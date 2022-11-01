Read full article on original website
DEA: Fighting on the Frontlines - Port Neches man pleads guilty to trafficking fentanyl
A Port Neches man along with a man from Houston have been trafficking fentanyl in Southeast Texas. The two men pleaded guilty on Wednesday. Marcus Weathersby, 49, of Port Neches and Arthur McDaniels, 46, of Houston pleaded guilty to drug trafficking. This year, authorities say, McDaniels was supplying drugs from...
DEVELOPING: Grand jury indicts Channin Ardoin for murder of Jason West
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a man for murdering a homeowner in a case where he's accused of setting a fire to cover up the crime. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. tells KFDM/Fox 4 he's still waiting for the preliminary autopsy results, but that West was murdered prior to the fire.
Woman indicted for Intoxication Manslaughter in fiery wreck that killed co-worker
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a 22-year-old woman on a charge of Intoxication Manslaughter linked to a fiery wreck in Beaumont that killed a co-worker. If convicted of the 2nd degree felony, Carly Abshire of Nederland could face the possibility of 2-20 years in...
Beaumont Police Officers Association and city officials move forward on labor agreement
BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Police Officers Association and the city of Beaumont are moving forward with a new labor agreement. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports that both sides say the changes should help the police department retain experienced officers.
Man pleads guilty to murder in 2019 west Beaumont shooting death
BEAUMONT — A suspect has pleaded guilty to murder in the shooting death of a man in west Beaumont in 2019. Prosecutors tell KFDM/Fox 4 that Jamirious Gardner pleaded guilty Monday morning to murder in the shooting death of Anthony Wilson. Gardner also pleaded guilty to six burglaries. Judge John Stevens will sentence Gardner at a later date. He could receive 10 years for the burglaries, to be served concurrently, and 10 years for murder, also to be served concurrently. He could have received up to life for the murder charge.
Residents don't feel safe after drive-by shooting in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police are asking for any information to put a drive-by gunman behind bars. The toll: two children struck but no life-threatening injuries. It was also a very close call for a family in the house next door. Residents tell KFDM /Fox 4 that their neighborhood isn't...
Jefferson County voters intimidated by new voting process
JEFFERSON COUNTY — As Election Day draws near, some Jefferson County residents are expressing concerns about the possibility of voter fraud. The Jefferson County clerk and the party chairs say there is no evidence of fraud or intimidation. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has details.
Gov. Abbott and challenger Beto O'Rourke make their case to voters
BEAUMONT — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was in Beaumont for a campaign stop. Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke aren't pulling any punches as they attack each other's positions on hot button issues. KFDM/Fox 4's Skylar Williams has the report. Early voting wraps up on Friday (Nov. 4), and...
Amelia Farm and Market ends restaurant service, will focus on events and catering
BEAUMONT — The Amelia Farm and Market announced near the beginning of October that the venue was ending its lunch and brunch services, as well as closing its retail market, to focus specifically on "private events", according to their Facebook page. The following is from Amelia Farm and Market's...
Silsbee game at Jasper moved up to 6:30 p.m. Friday due to expected rain
JASPER — Steve W Stewart/KJAS - The Jasper High School Athletic Office has announced that kickoff for the Jasper/Silsbee game has been moved up from 7:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday due to expected rain later Friday night. Jasper and Silsbee will be playing for the 9-4A Division II...
