Sapulpa elementary school celebrates Halloween with Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” dance

SAPULPA, Okla. — Holmes Park Elementary celebrated Halloween this year with an all-school dance. Students were able to break out some of their funkiest dance moves to continue Sapulpa’s 12-year tradition.

Students, all dressed up in their Halloween costumes, danced to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” It’s a fun tradition that Principal Roger Johnson told FOX23 the school is proud to do every year.

“We’re a larger school,” he said. “We have about 680 students, but we just try to get a small school feel, and we just do what we can for the community. Just get our kids out there.”

Johnson continued, “[The students] are performing in front of people, every single day. And sometimes you just [have to] push them out of their comfort zone and make good leaders out of them.”

