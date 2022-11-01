ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kyweathercenter.com

Tracking A Weekend Cold Front and Changes Next Week

Good Wednesday, everyone. It’s the middle of the work week and it’s all downhill toward Breeders’ Cup weekend here in the Bluegrass state. Lots of folks will be in Lexington for the big event and we have a strong cold front that may cause some Saturday issues.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

Here’s What This Cute Little Woolly Worm Says About Kentucky’s Winter

Have you heard that woolly worms are a winter weather predictor? We recently spotted the most active woolly worm ever and he told us a lot about Kentucky winter 2022-23. Growing up I remember my momma used to tell me that woolly worms could tell us how harsh winter was going to be. My brother and I loved going outside when the weather would get cooler and hunting for woolly worms. We would collect them and see what we thought winter was going to be like.
KENTUCKY STATE
thunderboltradio.com

Kentucky Transportation Crews Preparing for Snow and Ice Season

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews, in the twelve westernmost counties, have already starting preparing for snow and ice season. Starting last week, crews were running trucks, plows and salt distribution equipment through safety checks in advance of snow and ice conditions. Over the next couple of weeks, motorists may see plows...
KENTUCKY STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Kentucky’s Mammoth Cave Adds Massive Tour That Takes You to River Styx, Gothic Avenue, and More

Kentucky's Mammoth Cave adds a new mammoth-sized tour (see what we did there?). Did you know that Kentucky's very own Mammoth Cave holds the record for the longest cave system in the world? It's true, and it keeps getting longer! In fact, in September 2022 cave researchers discovered 6 more miles of passages, so they're constantly discovering new things about Mammoth Cave. Currently, the cave system is 426 miles long! If you laid the entire cave system out end to end it would stretch from Evansville and almost make it to Detroit Michigan (that's a whole lot of cave to explore)!
KENTUCKY STATE
103GBF

This Weekend We Return to Standard Time in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois, But Why?

It's almost that time again when we will "fall back" an hour, but why do we change our clocks twice a year?. Ever since I can remember there has always been a bit of a controversy surrounding the time change each year. Each year we change our clocks twice, one when we switch to Daylight Saving Time, and the other when we switch to Standard Time. Standard Time is when we "fall back" an hour. However many don't like when we fall back because we lose an hour of daylight at the end of the day and it's dark by the time many of us get off work.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

Who’s on Board for Kentucky Holiday Train Rides? [VIDEOS]

As the spider webs come down, the spooky inflatables deflated, and the giant skeletons (boy, weren't THEY popular this year?) disassembled for storage, we now turn our attention to Christmas. Sorry, Thanksgiving. Your big thing is food and a lot of it, and we can't wait to dig in. But...
KENTUCKY STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Special regulations in place for Kentucky deer hunting season

Special deer hunting regulations in western Kentucky should help prevent the spread of chronic wasting disease, which has not been detected so far in the commonwealth. Special Surveillance Zone regulations apply in Graves, Marshall, Calloway, Hickman, and Fulton counties. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife set modern gun season...
FULTON COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Debris pickup deadline reached for eastern Kentucky flood victims

KENTUCKY (WSAZ) – Roadside debris pickup ends today (Nov. 1) in eastern Kentucky, three months after devastating flooding wiped out communities. Crews have traveled across seven counties removing debris flood victims have placed along the sides of county and state roads. “The flooding affected so much and we had...
KENTUCKY STATE
wtloam.com

Several Forest Fires Erupt In Eastern Kentucky

Burn bans have spread across the state over the last few weeks and so have forest fires. Fires have been making their way across the mountains of eastern Kentucky in spite of recent rains. The Kentucky Division of Forestry has been called in to assist, but firefighters’ resources are still being stretched thin, so they’re urging people to follow the orders of their county’s burn ban. Travelers and residents should expect smoky conditions in the region. At this time, there are no structures at risk.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Kentuckiana impacted by rising flu cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Doctors are already seeing an increase of flu cases and it appears our flu season will be earlier than previous years. Experts say the best time to get a flu shot is now!. After wearing masks for more than 2 years, and being told to thoroughly...
LOUISVILLE, KY
KFVS12

Kentucky to receive nearly $50M more for tornado, flooding recovery

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The State of Kentucky is getting millions more in federal funding to help communities devastated by disasters in 2021. The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is awarding the Commonwealth a $48,983,000 grant through the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) program. The grant will...
KENTUCKY STATE
wevv.com

In-person early voting begins in Kentucky: Here's where you can cast your vote

No excuse in-person absentee voting starts in Kentucky on Thursday. After beginning on Thursday, early in-person voting in Kentucky will continue through Nov. 5. Anyone who's voting by mail-in absentee ballot will need to return their ballot by 6 p.m. on Nov. 8, Election Day, though voters are encouraged to return their ballot as soon as possible.
KENTUCKY STATE
WISH-TV

Ohio River bridge to close lanes for renovations

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — Transportation officials are scheduling a 9-day closure of an Ohio River bridge connecting Indiana and Kentucky. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes that connect New Albany, Indiana, to Louisville, Kentucky via the Sherman Minton Bridge will close on Nov. 28. The 59-year-old bridge is undergoing...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WHAS11

Indiana customers have energy again, Duke Energy says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Duke Energy said around 9,500 customers in Floyd County, Indiana didn't have power on Wednesday. According to the outage map, power was restored later that day. The spokesperson said the cause was a squirrel in a substation. You can click on the outage map for more...
FLOYD COUNTY, IN
WKYT 27

Flu cases on the rise in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flu cases are on the rise in Kentucky. In the last week, the number of confirmed flu cases has more than doubled. Health officials have a lot of factors that they look at to estimate what our flu season will look like and, right now, a lot of those factors are pointing to one of the worst flu seasons in recent memory.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

School districts deal with flu spread, cancelled classes

JACKSON, Ky. (WKYT) - Across Kentucky, flu cases are affecting schools. “Anytime we’re below 80 percent, it’s a cause for alarm. We want to make sure we’re looking at the safety of our staff, our students and the safety of our community, as well,” said Jackson Independent Schools Superintendent Wayne Sizemore.
JACKSON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy