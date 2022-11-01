ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

KTRE

SFA fall plant fair to show off student projects

Many different cultures were showcased through art, music, food and celebrations at the Lufkin Heritage Festival. KTRE's Avery Gorman speaks to Family Crisis Center of East Texas executive director, Whitney Burran about October being domestic violence awareness month. Mark in Texas History: The Ramey House showcases turn-of-the-century architecture. Updated: Oct....
LUFKIN, TX
KICKS 105

East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse

Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

New medical center coming to Trinity, set to open in 2023

TRINITY, Texas (KETK) – On Oct. 31, MidCoast Health System announced the addition of MidCoast Medical Center – Trinity to their expanding health care system. MidCoast Medical Center – Trinity will establish a full-service hospital for residents living in Trinity and the surrounding area. The facility will bring emergency medical services back to Trinity along […]
TRINITY, TX
101.5 KNUE

A Surprising Rant About a Super Popular Coffee Shop in Tyler, TX

Recently, a woman who lives in Whitehouse shared a rant about a new, super popular coffee shop in Tyler, TX that even she said may come as a surprise. It seems like there is a new coffee shop opening every other week or so in the Tyler, TX area as of late. (No, we don't mean that literally. Let's just say coffee lovers in East Texas have quite a few options to choose from. And frankly, we're thrilled about that.)
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Skeleton displays draw visitors to Longview neighborhood for Halloween

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A neighborhood street in Longview is putting on quite the skeleton display and getting lots of attention from the community. “Halloween has always been big here, but you know, the skeletons are something new,” said neighbor Ricardo Viloria. Stillmeadow Lane in the Wildwood community in...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Longview Animal Shelter remembers colleague after car crash

LONGVIEW, Texas — Losing someone you love is hard for anyone and at the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, employees are grieving the loss of one of their own. Nina Allen, who was the head animal counselor at the shelter, was killed Sunday in a crash in Harrison County at the age of 26.
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

WebXtra: Workforce Solutions holds job fair in Nacogdoches

KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Smith County Precinct 4 Constable Josh Joplin about a pursuit that started on Highway 31 in Smith County and ended with a wreck at Fourth and Wilson streets near Highway 80 in Longview. Demographics, economy discussed at Longview State of City address. Updated: 17 hours...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KTRE

WebXtra: East Texas beekeeper says drought has hurt honey production

FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - Beekeeper Jim Biles talks about how this year’s dry conditions negatively affected honey production at his farm in Flint. During the honey season in the summertime, honey bees were not able to forage on the dry environment to bring in nectar, and as a result, production is lower than previous years.
FLINT, TX
KLTV

Investigation reveals fire at Overton church building started in kitchen

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - The fire that destroyed the Overton First Baptist Church Family Life Center has been under investigation until now. Rusk County Emergency Management Coordinator Terry Linder said their investigation is now complete. He said the cause of the fire has been labeled as undetermined, but they concluded...
OVERTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas schools become UIL Military Marching Band Champions

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – UIL held its annual Military Marching Band Championship on Nov. 1. Two East Texas high schools, Lindale and Carlisle, brought home first place in their respective divisions. Lindale High School represented and won the 4A division, making this their third State Championship in a row. “We are so proud of our […]
LINDALE, TX
KTRE

Lufkin Panthers Seek Final District Win

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Pack for the third week in a row find themselves in a must win situation. Head Coach Todd Quick was recently asked about the playoff implications, if any, that a win would bring. He said, “Well we got to win no matter what. We know...
LUFKIN, TX
101.5 KNUE

Tyler, Texas Mother Pleads for Help to Find Person Who Hit Her Son

Halloween is supposed to be a fun time for kids and adults alike. Kids love to get dressed up and fill their bag or bucket with candy while trick or treating. Adults love to dress up and congregate at a friend's house to have a good time for the night. Even though people know that foot traffic will be higher than usual on the streets, someone still will not pay attention to their surroundings and cause an accident. That's possibly what happened early Monday morning as a Tyler man was a victim of a hit and run.
TYLER, TX

