When Frances E. Anderson saw the latest math scores for America’s fourth- and eighth-graders, she was hardly surprised that they had dropped. Until recently – including the period of remote instruction during the pandemic – Anderson taught high school math to students at all levels.“ Now she is a researcher seeking to change how people understand children’s math ability. In the following Q&A, Anderson explains what makes some kids "good” at math and what it will take to catch up those who have fallen behind. What was the hardest part about teaching during the pandemic? Seeing students who already struggled not be...

1 DAY AGO