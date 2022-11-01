Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpitCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next monthKristen WaltersSuffolk, VA
Related
13News Now
California Burrito to serve food to homeless while permit problems keeps business closed
NORFOLK, Va. — A downtown Norfolk restaurant that had its conditional use permit revoked by the city plans to serve the food it's now not allowed to sell to the homeless. California Burrito will serve cooked food on its outside patio starting Friday at 6 p.m., the restaurant's attorney, Tim Anderson, said.
13newsnow.com
Locals react to 'Something in the Water' returning to Virginia Beach in 2023
The festival is set for April 28-30, 2023. Passes will go on sale at noon on November 5.
Virginia Beach business owners excited for SITW return in 2023
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "Something in the Water" will return to Hampton Roads next year. Festival founder and music icon Pharrell Williams announced the popular music festival will take place in Virginia Beach on April 28 - 30, 2023. The news is making waves throughout the region, especially for...
Virginia Beach police search for missing teen thought to be driving to New York
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is looking for a 17-year-old boy who may be driving to New York. Thursday, the department said Jason Dubois, Jr. was last seen at 11 p.m. on Nov. 2 (Wednesday night). A police spokesperson said he's likely driving a car, but they only suspected he was going to New York -- that's not for sure.
WAVY News 10
‘Welcome to our park’: Local nonprofit and artist beautify historic community park
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A local nonprofit and artist are teaming up to bring new art to a historic park. Virginia Beach’s Seatack community has been around for more than 200 years. Its community park has seen a lot of changes in that time. Now, with a fresh coat of paint on the basketball court, community members want to welcome you to their park.
Police search for woman who was last seen going on walk in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police officers are trying to find Germecca Harrison, a woman who went for a walk on Tuesday night and hasn't been seen since. The Virginia Beach Police Department said Thursday that she left a home on Princess Anne Road around 9 p.m. on Nov. 1.
Something in the Water coming back to Virginia Beach in 2023
Something In the Water is set to make a return to Virginia Beach in 2023.
Va. Beach Historic 1760s Home Becomes Veterinary Clinic
Virginia’s carefully-preserved colonial history means that there is a surprising number of circa-1700s homes that still exist, full of architectural details and original wood floors. But we’ve never heard of one operating as a modern veterinary clinic. In Virginia Beach, that’s about to change. Come next year, the...
Large groups on dirt bikes, ATVs create dangerous situations on local roads
Norfolk city leaders say isn't a new problem. It's been discussed with city council, police and the city manager.
Scotty Quixx lawsuit asks for millions in damages, claims Norfolk was 'unjustified' in pulling nightclub permit
NORFOLK, Va. — The owners of nightclub Scotty Quixx are suing the city of Norfolk, asking a judge to reverse the city's decision to take away the business' entertainment permit. Scotty Quixx initially went up for a permit revocation hearing in September, after Norfolk's city manager said the council...
covabizmag.com
Norfolk County Feed & Seed Celebrates its 75th Year
After a stint in the U.S. Air Force, Tommy Heath returned to Portsmouth in 1971 to help his father run the family feed store. But he had two conditions: “No more live chicks, and no more Christmas trees!” Heath was recalling the frigid holiday seasons he’d spent as a boy manning his post on the store’s corner lot selling trees to customers.
WAVY News 10
Emergency water main repair on North Witchduck Rd. in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Part of North Witchduck Road in Virginia Beach will close Wednesday evening for an emergency water main repair. The outside lane of northbound North Witchduck Road will be closed between Weaver Drive and Lavender Lane beginning at 6 p.m. Residents in the area will...
Virginia Beach Police body cam equipment, policies approved by city auditor after union raises concerns
The department selected the new equipment, manufactured by Safariland, because it was compatible with technology that automatically activates an officer's body camera when the gun is drawn.
WAVY News 10
Police seek suspects in armed robbery at Pink Banana Boutique in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for two people considered suspects in a late-August armed robbery at the Pink Banana Boutique on Newtown Road. The Virginia Beach Crime Solvers said two people entered the business at 352 Newtown Rd. Aug. 28 in an older model dark gray Ford Escape SUV with the last four digits of their Virginia tag being 7645, coming out of the passenger doors of the vehicle, then entering the business to demand money from the register and safe.
Donovon Lynch family urges Virginia Beach to 'do the right thing' with return of Something In The Water
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A statement from Wayne Lynch, the family of Donovon Lynch and former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax urges Virginia Beach city leaders to use the return of Something In The Water as an opportunity to remove "toxic energy." That was the phrase coined by Beach native...
15-year-old killed in Virginia Beach shooting: police
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Virginia Beach Sunday night, according to police. The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Carver Avenue, which is in an area between NAS Oceana and the Oceanfront. Officers got the call shortly after 9 p.m., the Virginia Beach Police Department said.
Hampton courts reopen after bomb threat
A bomb threat has forced all three courthouses in Hampton to close Wednesday morning.
Solving mysteries for a cause: Portsmouth Humane Society to host 'Pub Crawlin' for Clues'
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Now you can gather your very own Mystery crew and head on down to the 'Pub Crawlin' for Clues' with the Portsmouth Humane Society. On November 5th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., you can adventure through High Street in Olde Towne Portsmouth and work to find clues and solve the case.
Hampton Police investigating burglary at the Salvation Army
Hampton Police investigating a commercial burglary at the Salvation Army on the 1000th block of Big Bethel Road
Hampton Police Division investigating burglary at McDonald Gardening Center
Hampton Police Division investigating burglary at McDonald Gardening Center, no suspect descriptions confirmed yet
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 4