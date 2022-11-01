ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthews, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

West Mecklenburg residents oppose plans for nearby manufacturing plant

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Plans for a massive industrial facility in west Mecklenburg County are a step closer to becoming reality. The Charlotte Zoning Committee has recommended that city council approves the proposal, but neighbors are still rallying against it. "We don’t want a bunch of extra trucks and concrete...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Almost 13,000 people have already voted early in York County, SC

YORK, S.C. — The countdown for Election Day is down to just one week, but in South Carolina, many aren’t waiting to cast their ballots. Early voting was instituted in South Carolina just this year, and numbers show people are showing up. The York County Office of Voter Registration and Elections said as of Monday, 12,347 people in York County voted early. In total, York County has 194,809 registered voters.
YORK COUNTY, SC
qcnews.com

Company apologizes over confusing North Carolina election texts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – If you’re like me, you may have received a text like this one, telling you your address and where to cast your vote. “We’ve heard from a number of voters about various mailings that have gone out, as well as text messages with inaccuracies about their voter history from previous elections or even a text message that says they haven’t voted yet,” said the executive director of the state board of elections Karen Brinson.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

How Mooresville finances line up as town continues push for projects, improvements

MOORESVILLE – The town has projects in progress, in the planning pipeline and, potentially, on the horizon, and it is in solid financial shape to afford them. In a numbers-heavy, quick-paced summary delivered during the Mooresville town board’s Oct. 22 retreat session in Cary, David Cheatwood from the First Tryon Securities financial advisor firm provided an overview of the town’s financial status that highlighted an excellent credit rating, a proven pattern of managing finances and conservative policies and the ability – if needed or desired – to borrow additional funds for prioritized projects.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WCNC

$1 million lottery ticket sold in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Iredell County, North Carolina Education Lottery officials announced Thursday. The lucky ticket, which matched all five white balls in Wednesday's $1.2 billion drawing, was purchased at the Sheetz on Charlotte Highway in Troutman, just off Exit 42 along Interstate 77 in Iredell County. As of Thursday morning, no winner has claimed the ticket.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Advocates worry child care industry teetering on brink of collapse

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — There is a shortage of child care options available across North Carolina, leaving families on waitlists for months. Staffing shortages are being cited as the culprit. State advocates fear the industry will collapse. “Those first three years of life are crucial and critical for a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Details Its 911 Response Times To Illegal Street Takeovers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is addressing criticism over its police response times to so-called illegal street takeovers. In a news release, CMPD says multiple media outlets are reporting that vehicles are shutting down some city streets and intersections doing donuts and what is known as “street takeovers” with delayed or even no CMPD response.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Dangerous Huntersville intersection under state investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is investigating the safety of the Hambright Road and Mt. Holly-Huntersville intersection because drivers say it’s not safe. “I’ve seen a lot of close calls, I’ve been a part of them at times,” said driver Tara Peace....
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WCNC

Gambling crackdown: CMPD makes major bust at Charlotte 'skill arcade'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police investigators are teaming up with federal agencies to crack down on illegal gambling after detectives seized numerous video gaming machines and over $20,000 in cash from a sweepstakes location last week. Undercover officers made the bust at a sweepstakes arcade on Brookshire Boulevard. They...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Powerball $1 Billion Prize Almost Sold At Two Rock Hill Gas Stations

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Rock Hill might be the place to find the winning Powerball ticket. Two gas stations almost sold the winning $1 Billion ticket Monday. Someone matched four of the five white numbers at the BP on Dave Lyle Boulevard and someone else did the same at the Rock Hill Express on India Hook road.
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Passerby credited with alerting residents to house fire

Monday marked the first day of oral arguments in the case to decide whether affirmative action should be overruled. The event is being held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Concord. Lawyer leaves immigrant in limbo. Updated: 6 hours ago. After a lawyer he hired to renew his legal...
CONCORD, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Huntersville planning board endorses some Birkdale hotel changes

HUNTERSVILLE – A proposal for the evolution of Birkdale Village has taken another step forward. Plans to replace two big box stores with a seven-story hotel with retail space, an office building and an apartment building on Townley Road in Birkdale Village are expected to go before the town board later this month.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WCNC

Here's why warmer temps mean your seafood might get more expensive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Are you craving oysters, flounder or cod? Well, they might start costing you a lot more. Almost all the heat caused by greenhouse gases ends up in the ocean, and that's causing water temperatures to rise. While that might be nice on your next trip to the coast, it's forcing the life underwater to adapt.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy