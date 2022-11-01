Tulsa Parks hosts final night of Halloween celebrations Monday

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Parks’ hosted their final Halloween celebration after a weekend of spooky events for families. Their Halloween Carnival was held earlier Monday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lacy Park in north Tulsa.

Like previous Halloween celebrations scheduled over the weekend, this carnival featured many fun, family friendly activities like trick-or-treating, music and games for the kids.

FOX23 spoke with Chibas Miller, the manager of Lacy park, and he said the park had a different way for children to earn candy.

“Every game that we have here, kids will come and play, and they will be rewarded [with] some candy afterwards,” he explained. “Different concepts, we’ll have someone manning each booth and stuff like that.”

Miller continued, “So just a healthy alternative for kids to come out and have fun. And actually earn the candy versus we just give it to them.”

The carnival also featured food trucks and a costume contest.

