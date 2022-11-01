Read full article on original website
US Rep. Liz Cheney says she would vote for Tim Ryan over JD Vance in Ohio Senate race
CLEVELAND — With the midterm elections one week away, one of the nation's most prominent politicians came to Northeast Ohio. On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) appeared at the City Club of Cleveland for a discussion with PBS NewsHour Anchor and Managing Editor Judy Woodruff. While her appearance comes nearly three months after she lost a Republican primary in Wyoming to former President Donald Trump-endorsed candidate Harriet Hageman, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney has risen to prominence in recent years thanks to her criticism of the 45th President.
Senator Bernie Sanders visits Pittsburgh to rally support for Congressional candidate Summer Lee
PITTSBURGH — Senator Bernie Sanders was in Pittsburgh today to rally support for Democratic Congressional candidate Summer Lee. Lee is running for Congress in the 12th Congressional District in Pennsylvania. Sanders spoke out about the topic of abortion and reproductive rights. “A number of months ago the Supreme Court...
Ohio U.S. Senate candidates Tim Ryan, JD Vance take part in Fox News town hall one week before election
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Election Day is one week away. Voters will be faced with important decision on key races and issues across the state and Northeast Ohio. On Tuesday night in Columbus, U.S. Senate candidates Tim Ryan and JD Vance appeared on the same stage for the final time as they took part in a town hall event on Fox News.
Tim Ryan vs JD Vance: War in Ukraine could impact Ohio US Senate
Vance believes its time to 'cut or reduce' funding to the Eastern European nation. Ryan hopes to use those words to garner support from Ohio's Ukrainian population.
If you need help voting, it’s legal for someone to assist you
The U.S. is days away from the midterm elections, which will be held on Nov. 8. Midterm elections are federal elections that are held every two years in between presidential elections. Here at VERIFY, our mission is to stop the spread of misinformation, which includes answering common questions surrounding the...
