East Texas Food Bank Charlie Brown Thanksgiving event in Lufkin canceled
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The East Texas Food Bank said the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving event slated to be held tomorrow has been canceled. The food bank cited the threat for severe weather as the reason for the cancelation. The event was supposed to be held at UBank at 5:30 p.m....
SFA fall plant fair to show off student projects
Many different cultures were showcased through art, music, food and celebrations at the Lufkin Heritage Festival. KTRE's Avery Gorman speaks to Family Crisis Center of East Texas executive director, Whitney Burran about October being domestic violence awareness month. Mark in Texas History: The Ramey House showcases turn-of-the-century architecture. Updated: Oct....
East Texas Women: Mother-daughter boutique owners credit their success to East Texas community
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The ultimate mother-daughter duo is Jenni Moore-Rice and her mother, Nan Moore. They are the owners of Mainstream Boutique in Tyler. “This is a dream job,” said Jenni Moore-Rice. “I still pinch myself sometimes. I shop for a living. Like, how is this, how is this my real job? It’s amazing.” […]
East Texas food truck business suffers $100,000 in damages after 18-wheeler crashes into it
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas business suffered thousands of dollars in damages after an 18-wheeler hydroplaned and crashed into their food truck on Oct. 28. Heather Goettle, the owner of Crawfish Cove at 4934 Estes Parkway in Longview, said the crash knocked down their sign and sheared off their gas line. She believes […]
Dear Pizza King in Longview: A Note from Tyler, TX People
Dear Pizza King in Longview, Texas: May we share a note from some of your Tyler, Texas fans?. When it comes to pizza in East Texas, we've got so many fantastic options that we adore. However one of my personal favorites is Pizza King in Longview, Texas. We're thankful it's...
Husband and wife team bring veterinary services into East Texas homes
WHITE OAK, Texas — An East Texas couple is hitting the road and brining veterinary care into the homes of their patients and clients. Dr. Whitney Jordan Wilcox and husband Matt Wilcox started No Place Like Home Vet Care in 2019 after seeing a need for in-home animal health service.
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse
Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
New medical center coming to Trinity, set to open in 2023
TRINITY, Texas (KETK) – On Oct. 31, MidCoast Health System announced the addition of MidCoast Medical Center – Trinity to their expanding health care system. MidCoast Medical Center – Trinity will establish a full-service hospital for residents living in Trinity and the surrounding area. The facility will bring emergency medical services back to Trinity along […]
A Surprising Rant About a Super Popular Coffee Shop in Tyler, TX
Recently, a woman who lives in Whitehouse shared a rant about a new, super popular coffee shop in Tyler, TX that even she said may come as a surprise. It seems like there is a new coffee shop opening every other week or so in the Tyler, TX area as of late. (No, we don't mean that literally. Let's just say coffee lovers in East Texas have quite a few options to choose from. And frankly, we're thrilled about that.)
Skeleton displays draw visitors to Longview neighborhood for Halloween
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A neighborhood street in Longview is putting on quite the skeleton display and getting lots of attention from the community. “Halloween has always been big here, but you know, the skeletons are something new,” said neighbor Ricardo Viloria. Stillmeadow Lane in the Wildwood community in...
Longview Animal Shelter remembers colleague after car crash
LONGVIEW, Texas — Losing someone you love is hard for anyone and at the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, employees are grieving the loss of one of their own. Nina Allen, who was the head animal counselor at the shelter, was killed Sunday in a crash in Harrison County at the age of 26.
Halloween Costume Contestants Need Your Votes In Lufkin, Texas
The Naranjo Museum of Natural History Family Fright Night costume contest is now live. They closed the museum for a bit before their event and had a blast this past Friday, October 28, 2022. The costume contest from 6 pm - 9 pm was for children 13 years old and...
Fire at Nacogdoches city landfill ‘contained,’ smoke could last for days
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — Nacogdoches Fire Department went to the scene of a fire at a landfill on NW Stallings Drive around 2:52 a.m. Tuesday. Nacogdoches firefighters arrived on the scene to a large brush pile burning inside the entrance to the city landfill. Officials deemed the fire too large to extinguish, but the blaze […]
WebXtra: Workforce Solutions holds job fair in Nacogdoches
KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Smith County Precinct 4 Constable Josh Joplin about a pursuit that started on Highway 31 in Smith County and ended with a wreck at Fourth and Wilson streets near Highway 80 in Longview. Demographics, economy discussed at Longview State of City address. Updated: 17 hours...
WebXtra: East Texas beekeeper says drought has hurt honey production
FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - Beekeeper Jim Biles talks about how this year’s dry conditions negatively affected honey production at his farm in Flint. During the honey season in the summertime, honey bees were not able to forage on the dry environment to bring in nectar, and as a result, production is lower than previous years.
Investigation reveals fire at Overton church building started in kitchen
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - The fire that destroyed the Overton First Baptist Church Family Life Center has been under investigation until now. Rusk County Emergency Management Coordinator Terry Linder said their investigation is now complete. He said the cause of the fire has been labeled as undetermined, but they concluded...
East Texas schools become UIL Military Marching Band Champions
LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – UIL held its annual Military Marching Band Championship on Nov. 1. Two East Texas high schools, Lindale and Carlisle, brought home first place in their respective divisions. Lindale High School represented and won the 4A division, making this their third State Championship in a row. “We are so proud of our […]
Lufkin Panthers Seek Final District Win
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Pack for the third week in a row find themselves in a must win situation. Head Coach Todd Quick was recently asked about the playoff implications, if any, that a win would bring. He said, “Well we got to win no matter what. We know...
Carthage ISD approves $9 million baseball/softball field construction project
CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – The Carthage ISD board of trustees voted to approve a $9 million construction of new baseball and softball fields on the Carthage High School campus during a special meeting on Nov. 1. The project, awarded to Hellas Construction, Inc., is scheduled to begin next week and has a projected completion date […]
Tyler, Texas Mother Pleads for Help to Find Person Who Hit Her Son
Halloween is supposed to be a fun time for kids and adults alike. Kids love to get dressed up and fill their bag or bucket with candy while trick or treating. Adults love to dress up and congregate at a friend's house to have a good time for the night. Even though people know that foot traffic will be higher than usual on the streets, someone still will not pay attention to their surroundings and cause an accident. That's possibly what happened early Monday morning as a Tyler man was a victim of a hit and run.
