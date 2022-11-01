ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Your view: Some reminders for Luzerne County voters

Times Leader
 2 days ago
Dear Voters of Luzerne County,

Preliminary, thank you for your participation in and dedication to this most democratic of processes where the leaders of the government of the people are selected by the people. The purpose of this letter is to remind everyone of the election laws currently in effect for Pennsylvania so that our voters can cast their ballots without question, fear, or intimidation.

If you plan to cast your ballot in person on Election Day, the polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Please review the Election Bureau website to check your correct polling location.

If you encounter any issues voting at your polling location, you should be given a provisional ballot to complete to protect your right to vote and ensure your vote is counted.

If you are voting by mail-in ballot and have not yet applied, today (Tuesday, Nov. 1) is the last day to appear at the Bureau of Elections to apply. Alternatively, you may request a ballot online if submitted by 5 p.m. today (Tuesday, Nov. 1).

Lastly, but certainly not least, if you are utilizing one of the four Luzerne County drop boxes to cast your ballot, please note the laws that apply. You may only drop your own ballot in a Luzerne County drop box unless you have the formal paperwork authorizing you to deliver another person’s ballot. It is against the law to deposit another’s ballot in the drop box — even that of your wife, child, or parent. While most cases reported thus far resulted from people not understanding the new law, depositing multiple ballots subjects the depositor to the possibility of both criminal penalties and cancellation of improper ballots. It is our intent to see that everyone eligible to vote has his or her vote counted.

The drop boxes are under surveillance and are located at Misericordia University’s Passan Hall, the Pittston Memorial Library, Luzerne County’s Penn Place Building and Wright Township Volunteer Fire Department. If you need to drop another’s ballot, please contact the Election Bureau for the necessary paperwork.

On behalf of Luzerne County, we thank you for getting out the vote, promoting democracy, and exercising diligence in following the law. Anyone with questions can contact the Luzerne County Election Bureau at 570-825-1715 or [email protected]

Sam Sanguedolce

District Attorney

Jennifer Pecora

Administrative Services Division Head; and

Beth McBride

Acting Director of Elections

Times Leader

