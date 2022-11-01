Read full article on original website
Previewing No. 4 Syracuse’s path through the ACC Tournament
After two sub-.500 seasons, Syracuse jumped out to an eight-game unbeaten streak to start its 2022 campaign. It picked up wins against then-No. 21 Penn State, then-No. 22 Notre Dame and an upset at then-No. 1 Clemson, the defending national champions. Afterwards, the Orange struggled briefly, losing two of three games to then-No. 22 Cornell and Virginia.
Beat writers split on whether SU can overcome Pitt
No. 20 Syracuse has lost two straight games, but remains ranked for the fourth week in a row. Similarly, Pittsburgh has dropped two consecutive conference games, allowing 42 points in its most recent loss. Syracuse hasn't defeated the Panthers since 2017, and its last win in the Steel City dates all the way back to 2001.
Opponent Preview: What to know about Pittsburgh
After three straight physical matchups against NC State, Clemson and Notre Dame, Syracuse is now at 6-2 and has fallen to No. 22 in the AP Top 25 rankings. There are still plenty of positives despite the two-game skid SU finds itself on. Starters such as Ja'Had Carter and Caleb Okechukwu have emerged as dynamic playmakers alongside Marlowe Wax, Duce Chestnut and Alijah Clark. Dino Babers was happier with Sean Tucker's use against Notre Dame than against Clemson.
Syracuse advances to ACC semifinals, dominates Boston College in 6-2 win
Lana Hamilton got a long entry pass into the Boston College zone with seven minutes remaining in the game. Hamilton found fellow midfielder Joy Haarman posted up in the 25-yard box, where Haarman took the pass, pivoted to her left and fired a shot past BC goalie Emily Gillespie. Haarman gave the Orange a 4-2 advantage, a lead that only continued to grow.
Film Review: SU’s loss to Notre Dame was a tale of 2 different halves
There were pros and cons to No. 22 Syracuse's offense in its second consecutive loss to unranked Notre Dame. An opposing defense contained Garrett Shrader, only throwing for 35 yards and rushing for two before leaving the game injured at halftime.
Syracuse ranked No. 20 in 1st College Football Playoff poll
After falling to No. 22 in the AP Poll on Sunday following its 41-24 loss to unranked Notre Dame, ESPN's College Football Playoff ranked Syracuse 20th in its first edition. The Orange...
SU remains No. 4 for 3rd consecutive week
Syracuse (12-2-3, 5-1-2 Atlantic Coast) remained No. 4 in the weekly United Soccer Coaches poll for the third consecutive week following a 1-1 draw with Boston College to close out its regular season. The Orange sit behind No. 1 Washington, No. 2 Kentucky and No. 3 Duke. The Blue Devils are also the top seed in the ACC Tournament.
What to know about No. 5 seed Syracuse’s ACC quarterfinals match against No. 4 seed BC
No. 5 seed Syracuse (14-4, 3-3 Atlantic Coast) kicks off the ACC Tournament against No. 4 seed Boston College (8-9, 3-3 ACC) on Nov. 1. This year's tournament, hosted by Duke, runs from Nov. 1-4.
The storied history of Syracuse football began well before its 1889 loss to Rochester
John Blake Hillyer walked onto Syracuse University's campus for the first time nearly 133 years ago. The campus housed only four buildings — the Hall of Languages, Ranke Library, Holden Observatory and Crouse College. There was Mount Olympus for dorms, but no gymnasium or roads to meander through campus. Just $60 per academic year would earn you a degree in the Liberal Arts College, while $100 could be spent on a degree in the Fine Arts and Medical Schools.
Riley Hoffman achieves ‘bold’ childhood goals by making it to SU
At 13 years old, Riley Hoffman wrote a note to Michigan Volleyball Academy club director Mayme Vlietstra, informing her that one day, she would play for the club's 18 Black National team.
Le Moyne men’s basketball looks to rebound following 1st losing season since 2015
Last season, Le Moyne men's basketball suffered its first losing season since 2015 and failed to qualify for the Division II NCAA Championships for the first time in six years. Following a...
New juice shop Passion Fruit offers residents Iraqi flavors, healthy smoothies
When Yasir Almafrachi moved to Syracuse 10 years ago, he saw a lack of healthy food options in the city. He had worked in his friend's smoothie shop growing up in Iraq, so he thought a juice bar could fill that gap in the community.
Sanctuary city should not just be a label for Syracuse
Five years ago, former Mayor Stephanie Miner defined Syracuse as a sanctuary city, where the local police department would not report undocumented immigrants to federal authorities and refugees would be welcomed with open arms. Her declaration painted Syracuse as a place equipped to welcome victims of war, where a new community could be found and a family or individual could start over.
The Princeton Review ranks SU, SUNY ESF among top 50 ‘Green Colleges’
Syracuse University and SUNY ESF are listed on The Princeton Review's top 50 "Green Colleges," SU's Sustainability Management Office tweeted Wednesday. SUNY ESF ranked third on the list while SU is...
Get your groove on at 5 shows this weekend
The Redhouse Arts Center will host their 10th annual benefit concert at the Landmark Theatre this weekend. The show will feature bands Six Pack, Steely and the Night Hogs, Defense Mechanism, the VagaBONDS, the Consultants, Top Assembly and The Mess You Expected.
Lawsuit against I-81’s takedown has negative effects Syracuse needs to be aware of
As a Syracuse native, the news of the lawsuit demanding to put a pause on the construction of the community grid is positive. It has turned my attention to the holes within the Community Grid project. Concerns brought forward within the lawsuit are enough to reflect on how the Community Grid project does not consider how to combat environmental racism. The community grid alternative is meant to right wrongs in history but without addressing any solutions to prevent an increase in pollution to those living next to I-81, restorative justice is no longer the outcome.
‘It’s inevitable’: Gloomy weather is coming, and so is seasonal depression
For junior Gabriel Gonzalez, the change from fall to winter comes with more than just a need for more layers and a flu shot appointment. It carries the looming threat of seasonal depression. "Overall I...
Abbott Elementary appeals to all audiences with creative, artistic approach
The television industry has pivoted in the past decade, as streaming services have consistently produced content that garners more acclaim and accolades than traditional broadcast networks. The format of broadcast television doesn't lend itself to...
SU faculty share how identity impacts them at SU at DEIA forum
Syracuse University employees shared their experience in diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility training along with how their own identity impacts their experience at SU at a forum Tuesday morning. Those attending the forum focused on...
Bug, bear and bean candles emphasizes on family and local activism
Nikki Eiffe's four-year-old daughter, known as Bean, rustles in a toy bin behind the counter of Eiffe's James Street storefront. She settles on a doll that matches her Barbie T-shirt, babbling to herself as she walks the figurine across the floor.
