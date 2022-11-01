Read full article on original website
WLUC
Marquette’s Kid Cove playground pickets available for pickup Nov. 7
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Pickets from the Kids Cove playground enclosure at Mattson Lower Harbor have been removed and are available for pickup next week. The City of Marquette says the pickets for the original enclosure, constructed in 1996, can be picked up at the Lakeview Arena Citizens Forum on Monday, Nov. 7 from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
WLUC
Ishpeming boy saves Sunnyside senior citizen
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Most 10-year-olds can’t say they have ever saved a life. Christopher Schaffer is also not like most 10-year-olds. Two weeks ago, he saved an elderly neighbor’s life after coming home from school. Sunnyside Community Manager Dana Laporte explains how the day went. “On this...
WLUC
Upper Michigan Today reveals its Stucko’s Pub and Grill ceiling tile
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Tia Trudgeon is back as co-host with Elizabeth Peterson on UMT after her one-day staycation. The two tell you about a large scholarship opportunity available to future teachers, share an inspiring message from a local youth actor, and update you on all things Taylor Swift.
WLUC
Tajikistan medical professionals gather at Marquette hospital
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Medical professionals from Central Asia are in Marquette sponsored by a local club. It’s part of the federal “Open World” program. It is an exchange program that focuses on sectors like medicine and business. The Marquette Breakfast Rotary club sponsored three medical professionals from Tajikistan along with an interpreter and facilitator. Member of the Breakfast Rotary, Chuck Weinrick said it has been a joy hosting these visitors for nine days.
UPMATTERS
Rescue dogs promoted at U.S. Coast Guard Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – During a special ceremony on Wednesday, two of the most valuable pups in the U.P. were honored for their service. Thor and Loki have been with the U.S. Coast Guard Marquette for more than four years. Now they’ve been promoted. The dogs serve as...
Skeleton found in woods not missing woman last seen in U.P., officials say
A human skeleton found in a wooded area near Michigan’s Upper Peninsula are not the remains of a Wisconsin woman who went missing in 2016, authorities said. Nancy Renkas was last seen on July 18, 2016, in Iron Mountain. Her disappearance was recently declared a no-body homicide. While rumors and speculation circulate, officials told WLUC that the skeleton does not match Renkas or any other known missing person from the Florence area.
UPMATTERS
Toys for Tots collection campaign underway in Marquette County
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Toys for Tots Marquette County has begun accepting donations for its 2022 campaign to gift toys to local children in need. The organization is requesting donations of new and unwrapped toys for children from ages 0-18, and will continue its collection window through December 12. Monetary donations are also welcomed through the Toys for Tots Marquette County website or dropped off in-person at TruNorth Credit Union in Ishpeming.
WLUC
Evaluation holds up K.I. Sawyer building demolition work
K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - Plans to demolish 13 vacant buildings at the former K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base are taking longer than expected. They are now owned by Marquette County. In 2020, the county received $12 million in Federal CARES Act money to demolish the buildings for redevelopment. However,...
UPMATTERS
Upper Peninsula lugers named to national natural track team
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Athletes from the Upper Peninsula will race against other top competitors from around the world in the sport of natural track luge. USA Luge announced on Tuesday the team which will compete in Muskegon, Michigan during the 2022-2023 season. Senior Division. Zane Farnsworth, Marquette. Jacob...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Escanaba After School Program Gets Anonymous Donation
The City of Escanaba Recreation Department is happy to announce a $5,000 anonymous donation to the Catherine Bonifas Civic Center’s After School Program. The program is for youth in 4th to 12th grades and consists of use of the gym, gameroom, laptops, wi-fi, food/snacks, distribution of hygiene products and school supplies all within a supervised, safe environment. The hours for the youth in 4th to 12th grades are Monday to Friday 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. and Saturday 12:00 p.m. –6:30 p.m.
UPMATTERS
‘Stop the Rocket’ forum held on concerns about potential Marquette County spaceport
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)-An environmental group held a meeting Tuesday night to inform local residents of the potential hazards of building a rocket launch pad in Marquette County. It was held by Citizens for a Safe and Clean Lake Superior. The group, which is opposed to any plans for a spaceport...
WLUC
UP Health System - Bell Express Care Clinic moves to new space
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The UP Health System - Bell Express Care Clinic has a new space at the hospital. The clinic opened just last week. Regional Director of Physician Practices Michelle Palomaki explains how it serves clients better. “We can provide a lot of services in our express care...
UPMATTERS
$1.5 million awarded to redevelop historic bank building in downtown Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A $495,000 brownfield redevelopment grant and $1 million loan from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) have been awarded towards the redevelopment of the historic State Savings Bank in downtown Marquette. EGLE is partnering with the City of Marquette and Marquette...
UPMATTERS
Nighttime traffic detour planned for South Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – As construction season nears its close, there is still work to be done. Starting Wednesday night, US-41/M-28 in Marquette will be closed and detoured at the Front Street roundabout for nighttime paving work. This is part of the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) rebuilding project...
WLUC
Marquette County Board approves land use agreement with Let’s Grow KI
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A non-profit group is looking to beautify the K.I. Sawyer area and teach residents about gardening. The Marquette County Board met Tuesday afternoon and approved a land use agreement with Let’s Grow KI. The land is located off Scorpion and Trailer Park Street. Next spring...
wnmufm.org
Marquette man found in possession of stolen motorcycle
MARQUETTE, MI— A Marquette man is jailed after officers discovered he had a stolen motorcycle. Wednesday around 8:40 p.m., Marquette Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Longyear Avenue on a report of a suspicious person. Upon arrival, they encountered 32-year-old Gerry Fisk III. When officers learned he had outstanding warrants, Fisk ran, but was apprehended after a short foot pursuit.
wnmufm.org
Accident hinders traffic in Chocolay Township
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, MI— Traffic on US-41 in Chocolay Township was delayed for an hour Monday, following a two-vehicle crash. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 6:40 a.m. to the highway near Silver Creek Road. They say a northbound vehicle driven by a 16-year-old Marquette County resident failed to stop at a red light and hit a vehicle that was turning southbound from Corning Road.
wnmufm.org
Marquette Township crash injures 14-year-old girl
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, MI— One person suffered minor injuries in a Marquette Township roundabout crash Saturday. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 5:45 p.m. to US-41 and County Road HQ. Deputies say a vehicle that was southbound on HQ entered the roundabout and failed to yield to a westbound vehicle.
WLUC
Marquette City Planning Commission approves expansion for Fairfield Inn
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Marquette is set to expand. At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Marquette City Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve a special land use permit for the hotel at 808 and 900 S. Lakeshore Blvd. Commissioners said they found the...
UPMATTERS
NMU’s Grant Potulny reflects on journey to 100 wins
MARQUETTE, Mich. – The Northern Michigan University hockey team claimed victory over Alaska Fairbanks by a 3-2 score on Saturday. The win marked the 100th for Coach Grant Potulny leading the Green and Gold. Artem Shlaine redirected a shot for the game’s first goal in the first period, but...
