game’s first goal in the first period, but...
MARQUETTE, MI

