Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Related
NC House race in Cabarrus County could determine legislative balance of power
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A Cabarrus County state House race could determine who controls the balance of power in the North Carolina legislature. House District 73 pits Democrat Diamond Staton-Williams, a Harrisburg town councilmember, against Republican Brian Echevarria, a rising star in the NCGOP. At stake is a possible...
WCNC
West Mecklenburg residents oppose plans for nearby manufacturing plant
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Plans for a massive industrial facility in west Mecklenburg County are a step closer to becoming reality. The Charlotte Zoning Committee has recommended that city council approves the proposal, but neighbors are still rallying against it. "We don’t want a bunch of extra trucks and concrete...
Almost 13,000 people have already voted early in York County, SC
YORK, S.C. — The countdown for Election Day is down to just one week, but in South Carolina, many aren’t waiting to cast their ballots. Early voting was instituted in South Carolina just this year, and numbers show people are showing up. The York County Office of Voter Registration and Elections said as of Monday, 12,347 people in York County voted early. In total, York County has 194,809 registered voters.
qcnews.com
Company apologizes over confusing North Carolina election texts
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – If you’re like me, you may have received a text like this one, telling you your address and where to cast your vote. “We’ve heard from a number of voters about various mailings that have gone out, as well as text messages with inaccuracies about their voter history from previous elections or even a text message that says they haven’t voted yet,” said the executive director of the state board of elections Karen Brinson.
'Lines have been crossed' | CMS school board candidate accuses incumbent of overstepping at polling location
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board race continues to face conflict after a day at the polls. Stephanie Sneed, who is running to unseat incumbent board member Carol Sawyer, accused Sawyer of making her son cry. "Yesterday, when I asked my 9-year-old son how it was being at...
lakenormanpublications.com
How Mooresville finances line up as town continues push for projects, improvements
MOORESVILLE – The town has projects in progress, in the planning pipeline and, potentially, on the horizon, and it is in solid financial shape to afford them. In a numbers-heavy, quick-paced summary delivered during the Mooresville town board’s Oct. 22 retreat session in Cary, David Cheatwood from the First Tryon Securities financial advisor firm provided an overview of the town’s financial status that highlighted an excellent credit rating, a proven pattern of managing finances and conservative policies and the ability – if needed or desired – to borrow additional funds for prioritized projects.
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Iredell County, North Carolina Education Lottery officials announced Thursday. The lucky ticket, which matched all five white balls in Wednesday's $1.2 billion drawing, was purchased at the Sheetz on Charlotte Highway in Troutman, just off Exit 42 along Interstate 77 in Iredell County. As of Thursday morning, no winner has claimed the ticket.
Advocates worry child care industry teetering on brink of collapse
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — There is a shortage of child care options available across North Carolina, leaving families on waitlists for months. Staffing shortages are being cited as the culprit. State advocates fear the industry will collapse. “Those first three years of life are crucial and critical for a...
Hidden Valley homeowner gets critical repairs with help from community
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Hidden Valley neighborhood has endured "higher than normal levels of economic and housing disparities", making it difficult for families to stay in their homes. Saundra Smith had moved from West Palm Beach to Charlotte to take care of her father. She considered the dwelling a...
Cornelius mayor wants more transparency from the state on local road projects
CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There are currently around a dozen road projects taking place currently in the town of Cornelius, and town officials are asking the state for more communication on those projects–particularly revolving around a major widening project that’s been in the works for years. Mayor Woody Washam said the town is […]
wraltechwire.com
American Merchandising Specialists laying off NC workers amidst national job cuts
IREDELL COUNTY – American Merchandising Specialists, Inc., which operates under the brand name AMS Retail Solutions, will cut 115 jobs across the country due to the loss of a client. The company, based in Mooresville, North Carolina, disclosed the nationwide layoffs in a required legal notice sent to the...
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Details Its 911 Response Times To Illegal Street Takeovers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is addressing criticism over its police response times to so-called illegal street takeovers. In a news release, CMPD says multiple media outlets are reporting that vehicles are shutting down some city streets and intersections doing donuts and what is known as “street takeovers” with delayed or even no CMPD response.
WBTV
Dangerous Huntersville intersection under state investigation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is investigating the safety of the Hambright Road and Mt. Holly-Huntersville intersection because drivers say it’s not safe. “I’ve seen a lot of close calls, I’ve been a part of them at times,” said driver Tara Peace....
Gambling crackdown: CMPD makes major bust at Charlotte 'skill arcade'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police investigators are teaming up with federal agencies to crack down on illegal gambling after detectives seized numerous video gaming machines and over $20,000 in cash from a sweepstakes location last week. Undercover officers made the bust at a sweepstakes arcade on Brookshire Boulevard. They...
How a solution to homelessness in Charlotte is similar to an idea from Houston
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — November is Homelessness Awareness Month, and the numbers across the Charlotte metro area show there are more people facing life without a roof over their heads for the first time. According to the latest data from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing & Homelessness Dashboard, there are 3,128 people...
'I appreciate it so much': Charlotte nonprofit helps furnish new homes for those who were homeless
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With rent prices on the rise, inflation driving up the cost of other essentials, plus the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the homeless community in Charlotte has faced unprecedented challenges in the effort to find housing. A nonprofit formed just before the pandemic has been...
wccbcharlotte.com
Powerball $1 Billion Prize Almost Sold At Two Rock Hill Gas Stations
ROCK HILL, S.C. – Rock Hill might be the place to find the winning Powerball ticket. Two gas stations almost sold the winning $1 Billion ticket Monday. Someone matched four of the five white numbers at the BP on Dave Lyle Boulevard and someone else did the same at the Rock Hill Express on India Hook road.
WBTV
Passerby credited with alerting residents to house fire
Monday marked the first day of oral arguments in the case to decide whether affirmative action should be overruled. The event is being held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Concord. Lawyer leaves immigrant in limbo. Updated: 6 hours ago. After a lawyer he hired to renew his legal...
lakenormanpublications.com
Huntersville planning board endorses some Birkdale hotel changes
HUNTERSVILLE – A proposal for the evolution of Birkdale Village has taken another step forward. Plans to replace two big box stores with a seven-story hotel with retail space, an office building and an apartment building on Townley Road in Birkdale Village are expected to go before the town board later this month.
Here's why warmer temps mean your seafood might get more expensive
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Are you craving oysters, flounder or cod? Well, they might start costing you a lot more. Almost all the heat caused by greenhouse gases ends up in the ocean, and that's causing water temperatures to rise. While that might be nice on your next trip to the coast, it's forcing the life underwater to adapt.
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 2