Lely stays hot in 43-20 win over Bonita Springs, inching closer to postseason berth

The Lely football team continued their hot streak dating back to mid-September.

The Trojans, which started the season 0-3, are now 5-4 after a 43-20 win over Bonita Springs on Halloween.

Jakeem Tanelus has given Lely a spark over the past month-plus, as he is 5-1 as the starting quarterback. Monday night showed why moving Tanelus from receiver to quarterback was the right decision, as he completed his only pass for a 99-yard touchdown to Ariel Pierre, and ran for 133 yards and another touchdown on just seven carries.

Lely got started early, as their first play from scrimmage was an 80-yard touchdown by Joshua Philogene, who scored on a reverse that caught the Bonita Springs defense off-guard. Lely had 179 total yards after two plays when Tanelus connected with Pierre midway through the first quarter.

"Jakeem threw a beautiful ball on the second one," Lely coach JJ Everage said. "The first one, we thought we'd have based on film. We ran that against Barron to open the game, and wanted to try it again. We wanted to get the juices flowing, especially on a short week...

"I'm proud of our guys, up front on the offensive line. I'm just glad we came out of here healthy. Facing that team, you better get up two scores because they keep the ball forever."

Bonita Springs running back Josiah Sessler was contained for the second game in a row, as he ran 21 times for 54 yards and a touchdown on the final play of the first half. Riley Deremer was Bonita's best running back, as he ran 27 times for 169 yards and an additional score. Bonita had 223 yards on 60 rushing attempts. Sessler didn't complete either of his two pass attempts.

A healthy chunk of Lely's yardage came on the ground, where the team ran for 365 yards on 25 attempts, averaging 14.6 yards per carry. Everage thinks this may have been the best game all season for his offensive line, which exceeded 1,500 rushing yards for the first time in Everage's four seasons, and for the first time since 2018.

"We tell them every week, we win because of our guys up front," Everage added. "They've started to figure it out up front. We're clicking at the right time. That was probably the best effort we've given. As far as grading them, that's the highest we've probably graded out."

Guerschom Guerrier didn't break 100 yards on the ground, but he did average over 10 yards per rush with 67 yards on six carries. He had a pair of scores to bring his total to 11 this year, a new single-season high. Backup running back Enan Bien-Aime had 87 yards on nine attempts.

The Trojans, ranked ninth in Class 3S-Region 4, have only bolstered their chances of making the postseason.

Entering last week's slate of games, Golden Gate was in position to be the No. 8 seed in the region, but with a Lely win over the Titans and a win Monday night, could leapfrog their way into a playoff spot. A win over Immokalee Friday night would all but confirm that reality.

Follow Southwest Florida Sports Writer Alex Martin on Twitter: @NP_AlexMartin. For the best sports coverage in Southwest Florida, follow @newspresssports and @ndnprepzone on Instagram.