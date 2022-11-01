ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

wtvy.com

Health officials warn of RSV uptick in Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s a virus that circulates year round and typically, this time of year is when health officials expect it to peak. We’re talking about Respiratory Syncytial Virus, known as RSV. Right now, Alabama healthcare workers are seeing a surge of patients with the Flu and RSV.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

More seniors living near poverty line

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New census data shows more seniors are now living in poverty and a third of older adults in Alabama rely completely on social security for their monthly income. At least half of older adults in the state rely on social security for more than half of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wtvy.com

Alabama State Health Department warns of increased RSV cases, risk

DOTHAN, AL
wbrc.com

ADPH helping to prevent cavities while still eating Halloween candy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Halloween is Monday night and many kids will be knocking on doors in search of tricks and treats! Whether you’re young or old, many people will be chowing down on some festive candy this week. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is helping mitigate...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Bonuses on the way to licensed daycare providers in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Big bonuses are on the way to Alabama’s child daycare centers and teachers. It’s another round of cash to help daycares recover from losing employees during the pandemic. The money from the American Rescue Plan Act means bonuses of $3,000 for full-time employees and...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Central Alabama experiencing early start to flu season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Flu season is off to a fast start in Central Alabama. The latest data from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows significant flu activity across the entire state. Physicians say it's been quite a start to the flu season. "It's a little bit earlier than...
ALABAMA STATE
Catfish 100.1

Alabama Kids Are Snorting Their Halloween Candy

I have lived in Alabama since 1988 and I never dreamed these problems would show up in Dixieland. Halloween candy tainted with fentanyl was a real threat across the USA. Drug cartels were reportedly trying to inject the deadly drug into candy coming across the border. Why? Who really knows?
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

USDA gives millions in grant money to rural Alabama hospitals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The US Department of Agriculture, announced it’s investing millions in nearly a dozen rural healthcare providers across the state. Several of them are in West Alabama. In a press conference Tuesday Nivory Gordon, USDA’s Rural Alabama State Director, announced that 11 Alabama hospitals or healthcare...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Flu and Strep Throat cases on the rise in Northwest Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Health experts in Northwest Florida say flu season started early this year, with cases rising and patients’ symptoms becoming more severe. Because of these trends, experts at Community Health Northwest Florida recommend getting your flu shot as early as possible. “It can take up to two to three weeks to […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
wvtm13.com

AT&T says 911 calls have been restored in affected Alabama communities

UPDATE: 6:03 p.m.: An AT&T Corporate Communications representative released this statement:. “An issue with a third-party company that provides service to us and other carriers impacted 911 calls for some of our customers this afternoon. We have been in contact with the company and they have resolved the issue.”. ---------------------------------------------...
ALABAMA STATE
utv44.com

Alabama DHR accepting applications for next round of child care bonuses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — Licensed child care providers have until Dec. 2 to apply for the fifth quarter of Child Care Workforce Stabilization grants from the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR). The grants pay for quarterly bonuses of $3,000 for full-time employees and $1,500 for part-time staff to...
ALABAMA STATE

