Read full article on original website
Related
wtvy.com
Health officials warn of RSV uptick in Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s a virus that circulates year round and typically, this time of year is when health officials expect it to peak. We’re talking about Respiratory Syncytial Virus, known as RSV. Right now, Alabama healthcare workers are seeing a surge of patients with the Flu and RSV.
wbrc.com
More seniors living near poverty line
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New census data shows more seniors are now living in poverty and a third of older adults in Alabama rely completely on social security for their monthly income. At least half of older adults in the state rely on social security for more than half of...
wtvy.com
Alabama State Health Department warns of increased RSV cases, risk
Donating blood is about to get a lot easier in Dothan. LifeSouth Community Blood Centers broke ground on a new location on November 1. Dothan Police are investigating a Halloween night incident that saw a vehicle driven into a crowd of people that resulted in 3 injuries and one woman arrested for tampering.
wbrc.com
ADPH helping to prevent cavities while still eating Halloween candy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Halloween is Monday night and many kids will be knocking on doors in search of tricks and treats! Whether you’re young or old, many people will be chowing down on some festive candy this week. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is helping mitigate...
wbrc.com
Brairwood Junior hosts first ‘Wings of Hope’ event for the Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Briarwood Christian School junior is organizing her first “Wings of Hope” event this month for the Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama. Elaina Burt, Miss Jefferson County’s Outstanding Teen, is having a dinner on Nov. 19 from 5-8 p.m. to raise epilepsy awareness through her organization, Charlie’s Chance.
wbrc.com
Bonuses on the way to licensed daycare providers in Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Big bonuses are on the way to Alabama’s child daycare centers and teachers. It’s another round of cash to help daycares recover from losing employees during the pandemic. The money from the American Rescue Plan Act means bonuses of $3,000 for full-time employees and...
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama experiencing early start to flu season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Flu season is off to a fast start in Central Alabama. The latest data from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows significant flu activity across the entire state. Physicians say it's been quite a start to the flu season. "It's a little bit earlier than...
Alabama Kids Are Snorting Their Halloween Candy
I have lived in Alabama since 1988 and I never dreamed these problems would show up in Dixieland. Halloween candy tainted with fentanyl was a real threat across the USA. Drug cartels were reportedly trying to inject the deadly drug into candy coming across the border. Why? Who really knows?
wbrc.com
Alabama food stamp recipients getting more grocery money each month due to inflation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Inflation has taken a toll on grocery budgets and the USDA is now increasing monthly SNAP benefits to help EBT users’ budgets each month nationwide. Every year, the USDA revisits SNAP benefit allotments. Now, EBT card holders are getting 12.5 percent more money to spend...
It’s time to ‘fall back’: What to know about the upcoming time change in Alabama
It's almost time to move your clocks back an hour.
She spoke up. Now, an Alabama plastic surgeon’s license has been revoked.
FAYETTE, Ala. (WIAT) -- Erin Reeves spoke up. Now, Alabama has revoked the medical license of her former employer, Robert Bolling, who state medical licensure officials found to be "unable to practice medicine with reasonable skill and safety to his patients."
wbrc.com
USDA gives millions in grant money to rural Alabama hospitals
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The US Department of Agriculture, announced it’s investing millions in nearly a dozen rural healthcare providers across the state. Several of them are in West Alabama. In a press conference Tuesday Nivory Gordon, USDA’s Rural Alabama State Director, announced that 11 Alabama hospitals or healthcare...
You Don’t Need A Marriage License To Get Married In Alabama?
It's time we have that conversation and address the elephant in the room. You know, the conversation about people in Alabama and marriage. Like it or not, people who don't live in Alabama have a perception about Alabamians and marriage. Have you heard the common statement people say about people...
Alabama student athletes asked about last period: ‘Unnecessary and invasive,’ doctor says
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Student-athletes in Alabama have to report information about their periods on physical evaluation forms in order to play a sport. The question is one of 17 on the standard Alabama High School...
Flu and Strep Throat cases on the rise in Northwest Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Health experts in Northwest Florida say flu season started early this year, with cases rising and patients’ symptoms becoming more severe. Because of these trends, experts at Community Health Northwest Florida recommend getting your flu shot as early as possible. “It can take up to two to three weeks to […]
wvtm13.com
AT&T says 911 calls have been restored in affected Alabama communities
UPDATE: 6:03 p.m.: An AT&T Corporate Communications representative released this statement:. “An issue with a third-party company that provides service to us and other carriers impacted 911 calls for some of our customers this afternoon. We have been in contact with the company and they have resolved the issue.”. ---------------------------------------------...
Pediatric hospitals in Alabama struggle with wave of viral illness: ‘Setting records every day’
An early surge of viral illnesses, mostly flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), has pushed Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham to full capacity and caused long waits for patients in the emergency department. “We’re seeing families wait 8, 9 or 10 hours,” said Dr. Alicia Webb, a doctor in...
Alabama faces ‘tripledemic’ of RSV, flu, and COVID, UAB says
Doctors are warning of a potential ‘tripledemic’ as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases surge alongside the continuing COVID pandemic. Hospitals across the state are seeing more patients and longer wait times - some up to 9 or 10 hours - due mostly to RSV and flu cases.
utv44.com
Alabama DHR accepting applications for next round of child care bonuses
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — Licensed child care providers have until Dec. 2 to apply for the fifth quarter of Child Care Workforce Stabilization grants from the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR). The grants pay for quarterly bonuses of $3,000 for full-time employees and $1,500 for part-time staff to...
Alabama schools lead nation in gains for Black, Hispanic students during pandemic, researchers say
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Black and Hispanic students in Alabama school districts made some of the greatest learning gains during the pandemic, according to a national analysis released last week. On Friday, an analysis of state...
Comments / 2