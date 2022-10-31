Read full article on original website
Russian banks face gold bar shortages as local demand surges
(Kitco News) As Russian investors embrace gold this year, local banks face shortages of smaller troy-ounce gold bars. The surge in demand comes after Russia scrapped the 20% value-added tax on metals purchases back in March and then got rid of the 13% income tax on the sale of gold for 2022-2023. The move was designed to encourage diversification into precious metals over foreign currencies, such as the U.S. dollar and euro.
Central banks stay firmly in rate hike mode but slowdown on cards
LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The United States, Australia, Britain and Norway have all raised interest rates this week in the latest sign that central banks remain in tightening mode to contain red-hot inflation. In fact, 10 big developed economies have raised rates by a combined 2,365 basis points (bps)...
Dollar advances after hawkish Fed; pound sinks as BoE warns of 'very challenging' outlook
LONDON/NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The dollar firmed on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve signalled U.S. interest rates will likely peak at a higher rate than markets had expected, while the pound fell after the Bank of England raised rates but warned of a "very challenging outlook." The BoE...
Canada orders three Chinese firms to exit lithium mining
* Companies say do not expect major impact on performance. (Adds comments from analyst, Chinese companies, Chinese foreign ministry, lithium price, bylines) OTTAWA/BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canada ordered three Chinese companies on Wednesday to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals, citing national security. China in response accused Ottawa of using national security as a pretext and said the divestment order broke international commerce and market rules.
Duty-free retailer Dufry sees hike in 2022 turnover on strong demand
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Swiss duty-free retailer Dufry (DUFN.S) said on Wednesday it expects a sharp rise in 2022 turnover as it posted a nearly 57% jump in third quarter sales, boosted by leisure travel in summer months. The company, which operates in over 60 countries with around 2,200 shops...
Gold price plummets as Fed's Powell drops the hammer
Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, with gold scoring...
Gold prices move near session highs as Federal Reserve raises interest rates 75 basis points
(Kitco News) - The gold market is seeing some new buying momentum as the Federal Reserve looks to slightly adjust its aggressive monetary policy stance. In a widely anticipated move, the Federal Reserve raised its Fed Funds rate by 75 basis points. This is the fourth consecutive supersized rate hike this year. While the central bank remains focused on bringing inflation down, it does appear to be adjusting its stance.
U.S. labor market still tight, but some rays of hope in inflation fight
WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. job openings unexpectedly rose in September, suggesting demand for labor remained strong, tempering financial market expectations that the Federal Reserve would dial back its aggressive interest rate increases in December. With 1.9 job openings for every unemployed worker at the end of September, wage...
Russia turns to Japan for used car imports as domestic production slumps
MOSCOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - With Russia's domestic car industry smarting from the impact of Western sanctions, sales of used cars are leading a relative resurgence, with Japan accounting for more than three quarters of those imported, according to data shared with Reuters. Sales of new cars produced in Russia...
Stock market erases billions after FOMC rate hike, gold to stay flat until year-end - Gary Wagner
The S&P 500 shed more than $800 billion on Wednesday, falling 2.5 percent in a day’s trading after the Federal Reserve announced that it would raise interest rates by 75 basis points. Despite the stock market’s reaction, the Fed is not done raising rates and tightening, according to Gary Wagner, editor of TheGoldForecast.com.
China to keep yuan stable, says c.bank governor
HONG KONG, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China will keep the yuan currency stable and increase flexibility of the yuan exchange rate, the central bank governor said on Thursday. Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), also said it is necessary to deepen financial reform and strengthen and improve modern financial supervision, according to a statement from the PBOC.
Singapore doubles down on its efforts to become a haven for crypto hodlers
A press release from Circle, the issuer of USD Coin (USDC), indicates that the MAS has granted the...
Gulf bourses end mixed; Egypt snaps 7-day rally on profit-taking
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Wednesday on rising oil prices, disappointing corporate earnings and ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, while the Egyptian index ended seven sessions of gains as investors locked in profits. The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest...
AMG says its lithium business contributes most to all-time record earnings in third quarter
The company said that its Q3 2022 EBITDA of $103 million was the highest in AMG's history, and...
Lithium Americas split to boost focus on Thacker Pass lithium project
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO) is splitting itself in two, a step designed to jumpstart development of its flagship North American mine while giving partner Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd (002460.SZ) wider berth to develop South American lithium projects. Shares of the Vancouver-based company rose nearly 6% on...
Why would the Fed scale back rate hikes as core inflation continues to rise?
With the November FOMC meeting concluding tomorrow many analysts and news sources are reporting the possibility that the Federal Reserve will announce or at least give subtle hints that they might begin to scale down their aggressive stance on interest rate hikes. If the Fed announces or suggests that they...
China says U.S. has 'no right' to interfere in Hamburg port deal
BEIJING, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The U.S has "no right" to interfere in Chinese cooperation with Germany, China's foreign ministry said Thursday, after Washington cautioned against Beijing getting a controlling stake in Hamburg's port terminal. U.S. interference is symptomatic of its practice of coercive diplomacy, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian...
Axa 9-month revenue up 2%, faces 400 mln euro hit from Hurricane Ian
PARIS, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Axa (AXAF.PA) on Wednesday said its revenue in the first nine months of the year increased by 2% and estimated it would have to pay out about 400 million euros ($394 million) for damages caused by Hurricane Ian in the United States. The French insurer...
U.S. voters agree that crypto is the future of finance
With the election less than a week away, more than a third (37%) of Americans surveyed indicated that...
Bank of England raises rates by most since 1989 even as long recession looms
LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Bank of England raised interest rates by the most since 1989 on Thursday but it also warned that Britain faced a long recession and told investors borrowing costs were likely to go up by less than they expect. The BoE increased Bank Rate to...
