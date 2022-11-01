Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
The Bloodline Lose To SmackDown Heel Faction At WWE Live Event
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and their younger brother, Solo Sikoa, lost a rare match at a WWE live event Tuesday night. According to results shared by Wrestling BodySlam, The Bloodline was defeated by Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci of Imperium in a six-man match held at the Westfalenhallen arena in Dortmund, Germany.
wrestlinginc.com
Sheamus Ties The Knot In 'Fairytale Wedding'
Over his decade-plus career in WWE, four time World Champion Sheamus has reached the top of the pinnacle, and now, he has found success outside of the ring in marriage. On October 28th, 2022, Sheamus married Isabella Revilla. WWE's official website posted, "Irish eyes are smiling! Sheamus and his beautiful...
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Makes WWE Raw Appearance, Issues Warning To Top Stars
WWE’s head of creative and Chief Content Officer Triple H made an appearance on tonight’s WWE Raw Halloween show, with a warning to two top WWE stars. Two weeks ago on Raw, Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar took part in a wild brawl around ringside that saw Lesnar be Speared through the barricade and slammed through the announce table by Lashley, before the two were separated by security and the WWE roster.
ringsidenews.com
AJ Styles Asks Cathy Kelley To Handle His Rhea Ripley Problem
AJ Styles is regarded as one of the best in-ring performers of all time, and he is especially remembered for his time with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling from 2002 to 2014. Styles calls WWE home now, and he recently requested that Cathy Kelley handle The O.C.’s “Rhea problem.”
wrestlinginc.com
Rey Mysterio's Three-Year Break From The WWE Was For An Important Reason
Rey Mysterio's pro wrestling career has largely been synonymous with WWE. After signing with the company in 2002, Mysterio went on to achieve many milestones and win numerous championships in the process. However, in 2015, the former WWE Champion decided to step away once his contract expired. Soon afterward, Mysterio returned to Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide for the first time in 20 years. The high-flyer also took his talents to "Lucha Underground" and the independent scene for a few years.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Introduces A New Look On WWE Raw
WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins brought back an old character trait on this week's "WWE Raw" in Dallas, TX, sporting blonde hair for the first time since his days as a member of The Authority in 2015. Rollins stepped out looking noticeably different during his match against Austin Theory,...
Bow Wow Asks Out AEW Wrestler Jade Cargill, Gets Rejected Immediately
Bow Wow tried to ask out AEW wrestler Jade Cargill on a date this week but was immediately rejected. On Monday (Oct. 31), Bow Wow hit up Twitter with a series of tweets expressing his interest in being the next rapper to get involved with professional wrestling, specifically the All Elite Wrestling organization. During his lengthy pitch to step inside the squared circle, Bow Wow took the time out to shoot his shot at wrestler Jade Cargill, asking her out on a date. However, the current AEW TBS Champion wasn't here for it.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Pays Tribute To Takeoff After His Tragic Passing
WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair remains one of the biggest names in pro wrestling history. He has done it all when it comes to being a professional wrestler. Ric Flair has connections to the Migos though his “Ric Flair Drip” song with Offset, and now The Nature Boy is paying tribute to Takeoff.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Finally Explains Why Dexter Lumis Has Been Targeting The Miz
After three months of Dexter Lumis tormenting The Miz on WWE TV, we finally have some answers as to why Lumis has been targeting the A-Lister since his WWE comeback. On the 10/31 episode of "WWE Raw," Johnny Gargano accused The Miz of paying Lumis to "stage a series of attacks" on him, just so he could draw the attention of the paparazzi. Introduced as "a whistle-blower with an inside scoop" by Byron Saxton in a 60-minute style interview titled "The True Story of Dexter Lumis & The Miz," Gargano would provide the backstory to the ongoing WWE storyline.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Injured, Match Unable To Continue
A WWE star was injured during a match tonight and was unable to continue after taking a high risk dive. After interrupting the opening segment to begin his entrance theme (which apparently continued through the commercial break!) R-Truth was off to an entertaining start. As his match against NXT prankster...
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Makes History After Winning WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles On RAW
Asuka is one of the most respected members of Monday Night RAW’s women’s division. The Empress of Tomorrow was also one of the highlights of the women’s division on RAW throughout the pandemic. She also achieved a unique milestone in WWE recently. After a brief hiatus, Asuka...
stillrealtous.com
Big Title Change Takes Place On WWE Raw
This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was a special Halloween edition of the show, and it was also the go-home Raw before the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai defended the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Asuka and Alexa Bliss in the main event, and new champions were crowned on Monday night.
itrwrestling.com
Brutus Beefcake Reveals The “Real Reason” Behind Hulk Hogan’s Infamous WrestleMania IX Black Eye
The main event of WrestleMania 9 has gone down in infamy among WWE fans. The bout saw Bret Hart defending the WWE Championship against the winner of the 1993 Royal Rumble match, Yokozuna. Towards the end of the match, The Excellence of Execution was able to knock the mammoth challenger...
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Interested In Bringing Back 27 Year Old Star After Year Long Hiatus
Her too? There have been a lot of returns to the WWE roster this year as the new regime has been a bit more open to bringing back former stars. This has caused a long string of surprises, including some names who have not been in the company in a long time. Now we have another name being rumored as a possible return after a pretty lengthy absence from the ring.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Teases Big Name Backup For Logan Paul At WWE Crown Jewel
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has dropped a major tease on potential backup for Logan Paul going into Crown Jewel. Paul is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this Saturday. During a conference...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Several WWE NXT Superstars Released Today
The latest round of WWE NXT releases are underway, according to PWInsider. As of this writing, the following talents have been released:. * Bodhi Hayward. The Chase University member was recently written off TV with Duke Hudson replacing him in the group. He was signed in August 2021, and his last TV match was a win with Andre Chase over Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes on September 20.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – October 31, 2022
WWE RAW Results – October 31, 2022. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir vs. Nikki Cross. Match starts off with Bianca BelAir sends Nikki Cross into the corner. She delivers several shoulders to her midsection before Cross looks for a roll up. BelAir blocks it and delivers a shoulder tackle. Cross hits a crossbody, then fires off several right hands and kicks. Cross sends BelAir into the top turnbuckle face first, but BelAir fires back with a back elbow and a dropkick. BelAir delivers a fallaway slam, but Cross pulls her onto the apron and slams her leg into it. She hits several forearms that sends us to a break.
ringsidenews.com
Torrie Wilson Shares Things She Learned With Stunning Green Swimsuit Photo Drop
Women’s wrestling in modern-day WWE is far different from what it used to be back in the late 90s to the early 2000s. Currently, female WWE Superstars are treated with much more respect and are allowed to compete in longer matches. Torrie Wilson was one of the women who blazed a trail for those female Superstars today, and she also gave fans something else to be happy about recently.
MMAWeekly.com
Daniel Cormier on Jake Paul and Anderson Silva boxing match: ‘Anderson was the better fighter’
Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier watched the Jake Paul and Anderson Silva boxing match and gave his takeaways from the fight. Paul defeated Silva by unanimous decision and scored the biggest moment of the fight when he dropped the UFC legend in the final round. Cormier believes we saw a much improved Paul since his previous outing December 2021.
ringsidenews.com
Call For Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley To Have A Legit MMA Fight
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most highly accomplished pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. He has squared off against the best of the best the pro wrestling world ahs to offer as well. A former WWE writer also wanted him and Bobby Lashley to have an MMA fight.
Fightful
14K+
Followers
33K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0