'Why I Quit Teaching': Teachers Tell Stories of Threats, Abuse, Depression
"I had to go to the doctor and he prescribed me talk therapy and antidepressants, all to cope with my daily job," said a former teacher.
Why attending publicly funded schools may help students become more culturally sensitive
Being an intercultural citizen — someone who supports the principle of a multicultural state and also demonstrates positive personal attitudes towards diversity — is considered essential from a human rights perspective. What kind of learning best supports its development? To try to answer this question, I surveyed close to 400 recent Ontario high school graduates who attended regular and specialized programs in public and private schools and interviewed 14 students. My survey questions sought to gauge the extent to which graduates demonstrated openness, interest, positivity and comfort with others. My study defined this as having an open intercultural orientation. I found...
Why schools' going back to 'normal' won't work for students of color
National test results released in September 2022 show unprecedented losses in math and reading scores since the pandemic disrupted schooling for millions of children. In response, educational leaders and policymakers across the country are eager to reverse these trends and catch these students back up to where they would have been. But this renewed concern seems to overlook a crucial fact: Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, many schools were failing to adequately serve children of color. As a scholar of racial equity in K-12 education, I see an opportunity to go beyond getting students caught up. Rather than focus only on trying...
University of Minnesota med school students pledge to fight 'White supremacy' at ceremony
A medical school pledge ceremony as spoken by students at the University of Minnesota Medical School is raising eyebrows for the wording students reportedly recited. Among other promises made publicly in August, the med students pledged "to honor all Indigenous ways of healing that have been marginalized by Western medicine" — and to fight "White supremacy, colonialism [and] the gender binary."
colbyecho.news
Mathematics education is flawed
As a math major who has loved math in all of its elegant beauty for years, there is nothing more depressing and frustrating than this country’s sorry excuse for mathematical education in its public schools. Everyone knows there’s a problem with the way math is taught, but not many people seem to know exactly what that problem is.
Calculus is seen as a proxy for high-achieving students. That’s a problem.
Like most teenagers, my son is stubborn. When it came to picking his senior year math course, he was determined to go his own way. Despite knowing his college preparatory high school expected students to take the most “rigorous” courses — code for AP Calculus — he chose AP Statistics instead.
sippycupmom.com
How Special Education Teachers Can Improve Their Teaching Quality
Special education classes help students with special needs thrive in school. These classes can take place in specialist schools and in mainstream schools too. In some cases, children who require special education participate in standard classrooms. In this situation, teachers are expected to incorporate special ed teaching to ensure all students’ needs are catered for. Special education teaching is often more intensive and specialized to help each child learn. Here are a few tips to help special education teachers improve their quality of teaching.
Former math teacher explains why some students are 'good' at math and others lag behind
When Frances E. Anderson saw the latest math scores for America’s fourth- and eighth-graders, she was hardly surprised that they had dropped. Until recently – including the period of remote instruction during the pandemic – Anderson taught high school math to students at all levels.“ Now she is a researcher seeking to change how people understand children’s math ability. In the following Q&A, Anderson explains what makes some kids "good” at math and what it will take to catch up those who have fallen behind. What was the hardest part about teaching during the pandemic? Seeing students who already struggled not be...
Daily Orange
SU faculty share how identity impacts them at SU at DEIA forum
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Syracuse University employees shared their experience in diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility training along with how their own identity impacts their experience at SU at a forum Tuesday morning. Those attending the forum focused on...
AMA
Why medical schools may need to pivot on admissions approach
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday heard oral arguments on two cases that could prevent medical schools from positively considering race and ethnicity when deciding which applicants to admit. Your Powerful Ally. The AMA helps physicians build a better future for medicine, advocating in the courts and on the Hill...
Free SAT Boot Camp & Tutoring Platform Is Getting Noticed by States, Colleges
Our year-end campaign starts now! Please make a tax-exempt donation to The 74. The latest effort from Khan Academy founder Sal Khan places a focus on tutoring. Free tutoring. Twelve states have taken notice, as have high schools and universities that increasingly see volunteering for Schoolhouse.world as a desirable credential in their applicants.
Daily Orange
Attendees at RHA community forum discuss dorm safety, student resources
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Students urged Syracuse University’s Residence Hall Association to improve communication regarding sexual violence and burglary Tuesday night at the organization’s first campus forum of the semester. Attendees discussed interactions between residents and residential...
Daily Orange
SA to create transparency task force aiming to hold organization accountable
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse University Student Association President David Bruen and Vice President Adia Santos will lead a transparency task force to help maintain accountability within the organization, Bruen announced during an SA meeting Monday. The...
Education System: Things That School Doesn't Teach But Should
Photo by RUT MIIT on Unsplash (Edited with Canva) Let’s be honest, is our education system fu*ked?. Some, if not most, will struggle with the answer. They may have a crisp diploma in hand, but the working world is an entirely different animal.
This 27-Year-Old Yale Alum Has a College Prep Company With a 100% Harvard Acceptance Rate. Here's How He Does It — and How Much It Costs.
Christopher Rim, founder of education and admissions consultancy Command Education, uses an emotionally intelligent, near-peer approach to get kids into the Ivy League.
sippycupmom.com
How Do Senior Nurse Practitioners Mentor Their Trainees?
In the US, senior nurse practitioners are an essential part of the healthcare system, working with patients and helping to train the next generation of nurses. Moreover, as a nurse practitioner, you play a vital role in mentoring your trainees. It involves providing guidance and support as they learn to deliver high-quality patient care. In addition, senior nurse practitioners need strong leadership skills to motivate their trainees and ensure they continue to want to work in the healthcare industry. As mentors, senior nurse practitioners must provide clear and constructive feedback, so trainees know how to improve their performance. The question then becomes, how can senior nurse practitioners adequately mentor their trainees?
autismparentingmagazine.com
Teaching Autistic Children Critical Thinking Skills
What is so important about teaching autistic children critical thinking skills? These skills are important to everyday decisions and obstacles an individual may face, there are many neurotypical and neurodivergent individuals that have a hard time with these skills. This article is going to outline abstract and conceptual thinking skills...
wonkhe.com
The real free speech problem in universities
Universities really do have a problem with free speech. However, it is not the problem that we are frequently accused of, that we stifle it or are politically biased in the free speech that we permit to take place on campus. Rather our problem is that we do not promote free speech anywhere near enough.
ScienceBlog.com
People with paranormal beliefs spooked by science and the COVID-19 vaccine
The number 13, telekinesis and witchcraft play a part in a person’s mistrust of science and vaccines, including the COVID-19 shot, according to research from West Virginia University sociologists. Previous research has shown that people with conservative religious beliefs are more likely to lack confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine,...
