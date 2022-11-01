CLEVELAND — With the midterm elections one week away, one of the nation's most prominent politicians came to Northeast Ohio. On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) appeared at the City Club of Cleveland for a discussion with PBS NewsHour Anchor and Managing Editor Judy Woodruff. While her appearance comes nearly three months after she lost a Republican primary in Wyoming to former President Donald Trump-endorsed candidate Harriet Hageman, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney has risen to prominence in recent years thanks to her criticism of the 45th President.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO