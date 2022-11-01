Read full article on original website
kyweathercenter.com
Tracking A Weekend Cold Front and Changes Next Week
Good Wednesday, everyone. It’s the middle of the work week and it’s all downhill toward Breeders’ Cup weekend here in the Bluegrass state. Lots of folks will be in Lexington for the big event and we have a strong cold front that may cause some Saturday issues.
Here's how winters in Kentuckiana have changed over the past three decades
La Niña is sticking around this winter, but how does it compare to a normal winter?. Despite recent temperatures being well above normal, colder days are still ahead of us as we continue through autumn and eventually winter. La Niña conditions are forecast for a third winter. Although they...
Here’s What This Cute Little Woolly Worm Says About Kentucky’s Winter
Have you heard that woolly worms are a winter weather predictor? We recently spotted the most active woolly worm ever and he told us a lot about Kentucky winter 2022-23. Growing up I remember my momma used to tell me that woolly worms could tell us how harsh winter was going to be. My brother and I loved going outside when the weather would get cooler and hunting for woolly worms. We would collect them and see what we thought winter was going to be like.
thunderboltradio.com
Kentucky Transportation Crews Preparing for Snow and Ice Season
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews, in the twelve westernmost counties, have already starting preparing for snow and ice season. Starting last week, crews were running trucks, plows and salt distribution equipment through safety checks in advance of snow and ice conditions. Over the next couple of weeks, motorists may see plows...
Kentucky’s Mammoth Cave Adds Massive Tour That Takes You to River Styx, Gothic Avenue, and More
Kentucky's Mammoth Cave adds a new mammoth-sized tour (see what we did there?). Did you know that Kentucky's very own Mammoth Cave holds the record for the longest cave system in the world? It's true, and it keeps getting longer! In fact, in September 2022 cave researchers discovered 6 more miles of passages, so they're constantly discovering new things about Mammoth Cave. Currently, the cave system is 426 miles long! If you laid the entire cave system out end to end it would stretch from Evansville and almost make it to Detroit Michigan (that's a whole lot of cave to explore)!
This Weekend We Return to Standard Time in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois, But Why?
It's almost that time again when we will "fall back" an hour, but why do we change our clocks twice a year?. Ever since I can remember there has always been a bit of a controversy surrounding the time change each year. Each year we change our clocks twice, one when we switch to Daylight Saving Time, and the other when we switch to Standard Time. Standard Time is when we "fall back" an hour. However many don't like when we fall back because we lose an hour of daylight at the end of the day and it's dark by the time many of us get off work.
Who’s on Board for Kentucky Holiday Train Rides? [VIDEOS]
As the spider webs come down, the spooky inflatables deflated, and the giant skeletons (boy, weren't THEY popular this year?) disassembled for storage, we now turn our attention to Christmas. Sorry, Thanksgiving. Your big thing is food and a lot of it, and we can't wait to dig in. But...
westkentuckystar.com
Special regulations in place for Kentucky deer hunting season
Special deer hunting regulations in western Kentucky should help prevent the spread of chronic wasting disease, which has not been detected so far in the commonwealth. Special Surveillance Zone regulations apply in Graves, Marshall, Calloway, Hickman, and Fulton counties. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife set modern gun season...
WSAZ
Debris pickup deadline reached for eastern Kentucky flood victims
KENTUCKY (WSAZ) – Roadside debris pickup ends today (Nov. 1) in eastern Kentucky, three months after devastating flooding wiped out communities. Crews have traveled across seven counties removing debris flood victims have placed along the sides of county and state roads. “The flooding affected so much and we had...
wtloam.com
Several Forest Fires Erupt In Eastern Kentucky
Burn bans have spread across the state over the last few weeks and so have forest fires. Fires have been making their way across the mountains of eastern Kentucky in spite of recent rains. The Kentucky Division of Forestry has been called in to assist, but firefighters’ resources are still being stretched thin, so they’re urging people to follow the orders of their county’s burn ban. Travelers and residents should expect smoky conditions in the region. At this time, there are no structures at risk.
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Kentucky, you should add the following town to your list.
Kentuckiana impacted by rising flu cases
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Doctors are already seeing an increase of flu cases and it appears our flu season will be earlier than previous years. Experts say the best time to get a flu shot is now!. After wearing masks for more than 2 years, and being told to thoroughly...
KFVS12
Kentucky to receive nearly $50M more for tornado, flooding recovery
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The State of Kentucky is getting millions more in federal funding to help communities devastated by disasters in 2021. The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is awarding the Commonwealth a $48,983,000 grant through the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) program. The grant will...
wevv.com
In-person early voting begins in Kentucky: Here's where you can cast your vote
No excuse in-person absentee voting starts in Kentucky on Thursday. After beginning on Thursday, early in-person voting in Kentucky will continue through Nov. 5. Anyone who's voting by mail-in absentee ballot will need to return their ballot by 6 p.m. on Nov. 8, Election Day, though voters are encouraged to return their ballot as soon as possible.
WISH-TV
Ohio River bridge to close lanes for renovations
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — Transportation officials are scheduling a 9-day closure of an Ohio River bridge connecting Indiana and Kentucky. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes that connect New Albany, Indiana, to Louisville, Kentucky via the Sherman Minton Bridge will close on Nov. 28. The 59-year-old bridge is undergoing...
Kentucky’s Oldest City Is Also One of the Oldest in the U.S.
I forget how old Kentucky is from time to time. And I recently remembered that I forget that fact when I read that we live in one of the most haunted states in the United States. And why not?. HISTORIC KENTUCKY. Kentucky entered the union in 1792--two states shy of...
Indiana customers have energy again, Duke Energy says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Duke Energy said around 9,500 customers in Floyd County, Indiana didn't have power on Wednesday. According to the outage map, power was restored later that day. The spokesperson said the cause was a squirrel in a substation. You can click on the outage map for more...
Latest COVID report shows mixed bag: decrease in deaths but increases in new cases, positivity rate
The latest weekly COVID-19 report issued by the Kentucky Department for Public Health on Monday had a mixed bag of results, with a decrease in deaths, but increases in new cases and the positivity rate. In the Oct. 31 report, 5,242 new cases were reported over the past seven days,...
WKYT 27
Flu cases on the rise in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flu cases are on the rise in Kentucky. In the last week, the number of confirmed flu cases has more than doubled. Health officials have a lot of factors that they look at to estimate what our flu season will look like and, right now, a lot of those factors are pointing to one of the worst flu seasons in recent memory.
WKYT 27
School districts deal with flu spread, cancelled classes
JACKSON, Ky. (WKYT) - Across Kentucky, flu cases are affecting schools. “Anytime we’re below 80 percent, it’s a cause for alarm. We want to make sure we’re looking at the safety of our staff, our students and the safety of our community, as well,” said Jackson Independent Schools Superintendent Wayne Sizemore.
