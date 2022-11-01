After three months of Dexter Lumis tormenting The Miz on WWE TV, we finally have some answers as to why Lumis has been targeting the A-Lister since his WWE comeback. On the 10/31 episode of "WWE Raw," Johnny Gargano accused The Miz of paying Lumis to "stage a series of attacks" on him, just so he could draw the attention of the paparazzi. Introduced as "a whistle-blower with an inside scoop" by Byron Saxton in a 60-minute style interview titled "The True Story of Dexter Lumis & The Miz," Gargano would provide the backstory to the ongoing WWE storyline.

2 DAYS AGO