Milwaukee, WI

13-year-old girl shot in the knee near Sherman and Fairmount

By Madison Goldbeck
 2 days ago
A 13-year-old was shot near Sherman and Fairmount on Monday.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Milwaukee police say the shooting was originally believed to be in Washington Park.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says the girl was struck in the knee. The girl was treated at a local hospital.

There are no details on what led up to the gunfire. Detectives are attempting to determine a motive.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

