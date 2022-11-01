ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

'Legendary' NEISD volunteer plans to teach till she's 100-years-old

SAN ANTONIO - Learning is a life-long occupation, just ask Mary Bowman, a 96-year-old NEISD school volunteer, who plans to continue doing what she's doing until she turns 100!. Mary volunteers every week to teach Zen Painting and Calligraphy at the district's Academy of Learning in Retirement. Mary’s students call her a legend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The 43rd Annual Christmas Showcase coming to the Freeman Coliseum

SAN ANTONIO - The 43rd Annual Christmas showcase is happening in just a couple of weeks!. The event offers everything you need for Christmas!. Gathering more than 300 types of craft shops, eateries, and other small businesses, even decoration experts, all under one roof at the Freeman Coliseum. The 2-day...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Staff at Children's Hospital create trick-or-treat parade for patients

SAN ANTONIO - It's a colorful crew at the Children's Hospital of San Antonio Monday night. Medical staff made sure none of their patients had to miss out on any Halloween fun. Kids got to trick-or-treat through the hospital's lobby, complete with candy, costumes, and decorations. Child Life Associates even...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Tricks and Treats! Canyon set for TNL

When the Canyon Cougars took the field bright and early Monday morning, they were treated to a costume party by the coaching staff! A great way to start a short work week with Wagner looming for this week's Taco Cabana Thursday Night Lights broadcast. Here's more on New Braunfels Canyon.
CANYON, TX
Trick-or-treaters should prepare for rain this Halloween

SAN ANTONIO - A mostly cloudy afternoon is setting up across the region. Another west coast storm system will arrive tonight bringing an opportunity for showers and isolated storms. Rain will start out west late this afternoon and spread eastward into the Metro by 9pm. There could be a strong storm or two. Afternoon highs will reach into the upper 70s.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
On The Run: Elexsis Anahi Chavez

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find Elexsis Anahi Chavez. On October 28th, deputies were dispatched to a home in Atascosa County for an assault. The 21-year-old victim told deputies Elexsis Chavez had assaulted him. He claims he was arguing with another person in the house when Chavez began throwing milk cartons at him.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
San Antonio Zoo mourns the loss of beloved elephant named Lucky

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo announced the death of one of their Asian Elephants, Lucky, Wednesday morning. “Lucky came to San Antonio Zoo in 1962 and, for generations, inspired tens of millions of visitors to love and appreciate her species. Lucky passed away quietly this morning under the loving care and comfort of her veterinarians and animal care staff.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
UTSA in a rush to stop UAB

UAB's got one of the most productive running backs in the nation, and he'll be a handful when they host UTSA on Saturday. UTSA, however, has been quick to meet every conference challenge to this point. Here's more.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Thief uses pepper spray to walk out of Target with brand new bike

SAN ANTONIO - A man threatened to spray a Target employee with pepper spray if they didn't let him leave with a new bike. According to the San Antonio Police Department, Guillermo Lozano, 38, went to the Target store located near Northwest Loop 410 on San Antonio's North Side. The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Showers will linger into the afternoon

SAN ANTONIO - Scattered showers continue around San Antonio this morning, but the heaviest activity continues to push eastward towards the coast. Rainfall totals should be mostly below 1/4 inch, but some pockets of 1/2 inch or more will be possible. Mostly cloudy skies may tend to linger the rest of the day with temperatures struggling to get back to around 70 degrees. If we get some sun during the afternoon, temperatures will climb into the lower 70s.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
New Braunfels firefighters battled heavy fire at River City Café

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Firefighters quickly responded to a heavy fire at a New Braunfels restaurant. The New Braunfels Fire Department was dispatched to a reported fire structure at the River City Café on FM 725 at around 1:11 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Recognize him? San Antonio police searching for murder suspect

SAN ATNONIO – The San Antonio Police Department needs your help identifying a murder suspect who shot and killed a man back in October 14, 2022. On Wednesday, police released surveillance video of a person wanted for allegedly killing San Ramon Soto while he was sitting in the parking lot on the 1600 block of N. Flores.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

