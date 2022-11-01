ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sapulpa, OK

Sapulpa elementary school celebrates Halloween with Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” dance

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oRwWD_0its4BwM00

SAPULPA, Okla. — Holmes Park Elementary celebrated Halloween this year with an all-school dance. Students were able to break out some of their funkiest dance moves to continue Sapulpa’s 12-year tradition.

Students, all dressed up in their Halloween costumes, danced to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” It’s a fun tradition that Principal Roger Johnson told FOX23 the school is proud to do every year.

“We’re a larger school,” he said. “We have about 680 students, but we just try to get a small school feel, and we just do what we can for the community. Just get our kids out there.”

Johnson continued, “[The students] are performing in front of people, every single day. And sometimes you just [have to] push them out of their comfort zone and make good leaders out of them.”

Want to share your Halloween photos with us? Click here to upload photos to our FOX23 in The Pumpkin Patch photo album.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Church Studio plants magnolia trees to honor Tulsa musician

TULSA, Okla. — A transformation begins Thursday outside the Church Studio in midtown Tulsa to honor a Tulsa musician. Landscape crews will plant four varieties of magnolia trees in the half acre lot, just four lots west of the Church Studio. The green space honors J.J. Cale and is inspired by his song, “Magnolia”. The area will be called Magnolia Meadows, and overlooks downtown Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Treehouse finished at Sapulpa foster organization

SAPULPA, Okla. — The treehouse at Dad’s Place in Sapulpa is all finished and it’s a big hit with the kids. “It’s always fun. We always want to come down here. The little kids love it. There’s going to be a lot of tag out here and hide-and-go-seek and stuff,” said Hope Harrelson, the founder’s daughter.
SAPULPA, OK
KRMG

Police: Duo in Halloween masks involved in Owasso stabbing

OWASSO, Okla. — Two men were arrested for stabbing a man after they were reportedly trying to scare him, according to Owasso police. Logan Wade Owens, 18, of Claremore, and Alexander Michael Canady, 19, of Owasso, each face an assault with a dangerous weapon charge in connection with the incident.
OWASSO, OK
moreclaremore.com

William W. Barnes Children’s Advocacy Center- Because Secrets are Not Ok

At William W Barnes Children’s Advocacy Center,Our mission is to reduce trauma to child abuse victims. We coordinate a professional, multidisciplinary approach that provides assessment, treatment, and education in a safe, child-friendly environment. The Center is a non-profit organization serving the families of Rogers, Craig and Mayes Counties and...
Z94

Catch a Movie at This Haunted Oklahoma Theater

We have more ghosts per capita than anywhere else in the country, or at least it would seem that way! The Sooner State has more than its fair share of urban legends, ghost stories, tall tales, and haunted places. Oklahoma has all the bases covered when it comes to the...
PAWHUSKA, OK
KRMG

Teenage suspect in McLain High School deadly shooting pleads not guilty

TULSA, Okla. — The 16-year-old suspect in September’s deadly shooting at McLain High School pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday. Niavien Golden has been charged with three counts of shooting with intent to kill and one count of first-degree murder. Golden is accused of shooting 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Humane Society of Tulsa rescues 46 animals in one week

TULSA, Okla. — Last week, the Humane Society of Tulsa rescued 46 animals, not including scheduled owner surrenders, according to the Humane Society of Tulsa Facebook page. In a post made on Sunday evening, the Humane Society of Tulsa said the animals were rescued from “two heartbreaking cases of animal neglect and cruelty.”
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Catoosa elementary school closed due to water outage

CATOOSA, Okla. — Classes are canceled Tuesday at a Catoosa elementary school because of a water outage. Helen Paul Learning Center, at West Elm Street and South Cherokee Street in Catoosa, will be closed as the city works to repair waterline leaks. Catoosa Public Schools (CPS) said on social...
CATOOSA, OK
oruoracle.com

ORU cancer researcher follows God’s path instead of his own

Sweeping the floor at work inside the Manchester Country Club in Bedford, New Hampshire, then-18-year-old William Ranahan felt something warm pour over his back. “I freaked out,” Ranahan remembered recently, “because I was supposed to be alone. I shot straight up. It was like I suddenly stepped into a wind tunnel. But instead of air coming past me, it was voices telling me things about my life.”
BEDFORD, NH
KTUL

Victim identified in Tulsa's 65th homicide

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the 65th homicide victim in 2022 as 53-year-old JeanPaul Marquis. Marquis was found near 550 North Boston Avenue on Oct. 27 with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police arrested 20-year-old Jahiem...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa woman speaks out after surviving brutal attack

TULSA, Okla. — Content Warning: The following article contains graphic descriptions of violence. A Tulsa woman is speaking out after surviving a brutal attack last week. On Friday, Oct. 28, Tulsa Police officers responded to a call near 11th and HWY 169 around 2:15 a.m. At the scene, officers...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
101K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy